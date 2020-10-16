 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Baraboo runs past Reedsburg to claim the Old River Jug for this year
Prep roundup: Baraboo runs past Reedsburg to claim the Old River Jug for this year

Owen Nachtigal

Baraboo's Owen Nachtigal

 BROCK FRITZ/News Republic

The longest-running high school football rivalry in Wisconsin has a leader once again.

Host Baraboo racked up 265 yards rushing on 35 carries Friday night to build a 24-0 victory over Reedsburg, winning the 133rd edition of the Old River Jug game and improving their record against the Beavers to 64-63-6.

Owen Nachtigal rushed for 155 yards on 19 carries, including a 43-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, to lead the attack for the Thunderbirds (3-1). Quarterback Luna Larson added scoring runs in the second and third quarters against the Beavers (1-3).

Portage 26, Sauk Prairie 16

The host Warriors (2-2) scored the game’s first three touchdowns and outlasted the Eagles’ late push to pull out a victory over the Eagles (0-4).

Ian Karpelenia caught a 25-yard pass from Gavin Thompson for Portage’s first score, and Ethan Bleich and Jordan Starr added scores for an 18-0 lead in the second quarter.

Sauk Prairie got a pair of touchdown runs from Ethan Gibbs along with a pair of two-point conversions, but Bleich added a second short TD run on his way to a 161-yard rushing performance.

Sauk’s Damien Wright-Rodriguez completed eight of 11 passes for 130 yards, with Owen Diehl catching six throws for 75 yards.

University School 20, Madison Edgewood 0

The visiting Crusaders (2-2) and Wildcats (2-1) entered the fourth quarter in a scoreless tie, but C.J. Boyd fired a 24-yard touchdown to Vidal Colon to open the floodgates for University School.

Colon then picked off an Edgewood pass and returned it for a touchdown to make it 12-0, and another interception led to a 34-yard touchdown pass from Boyd to Christian Powell to seal the Wildcats' victory.

Randolph 34, Cambridge 22

The visiting Blue Jays (2-2) took a 22-21 lead over the Rockets (4-0) on a 27-yard field goal by Ezra Stein with 8:27 left to play, but Randolph quarterback Brayden Haffele closed a drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:01 remaining, and Ben Schmucki added the insurance with a 48-yard fumble return with 10 seconds left.

Stein threw for 82 yards and rushed for 73 yards and a score for Cambridge, and Trey Coltz ran for 78 yards and a touchdown. Haffele completed five of 10 passes for 114 yards and ran for 68 yards and two TDs.

Lakeside Lutheran 39, Kewaskum 8

The Warriors (3-0) remained perfect with an easy victory over Kewaskum (0-2). Lakeside saw success through the air and on the ground, finishing with 445 total yards.

Micah Cody and Spencer Sturgill each scored two rushing touchdowns, and Cody ended his night with 109 yards rushing.

Senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman tossed a 50-yard touchdown pass to Tersony Vater in the second quarter.

Watertown Luther Prep 19, Racine Lutheran 6

Senior Jon Holtz had quite a day to lead the Phoenix (2-2) past the visiting Crusaders (2-1). Lighting up the scoreboard, Holtz caught a touchdown pass, ran for a score and returned an interception for another touchdown.

In addition, Holtz also tipped a pass that was intercepted by Ethan Buege, forced and recovered a Racine Lutheran fumble and handled Luther Prep's punting duties.

Marshall 12, Markesan 8

Bryce Frank returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown, and then caught a 51-yard pass from Craig Ward in the second quarter to help the Cardinals (4-0, 3-0 Eastern Suburban Conference) down the Hornets (0-3, 0-2).

But the tight game wasn’t decided until Cole Denniston intercepted a pass by Markesan’s Hayden Quade at the Marshall 2-yard line with 1:47 left, and Frank ran 11 yards for a game-clinching first down.Earlier in the fourth quarter, Kelby Petersen recovered a Markesan fumble to end a drive.

Frank totaled 90 yards on 15 carries and 56 yards on two pass receptions. Ward went 4-for-12 for 62 yards with two interceptions.

Waterloo 35, Pardeeville 26

Eugene Wolff ran for 159 yards and three first-half touchdowns to lead the host Pirates (2-1, 2-0 Eastern Suburban Conference) past the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-2).

Waterloo totaled 246 yards rushing on 39 carries. Pirates quarterback Blake Huebner threw a 43-yard scoring pass to Jackson Christenson and ran for a 10-yard score.

For Pardeeville, Peter Freye threw touchdown passes of 11 and 13 yards to Ty Westbury.

River Valley 33, Richland Center 13

The host Blackhawks (3-1, 2-0 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) jumped out to an 18-7 lead at halftime and never looked back against the Hornets (0-2, 0-2).

Quarterback Will Bailey threw for 196 yards two touchdowns. Both of the scoring throws were caught by Tyler Nachreiner, who totaled 91 yards on six catches.

Boys soccer

Madison Edgewood 8, Platteville/Lancaster 0

The visiting Crusaders took the lead in the fourth minute of their matchup with the Hillmen and added five more goals in the first half. Jonathan Snell finished with a hat trick, scoring two goals in the first half and one in the second.

Girls volleyball

Lakeside Lutheran 3, Waterloo 2

The host Warriors took a tightly contested 26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 23-25, 15-13 victory, rallying from a deficit in the fifth and final set. Payton Kuepers contributed 14 kills and four aces. Kaylee Raymond led the way with 53 assists.

Lake Mills triangular

Sauk Prairie took a 25-18, 15-10 victory over Marshall and a 25-12, 21-25, 18-16 victory over the host L-Cats to win the three-team meet. Also, Sauk Prairie took a 25-12, 21-25, 18-16 win over Lake Mills.

Sauk Prairie got 22 assists and six service aces from Olivia Breunig.

Cross country

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

Will Aurit and Charlie Keith finished in second and third, respectively, to lead the Dodgeville/Mineral Point boys to victory at Prairie du Chien. The Dodgers saw all five of their top runners finish in the top 15 to help the team total 43 points.

Top-two finishes from Mallory Olmstead and Kristin Muench propelled Lancaster to a 29-point finish atop the girls field. Four of Lancaster’s top finishers placed in the top 10.

River Valley placed fourth in the boys race as junior Julius Ross finished seventh (18 minutes, 37 seconds for 5,000 meters).

PREP SPORTS | FRIDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

FOOTBALL

Friday’s area results

Non-conference

LAKE MILLS 49, WATERTOWN 24

Watertown*7*3*7*7*—*24

Lake Mills*7*14*14*14*—*49

LM: Cassady 30 run (Levake kick), 7:51.

W: Huff 1 run (Fischer kick), 5:54.

LM: Moen 6 run (Levake kick), 8:02.

LM: Cassady 28 pass from Moen (Levake kick), 0:31.

W: Fischer 40 field goal, 0:00.

LM: Retrum 90 pass from Moen (Levake kick), 11:34.

W: Walter 22 run (Fischer kick), 4:15.

LM: M. Stenbroten 19 pass from Moen (Levake kick), 0:27.

LM: Moen 7 run (Levake kick), 6:00.

W: Kronquist 34 pass from Huff (Fischer kick), 3:52.

LM: Moen 1 run (Levake kick), 0:13.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — W 16, LM 20.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — W 28-121; LM 37-232.

Passing yards — W 260; LM 218.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — W 15-33-0; LM 10-16-0.

Penalty yards — W 5-37; LM 5-55.

Fumbles-lost — W 0-0; LM 1-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — W: Walter 5-52; LM: Cassady 11-134.

Passing — W: Huff 14-32-0 233; LM: Moen 10-16-0.

Receiving — W: Kehl 5-66; Walter 2-78; LM: Retrum 4-138.

BARABOO 24, REEDSBURG 0

Reedsburg*0*0*0*0*—*0

Baraboo*12*6*6*0*—*24

B: Nachtigal 43 run (run failed)

B: Mueller 41 fumble recovery (run failed)

B: Larson 11 run (run failed)

B: Larson 3 run (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — R 5, B 12.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — R 40-49; B 35-265.

Passing yards — R 102; B 83.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — R 5-11-0; B 5-11-0.

Penalties-yards — R 5-30; B 7-70.

Fumbles-lost — R 2-2; B 1-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — R: Raupp 11-23; B: Nachtigal 19-155; Larson 12-90.

Passing — R: Yanke 5-11-0-102; B: Larson 5-11-0-83.

Receiving — R: Schickert 3-61; B: Weyh 3-7.

PORTAGE 26, SAUK PRAIRIE 16

Sauk Prairie*0*8*0*8*—*16

Portage*12*6*8*0*—*26

P: Karpelenia 25 pass from Thompson (kick failed)

P: Bleich 2 run (kick failed)

P: Starr 2 run (kick failed)

SP: Gibbs 15 run (run good)

P: Bleich 3 run (run good)

SP: Gibbs 1 run (run good)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — SP 15, P 8.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 35-86; P 42-180.

Passing yards — SP 130; P 25.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 8-11-0; P 1-2-0.

Penalties-yards — SP 7-50; P 6-70.

Fumbles-lost — SP 1-1; P 1-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — SP: Uselman 11-37; P: Bleich 26-161.

Passing — SP: Wright-Rodriguez 8-11-0-130; P: Thompson 1-2-1-25.

Receiving — SP: Diehl 6-75; P: Karpelenia 1-25.

MADISON EDGEWOOD 20,

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 0

Madison Edgewood*0*0*0*20*—*20

University School of Milw*0*0*0*0*—*0

USM: Colon 24 pass from Boyd (kick failed)

USM: Colon interception return (pass failed)

USM: Powell 34 pass from Boyd (Colon pass from Boyd)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — ME 3, USM 9.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — ME 17-(-1); USM 29-65.

Passing yards — ME 31; USM 108.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — ME 6-16-2; USM 10-15-1.

Penalties-yards — ME 5-35; USM 7-40.

Fumbles-lost — ME 2-2; USM 1-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — ME: Trudgeon 1-7; USM: Jones 13-28; Boyd 9-24.

Passing — ME: Folkers 5-15-2-31; USM: 10-15-108-0.

Receiving — ME: Newton 6-31; USM: Colon 3-53; Powell 2-43.

RANDOLPH 34, CAMBRIDGE 22

Cambridge*0*6*13*3—*22

Randolph*6*0*15*13*—*34

R: Haffele 3 run (run failed), 6:51.

C: Stein 1 run (pass failed), 10:55.

C: Colts 25 run (Stein kick good), 10:30.

R: Lininger 25 interception for TD (pass good), 7:00.

C: Moody 23 run (pass failed), 4:18.

R: Dykstra 78 pass from Tietz (Alva kick), 4:03.

C: Stein 27 field goal, 8:27.

R: Haffele 4 run (pass failed), 1:01.

R: Schmucki 48 fumble recovery (Alva kick), 10.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — C 14, R 16.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — C 36-193; R 37-200.

Passing yards — C 82; R 192.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — C 8-14-1; R 6-11-2.

Penalties-yards — C 4-32; R 6-50.

Fumbles-lost — C 3-1; R 3-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — C: Colts 17-78, Stein 12-73. R: Zach Paul 12-87, Brayden Haffele 13-68.

Passing — C: Stein 8-14-1 82. R: Haffele 5-10-2 114.

Receiving — C: Colts 3-43. R: Dykstra 2-92.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 39, KEWASKUM 8

Kewaskum*0*0*8*0*—*8

Lakeside Lutheran*12*6*7*14*—*39

LL: Olszewski 18 run (kick failed)

LL: Cody 29 run (kick failed)

LL: Vater 50 pass from Chesterman (kick failed)

LL: Cody 20 run (Schmidt kick)

K: Melzer 5 run (Melzer run good)

LL: Sturgill 10 run (Schmidt kick)

LL: Sturgill 19 run (Schmidt kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — K 13, LL 20.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — K 45-170; LL 37-297.

Passing yards — K 63; LL 148.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — K 9-18-1; LL 7-11-0.

Penalties-yards — K 5-50; LL 4-25.

Fumbles-lost — K 0-0; LL 1-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — K: Melzer 14-57; LL: Cody 8-109.

Passing — K: Daniel 9-18-0-63; LL: Chesterman 7-11-1-148.

Receiving — K: Dorese 6-52; LL: Vater 4-83.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 19,

RACINE LUTHERAN 6

Racine Lutheran*0*0*6*0*—*6

Watertown Luther Prep*7*0*6*6*—*19

WLP: Holtz 11 run (Balge kick)

RL: Bonner 11 run (kick failed)

WLP: 43 pass (kick failed)

WLP: run (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — RL 11, WLP 7.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — RL 29-132; WLP 31-92.

Passing yards — RL 80; WLP 67.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — RL 7-18-1; WLP 4-16-0.

Penalties-yards — RL 2-22; WLP 3-13.

Fumbles-lost — RL 1-1; WLP 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — RL: Jansen 5-49; Kraus 6-32.

Passing — RL: Jansen 7-18-1-80.

Receiving — RL: Zawicki 4-68.

Eastern Suburban Conference

MARSHALL 12, MARKESAN 8

Marshall*6*0*6*0*—*12

Markesan*8*0*0*0*—*8

MSH: Frank 70 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:48.

MRK: Grams 23 run (Graham run), 2:09.

MSH: Frank 51 pass from Ward (pass failed), 9:52.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — Msh: Frank 19-50; Mrk: Grams 8-44.

Passing — Msh: Ward 4-12-2 62; Mrk: Quade 2-4-1 40.

Receiving — Msh: Frank 2-56.

WATERLOO 35, PARDEEVILLE 26

Pardeeville*0*6*12*8*—*26

Waterloo*14*7*7*7*—*35

W: Wolff 2 run (Moreno kick), 10:23

W: Wolff 1 run (Moreno kick), 6:00

P: Westbury 20 pass from Freye (pass failed), 10:28

W: Wolff 4 run (Moreno kick), 6:45.

P: Westbury 11 pass from Freye (pass failed), 10:11

W: Christenson 43 pass from Huebner (Moreno kick), 9:08

P: Westbury 13 pass from Freye (pass failed), :28

W: Huebner 10 run (Moreno kick), 8:20

P: Seth 55 run (Freye run), 7:34

TEAM STATISTICS

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — P 38-183; W 39-246.

Passing yards — P 99; W 58.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — P 6-13-0; W 3-5-1.

Penalties-yards — P 6-50; W 1-5.

Fumbles-lost — P 1-0; W 2-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — P: Seth 13-83; W: Wolff 23-159.

Passing — P: Freye 8-13-0 99; W: Huebner 3-5-1 58.

Receiving — P: Westbury 4-42; W: Christenson 1-43.

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

RIVER VALLEY 33, RICHLAND CENTER 13

Richland Center*7*0*0*6*—*13

River Valley*6*12*8*7*—*33

RV: Jensen 24 run (kick failed)

RC: Banker10 pass (Hiller kick)

RV: Nachreiner 28 pass from Bailey (run failed)

RV: Nachreiner 1 pass from Bailey (run failed)

RV: Gloudeman 4 run (Bailey run)

RV: Crook 15 interception return (Bailey kick)

RC: 36 pass (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — RC 11, RV 15.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — RC 33-71; RV 25-112.

Passing yards — RC 184; RV196.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — RC 10-20-2; RV 14-27-1.

Penalties-yards — RC 3-24; RV 4-20.

Fumbles-lost — RC 0-0; RV 0-0.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — RV: Gloudeman 14-60.

Passing — RV: Bailey 14-27-2-196.

Receiving — RV: Prem 7-99; Nachreiner 6-91.

Friday’s region scores

Ridge & Valley Conference

De Soto 44, Hillsboro 0

South Central Conference

Wautoma 31, Adams-Friendship 14

Mauston 45, Wisconsin Dells 7

Montello co-op at Westfield, canceled

Trailways Conference

Cambria-Friesland vs. Fall River/Rio, canceled

Non-conference

Highland 32, Potosi/Cassville 27

Lancaster 51, Dodgeville 6

Palmyra-Eagle 33, Dodgeland 0

Horicon/Hustisford at Cambria-Friesland, canceled

Platteville at Mineral Point, canceled

Prairie du Chien at Darlington, canceled

Wittenberg-Birnamwood vs. Nekoosa, canceled

Southern Conference (eight-player)

Belmont 36, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 0

Neenah St. Mary/Oshkosh Valley Christian 38, Williams Bay 18

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Friday’s area results

Non-conference

LAKE MILLS TRIANGULAR

Final standings: Sauk Prairie 2-0; Lake Mills 1-1; Marshall 0-2.

Sauk Prairie: Def. Marshall, 25-18, 25-10; def. Lake Mills, 25-12, 21-25, 18-16.

Lake Mills: Def. Marshall, 27-25, 18-25, 15-9.

SAUK PRAIRIE (cumulative leaders): Kills: Shadewald 17; Assists: O. Breunig 22; Digs: Schlimgen 33; Aces: O. Breunig 6; Blocks: Hartwig 1.5

LAKE MILLS — Kills: Belling 18; Assists: Lewellin 36; Aces: Lewellin 8; Digs: Lewellin 30, Kitsembel 29; Blocks: Hack 2.5; Will 2.5.

MARSHALL — Kills: Hellenbrand 16; Assists: Michalak 27; Aces: Hellenbrand 3; Digs: Hellenbrand 22; Llontop 22; Blocks: Ward 3, Lutz 1.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3,

WATERLOO 2

Waterloo*24*23*25*25*13

Lakeside Lutheran*26*25*21*23*15

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Kills: Kuepers 14; Assists: Raymond 53; Aces: Gnabasik 6; Digs: Blitz 21; Blocks: Langille 4.5.

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

RICHLAND CENTER 3, RIVER VALLEY 0

Richland Center*25*25*25

River Valley*15*16*23

RIVER VALLEY — Kills: Hahn 8; Assists: Anderson 25; Aces: Anderson, Brickl 3; Digs: Esser 12; Blocks: Weiss, Hahn 2.

BOYS SOCCER

Friday’s area results

Non-conference

MADISON EDGEWOOD 8,

PLATTEVILLE/LANCASTER 0

Visitor*6*2*—*8

Home*0*0*—*0

First half: ME — Schmidt (Ruprecht), 3:04; Snell (Ruprecht), 3:36; Snell (Ruprecht), 20:48; Sitgen, 29:49; Kirschbaum (Wenborne), 31:48; Kirschbaum (Dobrinsky), 37:24.

Second half: ME — Snell, 58:14; Sandoval, 76:52.

Saves: ME (Merckx) 1; PL (Dhyanchard) 7.

Shots: ME 25; PL 2. A Platteville High School.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Friday’s area results

SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE

Team scores: Dodgeville/Mineral Point 43; Platteville 47; Lancaster 79; River Valley 84; Richland Center/Ithaca 107; Prairie du Chien 155.

Top five individuals: 1, Wells, P, 17:23; 2, Aurit, DMP, 17:28; 3, Keith, DMP, 17:41; 4, Wright, P, 18:05; 5, Hutchcroft, L, 18:29.

Dodgeville/Mineral Point: 2, Aurit 17:28; 3, Keith 17:41; 10, Williams 18:49; 13, Robinson 19:03; 15, Dampf 19:09. River Valley: 7, Ross 18:37; 14, Rhoades 19:05; 20, Schweitzer 20:01; 21, Johnson 20:16; 22, Maes 20:27.

At La Riviere Park, Prairie du Chien, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Friday’s area results

SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN CONFERENCE

Team scores: Lancaster 29; Dodgeville/Mineral Point 37; Prairie Du Chien 83; Platteville 87.

Top five individuals: 1, Olmstead, L, 20:24; 2, Muench, L, 20:27; 3, Katzung, PdC, 20:38; 4, Thompson, DMP, 21:18; 5, Burks, L, 21:36.

Lancaster: 1, Olmstead 20:24; 2, Muench 20:27; 5, Burks 21:36; 7, Murphy 21:51; 14, Schneider 22:32. River Valley: 30, Morrey 25:03; 31, Johnson 25:46; 32, Camacho 25:47; 34, Hutnik 27:59.

At La Riviere Park, Prairie du Chien, 5,000 meters.

