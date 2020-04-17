Prep notes: Wisconsin Dells' Laura Beghin, Waunakee's Luke Ross make college choices; Lakeside Lutheran's Mike Twohig steps down as wrestling coach

Wisconsin Dells senior Laura Beghin has committed to Portland State and plans to compete in women’s cross country and track and field, according to an announcement on Twitter by Wisconsin Dells athletic director Aaron Mack.
Beghin finished eighth (19 minutes, 17.3 seconds) in the WIAA Division 2 race at last fall’s state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids.
Beghin was as runner-up as a freshman and as a sophomore and eighth as a junior at the state cross country meet.
Wisconsin Dells was second as a team in 2017 and fifth in 2016.
Mack tweeted: “Congratulations to in my opinion the best runner athlete to ever touch the course and track in school history. Laura Beghin has committed to run XC/Track @ Portland State. She received an athletic and academic scholarship. Congratulations LB we are so very proud of you.”
Waunakee’s Ross commits for baseball
Waunakee’s Luke Ross, a sophomore, announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Minnesota and plans to play baseball.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Ross is listed as a left-handed pitcher and a first baseman.
Ross tweeted: “I am extremely excited to announce I have committed to further my academic and baseball career at the University of Minnesota! A huge thank you goes out to my parents, coaches, and teammates for all the support.”
Lakeside Lutheran’s Mike Twohig steps down
Lakeside Lutheran wrestling coach Mike Twohig has informed Warriors athletic director Todd Jahns that Twohig is stepping down as coach, Jahns wrote in an email.
Twohig has been head coach since taking over the program in 2011.
“We offer our congratulations and thanks to Coach Twohig for so faithfully serving the wrestling program here at Lakeside,” Jahns wrote. “Mike will continue to serve in a limited capacity as an assistant in the wrestling program here at Lakeside.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!