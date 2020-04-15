Prep notes: Middleton distance runners Zachary Leffel, Braedon Gilles make college decisions

Two of Middleton’s state champion distance runners have made college decisions.
Middleton senior Zachary Leffel will compete in men’s cross country and track and field at the University of Chicago and senior Braedon Gilles plans to compete in men’s cross country and track and field at UW-Stevens Point, according to a release announcing the decisions.
Leffel and Gilles were part of Middleton teams that won WIAA Division 1 team state championships in boys cross country in 2017 and 2019 and finished second in 2018 in Wisconsin Rapids. In 2019, Gilles was 22nd overall and 13th in the team standings and Leffel was 44th overall and 25th in the team standings at the state cross country meet.
They also were state champions in track and field, running on last year’s winning 3,200-meter relay team at the WIAA Division 1 boys track and field meet in La Crosse. The championship relay team consisted of Leffel, Michael Madoch, Gilles and Caleb Easton.
Leffel is a two-time individual state qualifier in the 1,600 meters, and Gilles qualified individually in the 800 meters last year. Leffel was 12th last year and 15th in 2018 in the 1,600. Gilles finished 17th in the 800 in 2019.
The teammates competed twice at the Nike Cross Nationals, a national high school cross country team competition in Portland, Oregon, after their teams qualified by taking second in the Heartland Region in 2017 and 2018. Both runners were academic all-conference selections in the Big Eight Conference on last year’s conference champion cross country team.
The 2020 WIAA spring sports season is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Dworak steps down as Columbus girls basketball coach
Tim Dworak has resigned as Columbus girls basketball coach, according to a Columbus Journal report.
Dworak, who's led the Columbus girls basketball program for the past eight seasons, cited family and health reasons for his decision, according to the report.
Columbus’ school board approved the move Monday.
Columbus was 7-17 this season. Dworak compiled a 71-120 overall record, was 27-53 in the Capitol North Conference play and was 8-8 in the postseason, according to the report.
Madison West’s Benjamin Davis makes college decision
Madison West senior Benjamin Davis III announced on Twitter he has orally committed to the University of Dubuque in Iowa and plans to play men’s basketball.
Davis is a 5-foot-8 guard.
The University of Dubuque is an NCAA Division III program.
Wisconsin Football Foundation announces scholar-athlete team
The Wisconsin Football Foundation announced its scholar-athlete team for the 2019 football season.
The 11-player team included Sun Prairie defensive back Dominic Backes and Waunakee linebacker Jeb Frey, according to tweets from the Sun Prairie and Waunakee football programs about the scholar-athlete team. Backes is a Valparaiso commit and Frey has committed to the University of Wisconsin as a walk-on.
The scholar-athlete team includes Backes, Menomonie’s Davis Barthen, Stevens Point Pacelli’s Henry Basala, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran’s Will Brazgel, Frey, Black Hawk’s Cayden Milz (Black Hawk/Warren, Illinois co-op, Milwaukee Marquette’s Riley Nowakowski, Lancaster’s Isaiah Place, Fall River’s Carson Richardson (Fall River/Rio co-op), Greendale’s Dylan Schuster and Palmyra-Eagle’s Brandon Wilde.
