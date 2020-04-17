Prep notes: Wisconsin Dells' Laura Beghin, Waunakee's Luke Ross make college choices; Lakeside Lutheran's Mike Twohig steps down as wrestling coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin Dells senior Laura Beghin has committed to Portland State and plans to compete in women’s cross country and track and field, according to an announcement on Twitter by Wisconsin Dells athletic director Aaron Mack.

Beghin finished eighth (19 minutes, 17.3 seconds) in the WIAA Division 2 race at last fall’s state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids.

Beghin was as runner-up as a freshman and as a sophomore and eighth as a junior at the state cross country meet.

Wisconsin Dells was second as a team in 2017 and fifth in 2016.

Mack tweeted: “Congratulations to in my opinion the best runner athlete to ever touch the course and track in school history. Laura Beghin has committed to run XC/Track @ Portland State. She received an athletic and academic scholarship. Congratulations LB we are so very proud of you.”

Waunakee’s Ross commits for baseball

Waunakee’s Luke Ross, a sophomore, announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Minnesota and plans to play baseball.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Ross is listed as a left-handed pitcher and a first baseman.