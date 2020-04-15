Prep notes: Middleton distance runners Zachary Leffel, Braedon Gilles make college decisions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two of Middleton’s state champion distance runners have made college decisions.

Middleton senior Zachary Leffel will compete in men’s cross country and track and field at the University of Chicago and senior Braedon Gilles plans to compete in men’s cross country and track and field at UW-Stevens Point, according to a release announcing the decisions.

Leffel and Gilles were part of Middleton teams that won WIAA Division 1 team state championships in boys cross country in 2017 and 2019 and finished second in 2018 in Wisconsin Rapids. In 2019, Gilles was 22nd overall and 13th in the team standings and Leffel was 44th overall and 25th in the team standings at the state cross country meet.

They also were state champions in track and field, running on last year’s winning 3,200-meter relay team at the WIAA Division 1 boys track and field meet in La Crosse. The championship relay team consisted of Leffel, Michael Madoch, Gilles and Caleb Easton.

Leffel is a two-time individual state qualifier in the 1,600 meters, and Gilles qualified individually in the 800 meters last year. Leffel was 12th last year and 15th in 2018 in the 1,600. Gilles finished 17th in the 800 in 2019.