Prep girls cross country preview: West's Genevieve Nashold, Sun Prairie team ready for more

2018 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS
Badger North: Waunakee; Reagan Hoopes, Waunakee, 19:27 (5,000 meters).
Badger South: Monona Grove; Jenna Lovejoy, Fort Atkinson, 19:40.
Big Eight: Sun Prairie; Genevieve Nashold, Madison West, 18:16.
Capitol North: Lake Mills; Katelyn Chadwick, Poynette, 21:31.
Capitol South: Marshall; Claire Huggett, Marshall, 21:25.
Rock Valley: East Troy; Mariah Linse, Jefferson, 19:25.
Trailways: Dodgeland; Jamie Huber, Dodgeland, 20:39.
2018 WIAA STATE MEET
Division 1 boys: 1, Neenah; 2, Middleton; 4, Madison West; 12, Sun Prairie. 1, Drew Bosley, Mequon Homestead, 15:21; 7, Caleb Easton, Middleton, 15:52.
Division 2 boys: 1, Valders; 5, McFarland. 1, Henry Chapman, East Troy, 16:00; 2, Andrew Pahnke, McFarland, 16:12.
Division 3 boys: 1, La Crosse Aquinas. 1, David Vannucchi, Onalaska Luther, 15:44; 25, Colin Green, Madison Country Day/Abundant Life, 17:11.
Division 1 girls: 1, Muskego; 2, Sun Prairie; 4, Madison West; 8, Janesville Craig; 10, Madison Memorial. 1, Genevieve Nashold, Madison West, 18:10; 7, Katie Kopotic, Sun Prairie, 18:39; 8, Reagan Hoopes, Waunakee, 18:42.
Division 2 girls: 1, Medford; 11, Lake Mills; 16, Mount Horeb. 1, Leah Kralovetz, Denmark, 17:47; 24, Isabelle Clary, Lodi, 20:17.
Division 3 girls: 1, Lancaster; 6, Marshall. 1, Marissa Ellenbecker, Edgar, 19:07; 10, Hannah Constable, Johnson Creek, 19:34.
THREE THINGS TO WATCH
Youth in control: Seemingly from out of nowhere, Madison West freshman Genevieve Nashold took over the world of Wisconsin girls cross country by storm last season. She never lost a race, winning the Big Eight Conference meet by 25 seconds and the WIAA Division 1 state meet by 13.5 seconds. But if Nashold was looking for a challenge this year — both locally and around the state — her wish is likely to come true. In the Division 1 state field, last year’s top seven finishers all were freshmen or sophomores, back for more this fall. And in the Big Eight, back are Sun Prairie junior Katie Kopotic (last year’s Big Eight meet runner-up) and Middleton sophomore Lauren Pansegrau (third last year). “It will not be easy to repeat,” West coach Cory Hayden said. “Katie … is not going anywhere, and Lauren … had an amazing spring on the track, and if she is able to translate that to the grass, she will be formidable this fall.” What’s more, the success of last year’s freshmen raises this question: Will this year’s crop of ninth-graders bring introduce even more championship challengers to the party?
Big fight in Big Eight: In last year’s 20-team WIAA Division 1 state field, four Big Eight teams placed in the top 10: Sun Prairie finished second (after two consecutive championships), with Madison West fourth, Janesville Craig eighth and Madison Memorial 10th. Those four teams had zero to two seniors in their seven-runner lineups at state last year, meaning this year’s league will be packed full of talented, experienced performers. “The top teams in the Big Eight are all trending up this year,” Sun Prairie coach Matt Roe said.
Middleton on the move: With a lineup of seven non-seniors, Middleton missed out on qualifying for team state, though freshman Lauren Pansegrau ran to a 31st-place finish. All the runners are back — and then some — for the cardinals. Coach Alexa Richardson said last year’s No. 3 or No. 4 runner, sophomore Maddie Ruszkiewicz, is “healthy and stronger than ever” after breaking her leg during a race last year — by the way, she walked the final 200 yards to finish the race. Also, Middleton adds junior Kiara Malloy-Santiago and freshman Zaira Malloy-Santiago, whose family moved to Middleton and have been “a wonderful addition to the team,” the coach said.
RUNNERS TO WATCH
Katelyn Chadwick, jr., Poynette: Took 18th at Division 3 state (20:08) after winning the Capitol North title (21:31) and taking seventh in her sectional.
Autumn Dushack, sr., Sun Prairie: Took ninth and seventh at Division 1 state as a sophomore and seventh as junior, but battled health issues last year and finished 37th. “When healthy, she can be a top-five runner in the state,” coach Matt Roe said.
Claire Hulick, jr., Janesville Craig: Finished 30th at Division 1 state (19:25) to lead Craig to an eighth-place team finish. Finished 11th in the Big Eight race, two spots behind teammate Madalyn Arrowood, now a senior.
Katie Kopotic, jr., Sun Prairie: Led the Cardinals to a runner-up team finish at Division 1 state, after Sun Prairie earned championships in her first two years. Finished seventh individually (18:38). Won her sectional and took second in the Big Eight meet.
Jenna Lovejoy, sr., Fort Atkinson: Won the Badger South Conference individual title (19:40) and went on to take 38th at Division 1 state (19:38) last season.
Genevieve Nashold, so., Madison West: Won every meet she competed in last season, taking the WIAA Division 1 state title in 18:10 after winning the Big Eight Conference in 18:16. After competing in track and field for the Regents in the spring, coach Cory Hayden said the 2018 All-Area Cross Country Runner of the Year “will be very motivated to repeat … She brings an unparalleled desire to win and an outstanding aerobic capacity.”
Peighton Nelson, jr., Monona Grove: Earned a 52nd-place finish at Division 1 state (19:51) to lead the Silver Eagles. Took second in the Capitol South meet (19:46).
Lauren Pansegrau, so., Middleton: Finished 31st in her first Division 1 state meet last year (19:26) after taking third in the Big Eight meet (18:50). Finished second in the 3,200 at state last spring. “(Pansegrau) will be a name heard a lot this cross country season, throughout this conference and … the state,” coach Alexa Richardson said. “I can see Lauren breaking records in the future.”
Hannah Ray, sr., Sun Prairie: Finished 20th at Division 1 state after taking 16th as a sophomore and 28th as a junior. “She had her best track season (last) spring and is entering this fall healthy and strong,” coach Matt Roe said. Has committed to run at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Kristine Rohrer, sr., Madison West: Ran to 19th at Division 1 state (19:10) to earn second-team All-State and second-team All-Area honors. Finished sixth in the Big Eight meet (19:21). “She has two years of experience up at (the WIAA state course in Wisconsin Rapids), and has dealt with a number of setbacks and triumphs in her career.
TEAMS TO WATCH
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE
Sun Prairie has earned two state titles and one runner-up finish over the last three seasons, along with five consecutive sectional titles and four straight Big Eight crowns. Ten letterwinners return, including five of the seven runners on last year’s state runner-up squad, but Coach Matt Roe said “we enter this season with more unknowns than in recent years,” mostly because so many of the other teams in the Big Eight have improved. “If we are to win a fifth straight conference championship, we’ll need to be healthy and have some of our varsity runners make a jump in their career progression,” the coach said. The leaders will be Kate Kopotic, seventh at state last year, and seniors Autumn Dushack and Hannah Ray. Roe expects big things from senior Amber Hodges and junior Dani Thompson.
Madison West always led with its trump card last year, as freshman Genevieve Nashold went undefeated all the way to a WIAA Division 1 state championship. But there’s more to the Regents than Nashold. Despite the loss of two seniors, back from last year’s state lineup are senior second-team all-state and all-area runner Kristine Rohrer, sophomore Cecily Greblo (41st), junior Piper Erickson (145th) and senior Grace Weigl (146th). Senior Ella Kunstman, who ran on West’s 2017 state team, missed last year while attending The Conserve School, but returns after a strong track and field season. Senior Helen Moylan missed all of last year due to injury, but has returned to crack the top seven; and sophomore Rosa Greblo is back after serving as the Regents’ state alternate last fall. Coach Cory Hayden said the freshman class is large and deep.
Madison Memorial coach Paul Chellevold is excited with the lineup he will field this year, chasing a move up from fourth in last year’s Big Eight meet and what would be the Spartans’ fifth team state trip in the last six years. “JMM returns six of (the) top seven runners from a team which finished 10th at (state last year),” Chellevold said, adding that last season’s team set the WIAA state-meet record for the smallest gap between the No. 1 and the No. 7 runner, 23 seconds (and between 90th and 120th place). “This pack running mentality will once again be crucial … The 2019 team needs to improve their pack positioning, which we are poised to do,” Chellevold said. Back are sophomore Annika Cutforth and juniors Gabbi Gaines, Natalie Rhodes, Katrina Bruner, Alice House and Sakia Nishikawa.
Middleton coach Alexa Richardson said her Cardinals have something to prove this year, with all seven varsity runners back from a team that took fifth in the Big Eight but missed out on a state berth. “The girls have put in a solid summer’s worth of training, which many did not do last year (because they were) coming in as freshmen,” Richardson said. “I expect our varsity will be very competitive, not only at the conference meet, but at the state meet.” Sophomore Lauren Pansegrau (31st at state; third in the Big Eight) earned second-team all-area honors this year and took second in the 3,200 during track season. “Lauren continues to grow and improve,” Richardson said. Also back are senior Megan Schwartz, who battled injuries much of last year; sophomores Erin Gonter, Maddie Ruszkiewicz and Hannah Kasdorf. What’s more, Middleton adds Bella Chirafisi, a junior who was on the swimming team last year; and junior Kiara Malloy-Santiago and freshman Zaria Malloy-Santiago, whose family has moved to the district.
Verona coach Dave Nelson will have a junior-powered team this year, as individual state qualifier Julie Pletta has graduated. Among the seven letterwinners returning are juniors Lucy Bakken, Jamie Hogan, Leah Remiker, Abby Wampfler and sophomore Anna Knueve, the Wildcats’ top returning finisher in last year’s conference meet (27th). The only returning seniors are co-captains Caroline Bobb and Lucy Waschbusch.
Janesville Craig is gearing up for a big year, as coach Jessica Lawton returns all seven varsity runners (and five additional letterwinners) from last year’s team, which finished eighth at state and third in the Big Eight. The leaders are second-team all-area pick Claire Hulick, a junior, and Madalyn Arrowood, a senior. “We have an extremely experienced and veteran group of girls returning,” Lawton said. “We’re curious to see how high we can finish at state, and see if we can improve on our eighth-place finish from last year and fourth-place finish from two years ago.”
Madison La Follette’s 13th-year coach, Matt Krall, says the Lancers are “working to finish in the middle of the conference after a few years in the bottom few places of the conference.” Two seniors were lost from last year’s top five, but four of last year’s top seven return, led by junior Zella Milfred and three-time letterwinner Olivia Violante, a senior.
Janesville Parker lost the top two runners from a team that took sixth in the conference meet last year. Coach Mark Little’s only returnees with varsity experience are Rachel Howell, Lexie Schroeder and Brooke Schroeder.
BADGER NORTH
Waunakee lost standouts Reagan Hoopes and Riley Armstrong to graduation, but the Warriors’ cupboard has been left far from bare. Senior Emma Bertz took second in the league last year (20:21), followed closely by sophomores Jordyn Jarvi (ninth, 20:38), freshman Kelsey King (fifth, 20:47) and junior Anna Vanderhoef (seventh, 21:10). Junior Darya Pronina also is expected back.
Sauk Prairie returns eight letterwinners, including six of the seven varsity runners, from a team that took seventh in the Badger North last year. “Our team looks to be much improved from a year ago,’ ninth-year coach Andy Sherman said. The leader will be sophomore Kassia Marquardt, 28th in the conference meet last year. Also back are sophomores Emily Herbrand and Trinity Doerre and junior Cassie Radl. A group of seniors including Ella Drescher, Juliana Renly, Taylor Bierstaker and Alexsa Lemelin provide leadership.
DeForest took sixth in the Badger North last fall, and brings back top runner Lydia Bauer, a sophomore who took 24th in the conference meet last fall. Eight seniors were lost to graduation, but five of the top seven runners return.
Mount Horeb returns junior Anna Ollendick (sixth in the conference meet last year), sophomore Rhya Brandemuehl (10th) and senior Kaylyn Hellenbrand (15th) to a team that finished fourth in the North last fall.
Reedsburg expects to welcome back sophomore Jacqueline Lacen, third in last year’s Badger North meet (20:29), along with junior Jenna McBride (12th), sophomore Payton Cunningham (19th) and seniors Annabelle Moono (20th) and Angela Gasser (27th).
Baraboo features a group of five seniors: Marie Fadeyeva, Cece Oettinger, Molly Stewart, Sonia Tomas and Ana Velez. Each ran multiple hundreds of miles over the summer, coach Julie Faylona said. Stewart battled through illness to take 18th in the Badger North meet last year and had a strong track and field season. Junior Venna Krayer also will contribute.
Portage expects the return of Goldthorpe Macy, a sophomore who led the Warriors by taking 26th in the conference meet last fall, and junior Garetson Hanna (30th).
Beaver Dam returns a crew led by senior Jada Donaldson (eighth at conference, 21:16) and junior Mariah Alvarez (11th, 21:23).
BADGER SOUTH
Monona Grove ran to the school’s first-ever conference title last year, led by now-juniors Peighton Nelson (second, 19:46), Acacia Holmquist (fifth, 20:03) and Teal Coil-Otto (seventh, 20:23) along with now-sophomores Allison Yundt (11th, 20:36) and Avery Poole (12th, 20:41). Nelson went on to take 52nd at Division 1 state (19:51, her second trip) and the Silver Eagles won the Badger Challenge. Coach Amanda Klassman is looking for more big things from her team, despite a few injuries. Klassman said Coil-Otto had a breakthrough track and field season and is a runner to watch, and Holmquist battled through injuries the last couple of years and could have a standout year. Senior captains will be Megan Hobert and Vanessa Thomas.
Stoughton coach Susan Zaemisch expects the Vikings to “compete for the Badger South title again,” gunning for what would be their fourth title in five years. Six of last year’s top eight runners return, led by senior Grace Jenny (third at conference, 19:52), sophomore Hannah Lawrence (ninth, 20:25), junior Gina Owen (13th, 20:45), senior Molly Olstad (14th, 20:47) and junior Ellie Trieloff (20th, 21:17). Zaemisch said Owen spent the summer running and playing Ultimate; Lawrence came on strong at the end of the last season, and Jenny skipped the 2019 track season to heal from nagging injuries and “looks stronger both physically and mentally,” the coach said. A good freshman class also could provide support.
Oregon lost top runner Lauren Beauchaine and Julie Bull to graduation, but six varsity regulars return, led by junior Clara Hughes (17th at conference, 21:03), sophomore Grace Riedl (18th, 21:13) and senior Bryanna Salazar (11th, 21:33). The team captain will be senior Eden Meidl. After gathering as a group for 6 a.m. team runs all summer, coach Doug Debroux says the Panthers are ready to move up in the conference standings. “These girls know how to work hard … and are extremely dedicated,” Debroux said. Freshman Libby Beirne and Dasha Voronino are expected to contribute.
Fort Atkinson returns the defending conference champion, senior Jenna Lovejoy (19:40), who placed 38th at Division 1 state. With only one senior from last year’s top seven lost to graduation, senior Lauren Bilau, junior Mary Ellen Moran and sophomores Jada Zorn, Kat Kessler, Laurel Miller and Sophie Chapman all could contribute to a move up from last year’s No. 4 spot in the South standings.
Watertown, coached by Kirk Wackett, has worked on building depth after losing two seniors from a team that took sixth in the conference last fall. The leaders should be seniors Cara Smith (25th at conference, 21:34) and Vanessa Olson (41st, 22:16). Junior Autumn Meyers, the No. 1 runner two seasons ago, is back after missing most of last season due to injury.
Madison Edgewood took seventh in the Badger South with an all-underclass lineup last year. Expected back are seniors Emily Maires (32nd at conference, 22:03), Erin McClimon and Erin Jenkins, along with juniors Sydney Olson and Caroline Yager and sophomores Clara Powless and Eve Stanley.
Milton expects to return its top five runners, led by junior Samantha Henry (eight at conference last year, 20:23). Also expected back are seniors Lexi Slagle and Allie Miller and sophomores Samantha Benson, Mara Talabac and Alayna Borgwardt.
Monroe is expected to return last year’s top two runners in junior Jacie Hayes (28th at conference, 21:48) and senior Jazmyn Mader.
CAPITOL NORTH
Lake Mills lost one senior from last year’s Capitol North championship team, which went on to take 11th at the WIAA Division 2 state meet. The other six varsity runners are juniors this year. Four of them placed in the top eight at conference: Lauren Winslow (third, 21:51); Jade Pitta (fourth, 21:53); Brooke Fair (seventh, 22:10) and Reese Willie (eight, 22:11).
Watertown Luther Prep lost two seniors but returns the conference meet runner-up in senior Maya Habben (second, 21:43), along with junior Kate Mensching (12th, 22:29) and senior Hannah Schroeder (14th, 22:46).
Lodi took third in the conference meet last year, but coach Kurt Wilson must replace four varsity runners. Junior Lauryn Milne (15th at conference last year, 22:50) “has been a very good runner for us, and (sophomore) Claire Schoenemann (18th, 22:28) should be pretty good, also,” Wilson said.
Poynette returns defending conference champion Katelyn Chadwick, a junior who ran 21:31 at conference and surged to finish 18th in her second state trip (20:08). The Pumas had no seniors in their top seven last year, so it’s easy to believe coach Kevin Frehner when he says “our strength this season is our experience and depth.” A group of five senior leaders includes Abbey Marquardt (sixth, 22:03), Mollie Blochwitz, Gwen Golueke, Emily Lee, Lizzie Schwenn and Mikayla Fox. Marquardt missed out on an individual state trip by one place last fall.
Lakeside Lutheran had no seniors in its final top seven last fall, but will field four seniors this year. Sophomore Mya Hemling finished a team-best 11th at conference (22:26), and will be challenged for the No. 1 spot by freshman Abigail Minning. Also back are seniors Kristin Karas and Abbie DiGiovanni and junior Jada Gresens (16th at conference). Freshman Averi Wolfram and Grace Cody also could contribute.
Columbus expects bach sophomores Zoe Denk and Emma Paulson and a group of seniors led by Savannah Molnar.
CAPITOL SOUTH
Marshall returns as the conference favorite, despite losing three seniors including South individual champ Claire Huggett to graduation. However, 40th-year head coach Jeff Looze expects a “bit of a rebuilding year (with a) good core returning, but holes to fill.” Returning leaders are senior Gianna Dugan (fourth, 22:04) and junior Mya Andrews (fifth, 22:07). Also expected back are junior Jazmin Antonio-Reyes and senior Madelyn Frank. Sophomores Bryn Frank and Erika Dugan and freshman Elizabeth Yanke should contribute.
Deerfield/Cambridge returns three seniors who ran on the varsity last year: Olivia Williams (10th at conference, 23:26), Megan Bolger and Rachel Kornelsen. “On paper, we look a little thin, but there is a handful of girls with varsity experience to build around,” 21st-year coach Matt Polzin said.
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld lost four of its top seven to graduation, but the No. 1 runner, senior Kassidy Frame, is expected back after taking third in the Capitol South race (21:59). Also expected back are juniors Brianna Herrling and Gwen Childs, and the Vanguards hope to finish in the top half of the league standings again.
Belleville's 12th-year coach, Tamera Houser, returns five of last year’s top seven runners, including juniors Tayler Yapp (sixth at conference, 22:13) and Adrianna Herritz (23rd). Houser expects Yapp to challenge for a Division 3 state berth. Also back is sophomore Gina Salmela. The coach expects to see freshmen Lainey Winkers and Mady Herritz, along with seniors Emma Veeneman and Angelina Parisot, challenge for varsity spots.
Waterloo is led by senior Christy Forman, the Capitol South runner-up last year (21:49), who went on to take 23rd at Division 3 state (20:20). Four varsity runners were lost to graduation.
New Glarus/Monticello’s lineup returns sophomore team MVP Dayna Karls (13th at conference) and senior Molly Molencamp (17th). Juniors Alexa Thayer and Dylan Noll will contribute. Coach Steve Wehrley enters his 33rd year with some “exciting unknowns” in freshmen Whitney Disch, Tenley Faber and Annika Ziperski.
ROCK VALLEY
McFarland, coached by Andrew Garvey and Scott Fischer, lost three leaders to graduation, but returns plenty of varsity experience and hopes to earn a WIAA Division 2 state berth for the fifth time in the last six years. Garvey also expects the Spartans to battle for the title in what should be a strong Rock Valley Conference, with top competition from Jefferson, defending champ East Troy and Evansville. Ella Ceelen is a three-year varsity letterwinner who missed out on what would have been a third state trip last year. Also back are seniors Sadie McCauley and Sara Yavas, both three-year letterwinners and two-time state participants. Emma Johnson returns from an injury that sidelined her much of last season. Freshman Paige Ceelen is expected to make an instant contribution.
Edgerton is expected to return sophomores Ruby Scheildt and Kylie Cornett, along with juniors Chloe Bublitz, MaeAnna Stockel and Ashley Kosmicki.
AROUND THE AREA
Madison Country Day/Abundant Life will be led into the Trailways Conference fray by senior Leah Bell and sophomore Ella Whinney, according to third-year coach Mary Langlie. “We have a group of returning sophomores who should provide experience,” the coach said.
Madison St. Ambrose, which does not compete in a conference, will be led by coach Patrick Handyman, who coached at Pecatonica for 18 years. The leaders will be seniors Anna Kachel and juniors Sophia Speece, Naomi O’Leary and Luisa Schloesser. Speece took 22nd in the Boscobel sectional last year. Junior Grace Tejada ran as a freshman but missed last season due to injury.