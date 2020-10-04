Prep roundup: Edgewood's Leo Richardson defeats the field at UW-Parkside

Leo Richardson tore up the UW-Parkside cross country course on Saturday, burning across the finish line in 15 minutes, 49.8 seconds to win The Ranger XC High School Boys 5,000-meter race.
Richardson, last year’s WIAA Division 2 state runner-up, ran in the non-WIAA, non-school exhibition open both to runners whose teams are in season and those whose teams are waiting for the alternative spring season.
Richardson’s Madison Edgewood team is running this fall, but did without him Saturday as he beat 134 runners and finished 18 seconds ahead of runner-up Owen Bosley of Thiensville (Mequon Homestead).
Madison’s Aidan Manning took third (16:09), Middleton’s Griffin Ward was fourth (16:09), Cambridge’s Zach Huffman took sixth (16:41), Middleton’s Ryan Schollmeyer was seventh (16:46), Stoughton’s Jayden Zywicki was eighth (16:47) and Madison’s Malachi Oser was ninth (16:48).
In the girls race, Madison West’s Genevieve Nashold, the 2018 WIAA Division 1 state champion now a junior at Madison West, finished second in 18 minutes, 30 seconds. Middleton’s Zaira Malloy took sixth (19:31) and Janesville’s Mara Talabac was seventh (19:33).
Watertown triangular
The Lake Mills girls swept not only the top five scoring spots, but the top nine spots overall, for a perfect score against runner-up Watertown and Johnson Creek. Freshman Ava Vesperman won the race in 20:53. Lake Mills also won the boys race, scoring the top three individual places including senior Quentin Saylor, the individual winner in 19:25.
DeForest Quad
The host Norskies won the boys race at Windsor Sports Complex, even though Sauk Prairie sophomore Jack Boerger won the individual race (17:08, 5,000 meters). DeForest had the next four finishers, led by Isaiah Bauer (17:17). Madison Edgewood was third.
Beaver Dam won the girls race with 28 points and six of the top 10 finishers, led by freshman Kylie Hackbarth (first, 20:02). DeForest sophomore Logan Peters took second (21:01) and Sauk Prairie freshman Catherine Gregg was third (21:11). Edgewood took second as a team, led by senior Grace Nemeth (fourth, 21:35).
Waunakee vs. Deerfield/Cambridge
The host Warriors won the boys race, 24-33, led by sophomore Andrew Regnier, the individual champ (18:25). Senior Liam Brown led the United (second, 18:31). The Waunakee girls swept the first nine places for a perfect score of 15, led by senior Anna Vanderhoef (20:27).
Girls swimming
Greendale 129, Watertown 40
The host Goslings failed to win any of the 11 events against the Panthers. Greendale relay teams made up of Jocelyn Zgola, Emily Patzfahl, Mikayla Meyer and Katarina Stanic won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Girls volleyball
Sauk Prairie triangular
The host Eagles swept the Portage and River Valley girls volleyball teams, three sets to none, to win its own triangular. The Eagles took a 25-15, 25-8, 25-15 victory over Portage and a 25-16, 25-13, 25-10 win over River Valley.
River Valley finished second with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-12 victory over Portage.
Lake Country Lutheran 3, Watertown Luther Prep 2
The host Lightning held on in the fifth and final set to take a 20-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-19, 15-12 win over the Phoenix.
Luther Prep got 26 kills from senior Lauren Paulsen, 23 assists from junior Andrea Bortulin and 27 digs from sophomore Anna Kieselhorst.
Baraboo 3, Tomah 2
The host Thunderbirds fought for a tough 25-18, 18-25, 27-25, 21-25, 15-5 victory over the Timberwolves. McKenzie Gruner was the star of the match for Baraboo finishing as the leader in kills, blocks, aces and digs. Jordan Buelow added 53 assists.
Waterloo Invitational
The host Pirates won both matches against the Crusaders and the Chargers to end the day 2-0 to win their own invitational. Waterloo earned a 25-23, 25-13, 25-17 win over Kettle Moraine Lutheran and defeated Madison Edgewood 25-14, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9. The Crusaders won their match over the Chargers 25-17, 15-25, 25-12, 25-23.
Rio Invitational
The Cardinals won all three of their matches in the Rio invitational. Marshall beat Ozaukee, 25-17, 15-25, 15-11; handled Williams Bay Faith Christian, 25-8, 25-7; and defeated Rio, 25-11, 25-13. Kiana Hellenbrand totaled 20 kills, eight aces, and 25 digs for Marshall.
Boys soccer
Lakeside Lutheran 8, Dodgeland/Hustisford 0
Kyle Main scored two goals and added three assists to carry the host Warriors past the United. Ryan Punzel and Calvin Geerdts made two saves apiece to combine for a shutout.
Girls tennis
Watertown Luther Prep 4, Onalaska Luther 3
Alethia Schmidt won at No. 1 to lead a sweep of all four singles matches that gave the Phoenix (10-3 overall) a victory over the visiting Knights.
