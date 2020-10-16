Prep roundup: Baraboo runs past Reedsburg to claim the Old River Jug for this year

The longest-running high school football rivalry in Wisconsin has a leader once again.

Host Baraboo racked up 265 yards rushing on 35 carries Friday night to build a 24-0 victory over Reedsburg, winning the 133rd edition of the Old River Jug game and improving their record against the Beavers to 64-63-6.

Owen Nachtigal rushed for 155 yards on 19 carries, including a 43-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, to lead the attack for the Thunderbirds (3-1). Quarterback Luna Larson added scoring runs in the second and third quarters against the Beavers (1-3).

Portage 26, Sauk Prairie 16

The host Warriors (2-2) scored the game’s first three touchdowns and outlasted the Eagles’ late push to pull out a victory over the Eagles (0-4).

Ian Karpelenia caught a 25-yard pass from Gavin Thompson for Portage’s first score, and Ethan Bleich and Jordan Starr added scores for an 18-0 lead in the second quarter.

Sauk Prairie got a pair of touchdown runs from Ethan Gibbs along with a pair of two-point conversions, but Bleich added a second short TD run on his way to a 161-yard rushing performance.