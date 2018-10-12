The defending WIAA Division 1 state champions — along with both of the teams ranked No. 1 in the current state coaches’ rankings — will take to the paths at Lake Farm County Park on Saturday morning.
The event is the Big Eight Conference meet, which will close out the regular season.
The varsity boys race will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the varsity girls race at 10 a.m. The races will take place near the park shelters off Libby Road.
Due to muddy conditions, the Big Eight Conference has set up a shuttle bus to take fans and families to the Lake Farm County Park course. People are being asked to park at Madison La Follette High School, in the Lussier Field parking lot.
Shuttles will begin at 8:30 a.m. and should take about 15 minutes to arrive at the grounds. Fans should allow 30 minutes in order to catch a shuttle and make it to the race they wish to watch.
Middleton, the defending state boys team champion will compete along with two-time defending girls team champion Sun Prairie. Sun Prairie also is ranked No. 1 in the state this season, but for the boys, that honor has been taken by a different Big Eight team, Madison West.
Middleton’s boys are ranked third, with Sun Prairie at No. 13, Madison La Follette No. 15 and Janesville Craig No. 19. Behind Sun Prairie in the girls rankings are No. 4 Madison West, No. 6 Middleton, No. 10 Janesville Craig and No. 15 Madison Memorial.
Many of the state’s top individuals will be on hand:
Boys — Caleb Easton of Middleton, Bryan Bloomquist of Janesville Craig, Ash Francis of Sun Prairie, Max Loetscher of Madison East, Erik Nuenninghoff of Madison West and Chris Wolfe of Madison LaFollette.
Girls — Genevieve Nashold of Madison West), Lauren Pansegrau of Middleton, Kate Kopotic of Sun Prairie, Maddie Thompson of Sun Prairie and Autumn Dushack of Sun Prairie.
For results, visit www.infocustiming.com.
Around the area
Friday's Badger South Conference meet was originally set for Lake Farm County Park, but due to muddy conditions, it was relocated and rescheduled to 1 p.m. at Stoughton High School.
Saturday's Capitol Conference meet was originally set for Edelweiss Chalet Golf Course in New Glarus, but has been relocated to New Glarus High School, with a 10 a.m. start.
Other conference meets scheduled for Saturday: Badger North Conference, at Beaver Dam Country Club, 9:30 a.m.; South Central Conference, at Westfield High School, 10 a.m.