 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep roundup: Edgewood's Leo Richardson dominates the field at UW-Parkside
0 comments

Prep roundup: Edgewood's Leo Richardson dominates the field at UW-Parkside

{{featured_button_text}}

Leo Richardson tore up the UW-Parkside cross country course on Saturday, burning across the finish line in 15 minutes, 49.8 seconds to win The Ranger XC High School Boys 5,000-meter race.

Richardson, last year’s WIAA Division 2 state runner-up, ran in the non-WIAA, non-school exhibition open both to runners whose teams are in season and those whose teams are waiting for the alternative spring season.

Richardson’s Madison Edgewood team is running this fall, but did without him as he beat 134 runners and finished 1 minute and 8 seconds ahead of runner-up Owen Bosley of Thiensville (Mequon Homestead).

Madison’s Aidan Manning took third (16:09), Middleton’s Griffin Ward was fourth (16:09), Cambridge’s Zach Huffman took sixth (16:41), Middleton’s Ryan Schollmeyer was seventh (16:46), Stoughton’s Jayden Zywicki was eighth (16:47) and Madison’s Malachi Oser was ninth (16:48).

In the girls race, Madison West’s Genevieve Nashold, the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state champion now a junior at Madison West, finished second in 18 minutes, 30 seconds. Middleton’s Zaira Malloy took sixth (19:31) and Janesville’s Mara Talabac was seventh (19:33).

Watertown triangular

The Lake Mills girls swept not only the top five scoring spots, but the top nine spots overall, for a perfect score against runner-up Watertown and Johnson Creek. Freshman Ava Vesperman won the race in 20:53. Lake Mills also won the boys race, scoring the top three individual places including senior Quentin Saylor, the individual winner in 19:25.

DeForest Quad

The host Norskies won the boys race at Windsor Sports Complex, even though Sauk Prairie sophomore Jack Boerger won the individual race (17:08, 5,000 meters). DeForest had the next four finishers, led by Isaiah Bauer (17:17). Madison Edgewood was third.

Beaver Dam won the girls race with 28 points and six of the top 10 finishers, led by freshman Kylie Hackbarth (first, 20:02). DeForest sophomore Logan Peters took second (21:01) and Sauk Prairie freshman Catherine Gregg was third (21:11). Edgewood took second as a team, led by senior Grace Nemeth (fourth, 21:35).

Waunakee vs. Deerfield/Cambridge

The host Warriors won the boys race, 24-33, led by sophomore Andrew Regnier, the individual champ (18:25). Senior Liam Brown led the United (second, 18:31). The Waunakee girls swept the first nine places for a perfect score of 15, led by senior Anna Vanderhoef (20:27).

Girls swimming

Greendale 129, Watertown 40

The host Goslings failed to win any of the 11 events against the Panthers. Greendale relay teams made up of Jocelyn Zgola, Emily Patzfahl, Mikayla Meyer and Katarina Stanic won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

Girls volleyball

Sauk Prairie triangular

The host Eagles swept the Portage and River Valley girls volleyball teams, three sets to none, to win its own triangular. The Eagles took a 25-15, 25-8, 25-15 victory over Portage and a 25-16, 25-13, 25-10 win over River Valley.

River Valley finished second with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-12 victory over Portage.

Lake Country Lutheran 3, Watertown Luther Prep 2

The host Lightning held on in the fifth and final set to take a 20-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-19, 15-12 win over the Phoenix.

Luther Prep got 26 kills from senior Lauren Paulsen, 23 assists from junior Andrea Bortulin and 27 digs from sophomore Anna Kieselhorst.

Baraboo 3, Tomah 2

The host Thunderbirds fought for a tough 25-18, 18-25, 27-25, 21-25, 15-5 victory over the Timberwolves. McKenzie Gruner was the star of the match for Baraboo finishing as the leader in kills, blocks, aces and digs. Jordan Buelow added 53 assists.

Waterloo Invitational

The host Pirates won both matches against the Crusaders and the Chargers to end the day 2-0 to win their own invitational. Waterloo earned a 25-23, 25-13, 25-17 win over Kettle Moraine Lutheran and defeated Madison Edgewood 25-14, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9. The Crusaders won their match over the Chargers 25-17, 15-25, 25-12, 25-23.

Rio Invitational

The Cardinals won all three of their matches in the Rio invitational. Marshall beat Ozaukee, 25-17, 15-25, 15-11; handled Williams Bay Faith Christian, 25-8, 25-7; and defeated Rio, 25-11, 25-13. Kiana Hellenbrand totaled 20 kills, eight aces, and 25 digs for Marshall.

Boys soccer

Lakeside Lutheran 8, Dodgeland/Hustisford 0

Kyle Main scored two goals and added three assists to carry the host Warriors past the United. Ryan Punzel and Calvin Geerdts made two saves apiece to combine for a shutout.

Girls tennis

Watertown Luther Prep 4, Onalaska Luther 3

Alethia Schmidt won at No. 1 to lead a sweep of all four singles matches that gave the Phoenix (10-3 overall) a victory over the visiting Knights.

PREP SPORTS | SATURDAY'S AREA RESULTS

FOOTBALL

Saturday’s region scores

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

Lancaster 28, Platteville 14

Trailways Conference

Oshkosh Lourdes 2, Johnson Creek 0 (forfeit)

Non-conference

Oshkosh Lourdes 40, Markesan 8

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday’s results

Non-conference

WATERTOWN TRIANGULAR

Team scores: Lake Mills 25; Watertown 31; Johnson Creek incomplete.

Lake Mills: 1, Saylor 19:25; 2, Laws 19:39; 3, Hafenstein 19:59; 8, Dierkes 20:54; 12, Clark 21:31. Watertown: 4, Zabel 20:02; 5, Dettmann 20:06; 6, Wolfe 20:25; 7, Vana 20:51; 10, Crave 21:17. Johnson Creek: 9, Berres 21:06; 23, Christensen 24:56; 26, Trudell 29:31. At Watertown HS, 5,000 meters.

DeFOREST QUAD

Team scores: DeForest 24; Sauk Prairie 45; Madison Edgewood 62; Beaver Dam 115.

DeForest: 2, I. Bauer 17:17; 3, Grabowski 17:36; 4, E. Bauer 17:40; 5, Ekezie 18:09; 10, Vander Meer 18:33. Sauk Prairie: 1, Boerger 17:08; 6, Wolff 18:16; 8, Zirbel 18:24; 14, Dregney 18:44; 18, Beattie 19:17. Madison Edgewood: 7, Schleck 18:23; 9, Rosemurgy 18:30; 13, Linderoth 18:41; 17, Kuhn 19:12; 20, Rossow 19:28. Beaver Dam: 19, Damon 19:20; 29, Titus 20:06; 36, Gochenaur 21:23; 37, Johnson 21:24; 39, Gremminger 21:36. At Windsor Sports Complex, 5,000 meters.

WAUNAKEE 24, DEERFIELD/CAMBRIDGE 33

Waunakee: 1, Regnier 18:25; 4, Korth 18:55; 5, Busse 19:25; 6, Niles 19:26; 8, Lincoln 19:38. Deerfield/Cambridge: 2, Brown 18:31; 3, M. Kimmel 18:52; 7, Brown 19:27; 9, Jones 19:43; 13, K. Kimmel 20:31. At Ripp Park, Waunakee, 5,000 meters.

Non-school exhibition

THE RANGER XC

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS 5K

(Runners listed by hometown; no school affiliation)

Top 10 individuals: 1, Richardson, Madison, 15:50; 2, Bosley, Thiensville, 16:08; 3, Manning, Madison, 16:09; 4, Ward, Middleton, 16:09; 5, Erickson, Plover, 16:38; 6, Huffman, Cambridge, 16:41; 7, Schollmeyer, Middleton, 16:46; 8, Zywicki, Stoughton, 16:47; 9, Oser, Madison, 16:48; 10, Gutierrez, New Berlin, 16:50.

Other top area performers: 20, Bohachek, Cross Plains, 17:18; 21, Oleson, Verona, 17:19; 26, Mladucky, Verona, 17:37; 27, Morgan, Madison, 17:44; 29, Stapelmann, Janesville, 17:46. At UW-Parkside, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday’s results

Non-conference

WATERTOWN TRIANGULAR

Team scores: Lake Mills 15; Watertown 52; Johnson Creek 79.

Lake Mills: 1, Vesperman 20:53; 2, Fair 21:48; 3, Winslow 22:21; 4, Klubertanz 22:48; 5, Pitta 23:11. Watertown: 10, Zechzer 24:55; 11, Ostermann 26:13; 12, Zubke 28:11; 14, Wickboldt 28:40; 15, Kilps 28:50. Johnson Creek: 13, Kvalheim 28:16; 18, Sixel 29:32; 21, Seaborne 30:46; 25, Patterson 32:06; 26,Thomas 32:25. At Watertown HS, 5,000 meters.

DeFOREST QUAD

Team scores: Beaver Dam 27; DeForest 55; Sauk Prairie 68; Madison Edgewood 72.

Beaver Dam: 1, Hackbarth 20:02; 4, Gritzmacher 21:37; 5, Hallman 22:01; 6, R. Czarnecki 22:02; 11, Burchardt 22:31. DeForest: 2, Peters 21:01; 9, Snow 22:30; 10, Bauer 22:31; 15, Bodden 22:45; 19, Oberg 22:57. Sauk Prairie: 3, Gregg 21:11; 7, Marquardt 22:05; 17, Been 22:52; 18, Liedtke 22:56; 24, Howard 23:36. Madison Edgewood: 8, Cataldo 22:13; 12, Koskinen 22:35; 14, Powless 22:44; 16, Gorman 22:48; 23, Nemeth 23:34. At Windsor Sports Complex, 5,000 meters.

WAUNAKEE 15, DEERFIELD/CAMBRIDGE 50

Waunakee: 1, Vanderhoef 20:27; 2, King 20:29; 3, Niles 22:04; 4, Jarvi 22:15; 5, Schwitters 22:28. Deerfield/Cambridge: 10, Brown 23:22; 15, Schmude 24:05; 18, Thompson 25:13; 22, Lund 26:45; 17, Pollasky 29:07. At Ripp Park, Waunakee, 5,000 meters.

Non-school exhibition

THE RANGER XC

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS 5K

(Runners listed by hometown; no school affiliation)

Top 10 individuals: 1, Willemse, Mequon, 18:10; 2, Nashold, Madison, 18:45; 4, Kizer, Hammond, 19:28; 5, A. Kinas, Kaukauna, 19:30; 6, Malloy, Middleton, 19:31; 7, Talabac, Janesville, 19:33; 8, Amaya, Mount Pleasant, 19:37; 9, Fauske, Sherwood, 19:37; 10, C. Kinas, Kaukauna, 20:02.

Other top area finishers: 12, Ruszkiewicz, Middleton, 20:14; 14, Chirafisi, Middleton, 20:24; 15, C. Greblo, Madison, 20:25; 17, Beirne, Oregon, 20:48; 18, Hutchinson, Oregon, 20:49; 22, Hermanson, Oregon, 21:31; 24, R. Greblo, Madison, 21:38.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Saturday’s results

Non-conference

GREENDALE 129, WATERTOWN 40

200-yard medley relay: Greendale, 2:02.36 (Tesch, Turner, Patzfahl, Stanic). 200 freestyle: Zgola, G, 2:01.85. 200 individual medley: Turner, G, 2:22.16. 50 freestyle: Meyer, G, 27.16. 100 butterfly: Mellock, G, 1:06.50. 100 freestyle: Stanic, G, 57.35. 500 freestyle: Zgola, G, 5:29.03. 200 freestyle relay: Greendale, 1:47.28 (Zgola, Patzfahl, Meyer, Stanic). 100 backstroke: Tesch, G, 1:06.16. 100 breaststroke: Kaczmarek, W, 1:22.02. 400 freestyle relay: Greendale, 3:50.80 (Zgola, Turner, Meyer, Stanic). At Riverside Middle School, Watertown.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Saturday’s results

Non-conference

WATERLOO TRIANGULAR

Final records: Waterloo 2-0; Madison Edgewood 1-1; Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0-2.

Waterloo: Def. Kettle Moraine Lutheran 25-23, 25-13, 25-17; def. Madison Edgewood 25-14, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9.

Madison Edgewood: Def. Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 25-17, 15-25, 25-12, 25-23.

WATERLOO (cumulative leaders)Kills: Mosher 38; Assists: Mosher 36; Aces: Mosher 8; Digs: Riege 43; Blocks: Mosher 7.

MADISON EDGEWOOD (cumulative leaders)Kills: Ring 20; Assists: Foti 42; Blocks: Barth, Schmotzer 2.

SAUK PRAIRIE TRIANGULAR

Final records: Sauk Prairie 2-0; River Valley 1-1; Portage 0-2.

Sauk Prairie: Def. River Valley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-10; def. Portage, 25-12, 25-8, 25-15.

River Valley: Def. Portage, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12.

HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 3,

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 2

Watertown Luther Prep*25*24*25*19*12

Lake Country Lutheran*20*26*20*25*15

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (leaders)Kills: Paulsen 26, Fisch 12; Assists: A. Bortulin 23, G. Kieselhorst 21; Aces: Paulsen 4, A. Bortulin 3; Digs: A. Kieselhorst 27, G. Kieselhorst 18; Blocks: Ruehrdanz 6.

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERANKills: Kaczkowski 26, Kuhlman 16; Assists: Rossing 53; Aces: Studer 4; Digs: Studer 25; Blocks: Amack 1.5.

RIO INVITATIONAL

Final records: Marshall 3-0.

Marshall: Def. Ozuakee, 25-17, 15-25, 15-11; def. Williams Bay Faith Christian, 25-8, 25-7; def. Rio, 25-11, 25-13.

MARSHALL (cumulative leaders) — Kills: Hellenbrand 20; Assists: Virgil 45; Aces: Hellenbrand 8; Digs: Hellenbrand, Llontop 25; Blocks: Lutz 3.

BARABOO 3, TOMAH 2

Tomah*18*25*25*25*5

Baraboo*25*18*27*21*15

TOMAH (leaders)Kills: Whaley 10; Assists: Phreger 20; Aces: Rezin, Phreger 3; Digs: Rezin 20.

BARABOOKills: Gruner 25; Assists: Buelow 53; Aces: Gruner 4; Digs: Gruner 19; Blocks: Gruner 4.

BOYS SOCCER

Saturday’s result

Non-conference

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 8,

DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 0

Dodgeland/Hustisford*0*0*—*0

Home*3*5*—*8

First half: Main (Gresens), 13:00; Schuetz (Main), 16:00; Geerdts (Schuetz), 30:00. Second half: Yahnke (Main), 54:00; Milbrath (Main), 72:00; Hatcher (Roelke), 87:00; Wohling (Chaudhary), 89:00.

Shots: DH 4; LL 29. Saves: DH (Held) 21; LL (Punzel 2, Geerdts 2) 4.

GIRLS TENNIS

Saturday’s result

Non-conference

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 4,

ONALASKA LUTHER 3

Singles — A. Schmidt, WLP, def. Yehle, 6-0, 6-0; Olson, WLP, def. Larson, 6-1, 6-1; Schewe, WLP, def. Wage, 6-0, 6-3; K. Schmidt, WLP, def. Olson, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles — Hoffe/Warren, OL, def. R. Schoeneck/K. Schoeneck, 6-2, 6-4; Kutz/Larson, OK, def. Vance/Schroeder, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4); Bolstad/Wahl, OL, def. Crocker/Roethke, 6-2, 6-1. At Watertown Luther Prep.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics