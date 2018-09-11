The Middleton boys and Sun Prairie girls kept their grips on the top spots in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association’s weekly state rankings for Division 1 teams.
In the Division 1 boys standings, Madison West maintained its No. 5 spot, Madison La Follette was ranked 12th, Sun Prairie was 14th and Monona Grove 15th.
In The Division 1 girls standings, trailing two-time defending state champ Sun Prairie was joined in the rankings by three other Big Eight Conference teams. Madison West kept its No. 5 ranking, Middleton jumped out of honorable mention into the No. 6 spot and Madison Memorial was No. 17. From the Badger Conference, Monona Grove was ranked 15th and Waunakee 18th.
In the Division 2 boys standings, East Troy of the Rock Valley Conference was ranked No. 1, with conference challenger McFarland moving up two spots to fifth and Madison Edgewood holding on to its No. 10 spot. Jefferson was 11th, Deerfield/Cambridge 14th and Monroe 16th.
In The Division 2 girls rankings, Jefferson moved up one spot to No. 3 this week, bumping Wisconsin Dells down to No. 4. East Troy fell from second to fifth this week, and Lake Mills fell from sixth to ninth. Plymouth took over the No. 1 ranking.
Among Division 3 boys teams, Darlington shot up eight spots to No. 1 this week, with Boscobel dropping four places to No. 8.
In the Division 3 girls standings, Marshall fell two notches to No. 5, as Lancaster vaulted up from 15th last week to No. 1 this week. Boscobel fell from No. 1 to No. 3. Darlington appeared in the rankings at No. 8.
CROSS COUNTRY
WISCONSIN CROSS COUNTRY COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1 BOYS
1, Middleton (1); 2, Stevens Point (2); 3, Germantown (4); 4, Hartland Arrowhead (3); 5, Madison West (5); 6, Green Bay Preble (9); 7, Mukwonago (8); 8, Sussex Hamilton (7); 9, Oconomowoc (6); 10, Whitefish Bay (UR).
Honorable mention: 11, Appleton North; 12, Madison La Follette; 13, Greendale; 14, Sun Prairie; 15, Monona Grove; 16, Brookfield East; 17, Hudson; 18, Eau Claire Memorial; 19, Neenah; 20, De Pere.
DIVISION 2 BOYS
1, East Troy (1); 2, Green Bay Notre Dame (2); 3, Valders (4); 4, Wisconsin Lutheran (3); 5, McFarland (7); 6, Freedom (6); 7, Shorewood (5); 8, Osceola (9); 9, La Crosse Logan (11); 10, Madison Edgewood (10).
Honorable mention: 11, Jefferson; 12, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 13, Medford; 14, Deerfield/Cambridge; 15, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; 16, Monroe.
DIVISION 3 BOYS
1, Darlington (9); 2, Brillion (1); 3, La Crosse Aquinas (2); 4, Rosholt (UR); 5, Onalaska Luther (3); 6, Wis. Rapids Assumption (5); 7, Sheboygan Lutheran (6); 8, Boscobel (4); 9, Cedar Grove/Belgium (7); 10, Durand (8).
Honorable mention: 11, Marathon; 12, Jackson Living Word Lutheran; 13, Bonduel; 14, Wauzeka-Steuben; 15, Athens; 16, Kenosha St. Joseph.
DIVISION 1 GIRLS
1, Sun Prairie (1); 2, Onalaska (3); 3, Muskego (2); 4, Waukesha West (4); 5, Madison West (5); 6, Middleton (17); 7, Sussex Hamilton (6); 8, Hudson (8); 9, Milw. Divine Savior Holy Angels (7); 10, Menomonie (9).
Honorable mention: 11, Brookfield Central; 12, Mequon Homestead; 13, Stevens Point; 14, Pewaukee; 15, Monona Grove; 16, Milwaukee King; 17, Madison Memorial; 18, Waunakee; 19, De Pere; 20, Cedarburg.
DIVISION 2 GIRLS
1, Plymouth (16); 2, Freedom (1); 3, Jefferson (4); 4, Wisconsin Dells (3); 5, East Troy (2); 6, Hammond St. Croix Central (5); 7, Minocqua Lakeland (7); 8, Shorewood (9); 9, Lake Mills (6); 10, Port Washington (8).
Honorable mention: 11, Green Bay Notre Dame; 12, Grafton; 13, La Crosse Logan; 14, Medford; 15, Wisconsin Lutheran; 16, Osceola.
DIVISION 3 GIRLS
1, Lancaster (15); 2, Auburndale (9); 3, Boscobel (1); 4, Dodgeland (UR); 5, Marshall (3); 6, Oostburg (4); 7, Rosholt (UR); 8, Darlington (UR); 9, Marathon (14); 10, La Crosse Aquinas (6).
Honorable mention: 11, Ozaukee; 12, Sheboygan Lutheran; 13, Amherst; 14, Cedar Grove-Belgium; 15, Albany; 16, Onalaska Luther.