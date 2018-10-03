After taking successful trips to the Twin Cities for the annual Roy Griak Invitational, the Middleton boys and Sun Prairie girls cross country teams held on to their No. 1 rankings in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings.
Defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Middleton kept the top spot despite finishing ninth among 55 elite teams from multiple states in the University of Minnesota-hosted meet. Hanging on to its No. 3 ranking was Madison West, which finished ahead of Middleton at the Griak, taking fifth place.
Sun Prairie was ranked 12th, Monona Grove 13th, Madison La Follette 16th and Janesville Craig 17th in the Division 1 boys rankings.
On the girls side, two-time defending state champ Sun Prairie kept its No. 1 ranking after taking sixth at the Griak. Madison West slipped two spots to No. 5, Middleton moved up a place to No. 6, and Janesville Craig jumped two spots to No. 12, giving the Big Eight Conference four of the top 10 teams in the rankings.
Also among Division 1 girls rankings, Waunakee was 12th, Madison Memorial 16th and Monona Grove 17th.
In the Division 2 boys rankings, East Troy held its No. 1 spot, with fellow Rock Valley Conference member McFarland holding at No. 5. Madison Edgewood jumped two spots to No. 8, and Jefferson joined the rankings at No. 12.
The Jefferson girls slipped two spots to No. 6 in the Division 2 rankings, with Wisconsin Dells moving up one spot to No. 9. Plymouth remained at No. 1. Lake Mills was ranked 13th and Watertown Luther Prep 16th.
In Division 3, the Rosholt boys overtook Darlington for the No. 1 spot, with the Redbirds falling to second. Lancaster kept its No. 1 spot in the Division 3 girls rankings, with Dodgeland fourth, Darlington ninth and Albany 12th.
WISCONSIN CROSS COUNTRY COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1 BOYS
1, Middleton (1); 2, Stevens Point (2); 3, Madison West (3); 4, Oconomowoc (4); 5, Green Bay Preble (6); 6, Germantown (5); 7, Neenah (7); 8, Brookfield East (10); 9, Sussex Hamilton (9); 10, Hartland Arrowhead (8).
Honorable mention: 11, Whitefish Bay (11); 12, Sun Prairie (16); 13, Monona Grove (12); 14, Slinger (13); 15, Appleton North (14); 16, Madison La Follette (15); 17, Janesville Craig (NR); 18, De Pere (19); 19, Mukwonago (17); 20, Hudson (20).
DIVISION 1 GIRLS
1, Sun Prairie (1); 2, Onalaska (2); 3, Muskego (5); 4, Waukesha West (4); 5, Madison West (3); 6, Middleton (7); 7, Mequon Homestead (9); 8, Brookfield Central (11); 9, Hartland Arrowhead (6); 10, Janesville Craig (12).
Honorable mention: 11, Sussex Hamilton (8); 12, Waunakee (NR); 13, Appleton North (NR); 14, Stevens Point (13); 15, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (16); 16, Madison Memorial (14); 17, Monona Grove (15); 18, Milwaukee King (18); 19, Menomonie (NR); 20, Hudson (10).
DIVISION 2 BOYS
1, East Troy (1); 2, Valders (2); 3, Green Bay Notre Dame (4); 4, Wisconsin Lutheran (3); 5, McFarland (5); 6, La Crosse Logan (6); 7, Shorewood (7); 8, Madison Edgewood (10); 9, Freedom (8); 10, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (9).
Honorable mention: 11, Osceola (11); 12, Jefferson (NR); 13, Medford (12); 14, Grafton (13); 15, Platteville (NR); 16, Wautoma/Wild Rose (NR).
DIVISION 2 GIRLS
1, Plymouth (1); 2, Freedom (2); 3, East Troy (3); 4, Green Bay Notre Dame (11); 5, Minocqua Lakeland (4); 6, Medford (7); 7, La Crosse Logan (5); 8, Jefferson (6); 9, Wisconsin Dells (10); 10, Grafton (8).
Honorable mention: 11, Shorewood (9); 12, Hammond St. Croix Central (12); 13, Lake Mills (16); 14, Osceola (13); 15, Winneconne (NR); 16, Watertown Luther Prep (14).
DIVISION 3 BOYS
1, Rosholt (2); 2, Darlington (1); 3, La Crosse Aquinas (3); 4, Onalaska Luther (10); 5, Kohler (7); 6, Brillion (4); 7, Boscobel (9); 8, Athens (5); 9, Sheboygan Lutheran (6); 10, Cedar Grove-Belgium (12).
Honorable mention: 11, Durand (8); 12, Marathon (13); 13, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (11);
14, Weyauwega-Fremont (NR); 15, Kenosha St. Joseph (16); 16, Lake Country Lutheran (NR).
DIVISION 3 GIRLS
1, Lancaster (1); 2, Boscobel (2); 3, Auburndale (3); 4, Dodgeland (4); 5, Rosholt (7); 6, Darlington (9); 7, Marshall (8); 8, Marathon (5); 9, Oostburg (6); 10, Ozaukee (10).
Honorable mention: 11, Bonduel (NR); 12, Albany (14); 13, Sheboygan Lutheran (12); 14, Weyauwega-Fremont (NR); 15, Cedar Grove-Belgium (11); 16, Stevens Point Pacelli (NR).