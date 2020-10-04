Prep roundup: Edgewood's Leo Richardson defeats the field at UW-Parkside

Leo Richardson tore up the UW-Parkside cross country course on Saturday, burning across the finish line in 15 minutes, 49.8 seconds to win The Ranger XC High School Boys 5,000-meter race.

Richardson, last year’s WIAA Division 2 state runner-up, ran in the non-WIAA, non-school exhibition open both to runners whose teams are in season and those whose teams are waiting for the alternative spring season.

Richardson’s Madison Edgewood team is running this fall, but did without him Saturday as he beat 134 runners and finished 18 seconds ahead of runner-up Owen Bosley of Thiensville (Mequon Homestead).

Madison’s Aidan Manning took third (16:09), Middleton’s Griffin Ward was fourth (16:09), Cambridge’s Zach Huffman took sixth (16:41), Middleton’s Ryan Schollmeyer was seventh (16:46), Stoughton’s Jayden Zywicki was eighth (16:47) and Madison’s Malachi Oser was ninth (16:48).

In the girls race, Madison West’s Genevieve Nashold, the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state champion now a junior at Madison West, finished second in 18 minutes, 30 seconds. Middleton’s Zaira Malloy took sixth (19:31) and Janesville’s Mara Talabac was seventh (19:33).

Watertown triangular