A team of Middleton boys cross country runners qualified for the Nike Cross Country Nationals on Dec. 1 in Portland, Oregon.
Middleton finished second behind Mounds View High School (Minnesota) in the boys championship race at the Heartland Region last weekend in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Middleton senior Caleb Easton was fifth in the race, which was won by Mequon Homestead’s Drew Bosley. Easton and Bosley are Northern Arizona University commits.
The top two teams and top five individuals not on a team qualify for the nationals. Eighteen teams from nine regions plus four at-large teams advance to nationals.
Middleton also qualified for nationals last year.