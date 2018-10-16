At the finish line of the regular season, the Muskego girls cross country team passed the two-time defending state champion Sun Prairie girls atop the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association’s Division 1 state rankings.
Muskego earned the top spot — which Sun Prairie had held all season — with a dominant performance in the Classic 8 Conference meet. Muskego placed each of its top five runners in the top seven, all finishing at 19 minutes, 53 seconds or faster on the 5,000-meter course at Lake Denoon Middle School in Muskego, to beat top-10 teams from Waukesha West and Hartland Arrowhead.
Sun Prairie won the Big 8 Conference meet on Saturday, placing its five top runners among the top 19 overall in a field that included four other teams ranked in the top 20, including fourth-ranked Madison West, No. 6 Janesville Craig, No. 13 Madison Memorial and No. 19 Middleton.
If both teams can qualify through this weekend’s WIAA sectionals, they will meet on Saturday, Oct. 27, in Wisconsin Rapids.
Also in the Division 1 girls rankings, Waunakee was No. 11 and Monona Grove was No. 15.
In the Division 1 boys ranking, defending champion Middleton moved back into the No. 1 ranking after winning the Big 8 title, knocking Madison West out of the top spot and into third place, with Stevens Point at No. 2. Sun Prairie was ranked 10th, Monona Grove 13th and Madison La Follette 15th.
East Troy took the top spot in the Division 2 boys rankings, with Rock Valley Conference rival McFarland ranked fourth and Madison Edgewood at No. 7. Also, Jefferson was 11th, Platteville 13th and Capitol Conference champ Deerfield/Cambridge 16th.
In the Division 2 girls rankings, East Troy was ranked fourth, Jefferson seventh, Wisconsin Dells eighth and Lake Mills 10th. Watertown Luther Prep came in at No. 16. Plymouth earned the No. 1 ranking.
In the Division 3 boys rankings, Onalaska Luther kept the No. 1 spot, with Darlington fourth and Boscobel seventh.
Lancaster was ranked No. 1 in the Division 3 girls poll, with Boscobel second, Dodgeland fourth, Marshall fifth, Darlington eighth and Albany 10th.
CROSS COUNTRY
WISCONSIN CROSS COUNTRY COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1 BOYS
1, Middleton (3); 2, Stevens Point (2); 3, Madison West (1); 4, Germantown (5); 5, Oconomowoc (4); 6, Green Bay Preble (6); 7, Neenah (7); 8, Sussex Hamilton (8); 9, Hartland Arrowhead (10); 10, Sun Prairie (13).
Honorable mention — 11, Whitefish Bay (12); 12, Hortonville (17); 13, Monona Grove (14); 14, West Bend West (NR); 15, Madison La Follette (15); 16, Hudson (NR); 17, Slinger (NR); 18, Mukwonago (16); 19, Marshfield (NR); 20, Milwaukee Marquette (NR).
DIVISION 1 GIRLS
1, Muskego (2); 2, Sun Prairie (1); 3, Onalaska (2); 4, Madison West (4); 5, Waukesha West (5); 6, Janesville Craig (10); 7, Sussex Hamilton (11); 8, Hartland Arrowhead (9); 9, Stevens Point (13); 10, Milw. Divine Savior Holy Angels (17).
Honorable mention — 11, Waunakee (14); 12, Appleton North (12); 13, Madison Memorial (15); 14, Whitefish Bay (NR); 15, Monona Grove; 16, Mequon Homestead; 17, Menomonie; 18, Brookfield Central; 19, Middleton (6); 20, Milwaukee King (18).
DIVISION 2 BOYS
1, East Troy (1); 2, Valders (2); 3, Wisconsin Lutheran (3); 4, McFarland (5); 5, Green Bay Notre Dame (4); 6, Shorewood (6); 7, Madison Edgewood (8); 8, Medford (10); 9, Freedom (7); 10, La Crosse Logan (11).
Honorable mention — 11, Jefferson (12); 12, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (9); 13, Platteville (15); 14, Grafton (14); 15, Hammond St. Croix Central (NR); 16, Deerfield/Cambridge (NR).
DIVISION 2 GIRLS
1, Plymouth (1); 2, Freedom (2); 3, Medford (6); 4, East Troy (3); 5, Green Bay Notre Dame (5); 6, Minocqua Lakeland (4); 7, Jefferson (7); 8, Wisconsin Dells (8); 9, Shorewood (9); 10, Lake Mills (13).
Honorable mention — 11, Grafton (11); 12, La Crosse Logan (10); 13, Osceola (15); 14, Winneconne (14); 15, Hammond St. Croix Central (12); 16, Watertown Luther Prep (NR).
DIVISION 3 BOYS
1, Onalaska Luther (1); 2, La Crosse Aquinas (3); 3, Rosholt (2); 4, Darlington (4); 5, Brillion (7); 6, Kohler (NR); 7, Boscobel (8); 8, Wis. Rapids Assumption (5); 9, Athens (9); 10, Marathon (12).
Honorable mention — 11, Durand (14); 12, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (10); 13, Cedar Grove/Belgium (13); 14, Weyauwega-Fremont (15); 15, Kenosha St. Joseph (16); 16, Manitowoc Lutheran (NR).
DIVISION 3 GIRLS
1, Lancaster (1); 2, Boscobel (2); 3, Auburndale (3); 4, Dodgeland (4); 5, Marshall (5); 6, Marathon (6); 7, Rosholt (9); 8, Darlington (7); 9, Oostburg (8); 10, Albany (14).
Honorable mention — 11, Ozaukee (10); 12, Cedar Grove/Belgium (12); 13, Sheboygan Lutheran (11); 14, Kewaunee (NR); 15, Weyauwega-Fremont (NR); 16, Durand (NR).