Prep cross country: Top-ranked in Division 2, Edgewood’s Leo Richardson remains humble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leo Richardson of Madison Edgewood placed second at the WIAA Division 2 cross country meet last season.

And he remains humble, every step of the way.

“He’s definitely the most humble kid I’ve worked with,” Edgewood coach Joe LaMontagne said. “The sky’s the limit for him, and he doesn’t have a high ego at all. It’s ego-less confidence. He just feels like he can go out and control a race.”

In last year's WIAA state meet at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids, he covered 5,000 meters in 16 minutes, 11 seconds to earn a runner-up medal.

From the beginning of the 2019 season, Richardson blew away the competition and shaved off more than a minute from his sophomore season best. With a personal best of 16:04 and a dominant victory at the Cam-Rock Invitational in Cambridge, he exploded onto the scene.

Richardson went on to place in the top three of all but one race in 2019, including taking home the individual championship in the Badger South Conference race and the WIAA River Valley sectional.