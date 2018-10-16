WIAA CROSS COUNTRY | AREA SECTIONAL SCHEDULE

Note: The top two teams in each sectional, plus the top five individuals who are not members of a qualifying team, advance to state.

FRIDAY

DIVISION 2

Mayville sectional (Mayville Golf Course, 4 p.m. boys, 4:45 p.m. girls): Berlin, Campbellsport, Columbus, Grafton, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Kewaskum, Lodi, Lomira, Mayville, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield, Omro, Portage, Ripon, Waupun, Wautoma/Wild Rose, Winneconne.

Whitewater sectional (UW-Whitewater, 4 p.m. boys, 4:45 p.m. girls): Beloit Turner, Clinton, Deerfield/Cambridge, Delafield St. John’s NW, Delavan-Darien, East Troy, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Racine St. Catherine’s, Somers Shoreland Lutheran, Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay, Watertown Luther Prep, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, Whitewater.

SATURDAY

DIVISION 1

Madison West sectional (Lake Farm County Park, 11 a.m. boys, 11:45 a.m. girls): Baraboo, DeForest, Madison East, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Monona Grove, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Tomah, Verona, Waunakee.

Manitowoc sectional (Meadow Links Golf Course, 11:35 a.m. boys, 12:50 p.m. girls): Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, Hartford, Manitowoc, Oshkosh North, Oshkosh West, Sheboygan North, Sheboygan South, Slinger, Watertown, West Bend East, West Bend West.

Wales Kettle Moraine sectional (Naga-Waukee Park, Delafield, 11 a.m. boys, 11:45 a.m. girls): Beloit Memorial, Elkhorn, Fort Atkinson, Janesville Craig, Janesville parker, Madison La Follette, Milton, Oconomowoc, Oregon, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Wales Kettle Moraine.

DIVISION 2

Colby sectional (Colby High School, 11 a.m. boys, noon girls): Adams-Friendship, Altoona, Arcadia, Black River Falls, Colby/Abbotsford, Elk Mound, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, La Crosse Logan, Mauston, Medford, Neillsville/Granton, Nekoosa/Port Edwards, Viroqua, West Salem, Wisconsin Dells.

River Valley sectional (Spring Green Municipal Golf Course, 11 a.m. boys, 11:45 a.m. girls): Brodhead/Juda, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Edgerton, Evansville, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Monroe, Mount Horeb, New Glarus/Monticello, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center/Ithaca, River Valley, Southwestern co-op, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.

DIVISION 3

Boscobel sectional (Ryan Zimpel Memorial Course, 11 a.m. boys, 11:45 a.m. girls): Albany, Belleville, Belmont, Black Hawk, Boscobel, Cassville, Darlington, De Soto, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Lancaster, Madison Country Day/Abundant Life, Madison St. Ambrose, North Crawford, Orfordville Parkview, Pecatonica/Argyle, Poynette, River Ridge, Riverdale, Seneca, Shullsburg, Wauzeka-Steuben.

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran sectional (Lake Country Lutheran High School, 11 a.m. boys, 11:45 a.m. girls): Beaver Dam Wayland, Brookfield Academy, Burlington Catholic Central, Dodgeland, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, Hartland University Lake/Trinity, Horicon, Jackson Living Word Lutheran, Johnson Creek, Kenosha Christian Life, Kenosha St. Joseph, Marshall, Milwaukee Cristo Rey, Milwaukee Hope, Milwaukee Salam, New Berlin Heritage Christian, Ozaukee, Palmyra-Eagle, Racine Lutheran, Racine Prairie, Random Lake, Waterloo.

Westfield sectional (Westfield High School, noon boys, 1 p.m. girls): Bonduel, Cambria-Friesland/Randolph, Coleman, Crivitz, Gillett, Laconia, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas, Manawa, Markesan, Montello, Neenah St. Mary, Oconto, Oneida Nation, Pardeeville, Princeton/Green Lake, Green Bay Providence Academy, Rio/Fall River, Shawano Wolf River Lutheran, Suring, Wausaukee, Westfield, Weyauwega-Fremont.