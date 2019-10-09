Big Eight Conference cross country teams continue to dominate the Division 1 boys and girls state rankings, according to this week’s coaches’ poll.
In the boys’ poll, Stevens Point kept the No. 1 spot, but three of the next four teams come from the Big Eight. Madison La Follette moved into the No. 2 spot, switching places this week with No. 3 Middleton, and Madison West held its position at No. 5.
Three other Big Eight boys teams — No. 12 Verona, No. 16 Madison Memorial and No. 18 Sun Prairie — either held their positions or moved up this week. Also, Sauk Prairie, of the Badger North Conference, held on to the No. 20 spot.
In the Division 1 girls rankings, Muskego and Onalaska held the top two spots, with Middleton remaining at No. 5. Madison West slipped one place to No. 7, and Sun Prairie moved up one spot to No. 9. Also, Madison Memorial was ranked 12th and Janesville Craig 14th.
In the Division 2 boys rankings, Deerfield/Cambridge moved up one place to No. 8, trading spots with Madison Edgewood, now at No. 9. Dodgeville/Mineral Point was ranked 13th, New Glarus/Monticello 15th and Monroe 16th. Valders kept the No. 1 ranking.
In the Division 3 boys rankings, Kohler held the No. 1 spot, but Boscobel jumped two places to No. 2. Darlington held at No. 8, Iowa-Grant moved up two spots to No. 12, and Poynette climbed one place to No. 14.
Among Division 2 girls teams, Freedom and Shorewood remained tied for the No. 1 spot, with Wisconsin Dells holding at No. 5. Lake Mills slipped three spots to No. 11 and McFarland fell one place to No. 14.
Among Division 3 girls teams, Oshkosh Lourdes held the No. 1 ranking, and Boscobel moved up one notch to No. 2. Lancaster held its No. 5 spot, Darlington slid one spot to No. 7, and Albany climbed two places to No. 9. Also, Brookwood fell four spots to No. 14 and Poynette dropped three spots to No. 15.
WISCONSIN CROSS COUNTRY
COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1 BOYS
1, Stevens Point (1); 2, Madison La Follette (3); 3, Middleton (2); 4, Green Bay Preble (4); 5, Madison West (5); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (6); 7, Oconomowoc (7); 8, Brookfield East (8); 9, Germantown (9); 10, Kimberly (10).
Also receiving votes: 11, Hortonville (11); 12, Verona (13); 13, Whitefish Bay (14); 14, Appleton North (12); 15, Marshfield (15); 16, Madison Memorial (16); 17, River Falls (17); 18, Sun Prairie (19); 19, Greendale (18); 20, Sauk Prairie (20).
DIVISION 2 BOYS
1, Valders (1); 2, Shorewood (2); 3, Freedom (3); 4, Green Bay Notre Dame (4); 5, La Crosse Logan (6); 6, Wisconsin Lutheran (5); 7, New London (7); 8, Deerfield/Cambridge (9); 9, Madison Edgewood (8); 10, Tomahawk (10).
Also receiving votes: 11, Osceola (11); 12, Wautoma/Wild Rose (13); 13, Dodgeville/Mineral Point (12); 14, Little Chute (14); 15, New Glarus/Monticello (NR); 16, Monroe (15).
DIVISION 3 BOYS
1, Kohler (1); 2, Boscobel (4); 3, La Crosse Aquinas (2); 4, Sheboygan Lutheran (3); 5, Gillett (6); 6, Brillion (5); 7, Manitowoc Lutheran (7); 8, Darlington (8); 9, Kenosha St. Joseph (10); 10, Athens (11).
Also receiving votes: 11, Stevens Point Pacelli (12); 12, Iowa-Grant (14); 13, Onalaska Luther (13); 14, Poynette (15); 15, Chippewa Falls McDonell (NR); 16, Augusta (NR).
DIVISION 1 GIRLS
1, Muskego (1); 2, Onalaska (2); 3, Whitefish Bay (3); 4, Waukesha West (4); 5, Middleton (5); 6, Mequon Homestead (7); 7, Madison West (6); 8, Hartland Arrowhead (8); 9, Sun Prairie (10); 10, Kaukauna (9).
Also receiving votes: 11, Brookfield Central (11); 12, Madison Memorial (12); 13, Appleton North (13); 14, Janesville Craig (14); 15, Kimberly (16); 16, Eau Claire Memorial (15); 17, Menomonie (18); 18, Stevens Point (17); 19, Hudson (19); 20, Germantown (20).
DIVISION 2 GIRLS
1 (tie), Freedom (1T); 1 (tie), Shorewood (1T); 3, Minocqua Lakeland (4); 4, Winneconne (3); 5, Wisconsin Dells (5); 6, Tomahawk (6); 7, Medford (7); 8, Two Rivers (11); 9, Osceola (10); 10, Port Washington (9).
Also receiving votes: 11, Lake Mills (8); 12, Kiel (14); 13, La Crosse Logan (16); 14, McFarland (13); 15, Appleton Xavier (12); 16, Green Bay Notre Dame (15).
DIVISION 3 GIRLS
1, Oshkosh Lourdes (1); 2, Boscobel (3); 3, Auburndale (4); 4, Gillett (2); 5, Lancaster (5); 6, Ozaukee (7); 7, Darlington (6); 8, Glenwood City (8); 9, Albany (11); 10, Oostburg (9).
Also receiving votes: 11, Marathon (13); 12, Durand (14); 13, Cameron (15); 14, Brookwood (10); 15, Poynette (12); 16, Cedar Grove/Belgium (16).