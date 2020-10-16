Prep roundup: Baraboo runs past Reedsburg to claim the Old River Jug for this year

The longest-running high school football rivalry in Wisconsin has a leader once again.
Host Baraboo racked up 265 yards rushing on 35 carries Friday night to build a 24-0 victory over Reedsburg, winning the 133rd edition of the Old River Jug game and improving their record against the Beavers to 64-63-6.
Owen Nachtigal rushed for 155 yards on 19 carries, including a 43-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, to lead the attack for the Thunderbirds (3-1). Quarterback Luna Larson added scoring runs in the second and third quarters against the Beavers (1-3).
Portage 26, Sauk Prairie 16
The host Warriors (2-2) scored the game’s first three touchdowns and outlasted the Eagles’ late push to pull out a victory over the Eagles (0-4).
Ian Karpelenia caught a 25-yard pass from Gavin Thompson for Portage’s first score, and Ethan Bleich and Jordan Starr added scores for an 18-0 lead in the second quarter.
Sauk Prairie got a pair of touchdown runs from Ethan Gibbs along with a pair of two-point conversions, but Bleich added a second short TD run on his way to a 161-yard rushing performance.
Sauk’s Damien Wright-Rodriguez completed eight of 11 passes for 130 yards, with Owen Diehl catching six throws for 75 yards.
University School 20, Madison Edgewood 0
The visiting Crusaders (2-2) and Wildcats (2-1) entered the fourth quarter in a scoreless tie, but C.J. Boyd fired a 24-yard touchdown to Vidal Colon to open the floodgates for University School.
Colon then picked off an Edgewood pass and returned it for a touchdown to make it 12-0, and another interception led to a 34-yard touchdown pass from Boyd to Christian Powell to seal the Wildcats' victory.
Randolph 34, Cambridge 22
The visiting Blue Jays (2-2) took a 22-21 lead over the Rockets (4-0) on a 27-yard field goal by Ezra Stein with 8:27 left to play, but Randolph quarterback Brayden Haffele closed a drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:01 remaining, and Ben Schmucki added the insurance with a 48-yard fumble return with 10 seconds left.
Stein threw for 82 yards and rushed for 73 yards and a score for Cambridge, and Trey Coltz ran for 78 yards and a touchdown. Haffele completed five of 10 passes for 114 yards and ran for 68 yards and two TDs.
Lakeside Lutheran 39, Kewaskum 8
The Warriors (3-0) remained perfect with an easy victory over Kewaskum (0-2). Lakeside saw success through the air and on the ground, finishing with 445 total yards.
Micah Cody and Spencer Sturgill each scored two rushing touchdowns, and Cody ended his night with 109 yards rushing.
Senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman tossed a 50-yard touchdown pass to Tersony Vater in the second quarter.
Watertown Luther Prep 19, Racine Lutheran 6
Senior Jon Holtz had quite a day to lead the Phoenix (2-2) past the visiting Crusaders (2-1). Lighting up the scoreboard, Holtz caught a touchdown pass, ran for a score and returned an interception for another touchdown.
In addition, Holtz also tipped a pass that was intercepted by Ethan Buege, forced and recovered a Racine Lutheran fumble and handled Luther Prep's punting duties.
Marshall 12, Markesan 8
Bryce Frank returned the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown, and then caught a 51-yard pass from Craig Ward in the second quarter to help the Cardinals (4-0, 3-0 Eastern Suburban Conference) down the Hornets (0-3, 0-2).
But the tight game wasn’t decided until Cole Denniston intercepted a pass by Markesan’s Hayden Quade at the Marshall 2-yard line with 1:47 left, and Frank ran 11 yards for a game-clinching first down.Earlier in the fourth quarter, Kelby Petersen recovered a Markesan fumble to end a drive.
Frank totaled 90 yards on 15 carries and 56 yards on two pass receptions. Ward went 4-for-12 for 62 yards with two interceptions.
Waterloo 35, Pardeeville 26
Eugene Wolff ran for 159 yards and three first-half touchdowns to lead the host Pirates (2-1, 2-0 Eastern Suburban Conference) past the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-2).
Waterloo totaled 246 yards rushing on 39 carries. Pirates quarterback Blake Huebner threw a 43-yard scoring pass to Jackson Christenson and ran for a 10-yard score.
For Pardeeville, Peter Freye threw touchdown passes of 11 and 13 yards to Ty Westbury.
River Valley 33, Richland Center 13
The host Blackhawks (3-1, 2-0 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) jumped out to an 18-7 lead at halftime and never looked back against the Hornets (0-2, 0-2).
Quarterback Will Bailey threw for 196 yards two touchdowns. Both of the scoring throws were caught by Tyler Nachreiner, who totaled 91 yards on six catches.
Boys soccer
Madison Edgewood 8, Platteville/Lancaster 0
The visiting Crusaders took the lead in the fourth minute of their matchup with the Hillmen and added five more goals in the first half. Jonathan Snell finished with a hat trick, scoring two goals in the first half and one in the second.
Girls volleyball
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Waterloo 2
The host Warriors took a tightly contested 26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 23-25, 15-13 victory, rallying from a deficit in the fifth and final set. Payton Kuepers contributed 14 kills and four aces. Kaylee Raymond led the way with 53 assists.
Lake Mills triangular
Sauk Prairie took a 25-18, 15-10 victory over Marshall and a 25-12, 21-25, 18-16 victory over the host L-Cats to win the three-team meet. Also, Sauk Prairie took a 25-12, 21-25, 18-16 win over Lake Mills.
Sauk Prairie got 22 assists and six service aces from Olivia Breunig.
Cross country
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
Will Aurit and Charlie Keith finished in second and third, respectively, to lead the Dodgeville/Mineral Point boys to victory at Prairie du Chien. The Dodgers saw all five of their top runners finish in the top 15 to help the team total 43 points.
Top-two finishes from Mallory Olmstead and Kristin Muench propelled Lancaster to a 29-point finish atop the girls field. Four of Lancaster’s top finishers placed in the top 10.
River Valley placed fourth in the boys race as junior Julius Ross finished seventh (18 minutes, 37 seconds for 5,000 meters).
