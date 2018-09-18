The Middleton boys and Sun Prairie girls held on to their No. 1 rankings in this week’s Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings.
Also in Division 1, Madison West held on to the No. 5 ranking, followed by Madison La Follette at No. 12, Sun Prairie at No. 14 and Monona Grove at No. 15.
Two-time defending state champion Sun Prairie was joined in the Top Ten by Madison West at No. 5 and Middleton at No. 6. Waunakee was ranked 13th, Monona Grove 16th and Madison Memorial 18th.
In the Division 2 boys rankings, Rock Valley Conference leader East Troy earned the No. 1 ranking, with McFarland ranked seventh and Madison Edgewood ninth. Jefferson was ranked 14th and Deerfield/Cambridge 15th.
Jefferson kept its No. 3 ranking in the Division 2 girls rankings, with Wisconsin Dells slipping two notches to No. 6. Plymouth was ranked first. Watertown Luther Prep was ranked 14th and Lake Mills 15th.
Darlington kept its No. 1 ranking in the Division 3 boys poll, with Boscobel climbing three notches to eighth.
In the Division 3 girls rankings, Lancaster held on to its No. 1 ranking, with Boscobel moving up a spot to No. 2. Marshall slipped one position to No. 6, with Darlington climbing to No. 7 and Dodgeland falling six spots to No. 10.
WISCONSIN CROSS COUNTRY COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1 BOYS
Rank, school (Last week)
1, Middleton (1)
2, Stevens Point (2)
3, Germantown (3)
4, Hartland Arrowhead (4)
5, Madison West (5)
6, Green Bay Preble (6)
7, Sussex Hamilton (8)
8, Mukwonago (7)
9, Oconomowoc (9)
10, Brookfield East (16)
Honorable mention: 11, Appleton North; 12, Madison La Follette; 13, Whitefish Bay; 14, Sun Prairie; 15, Monona Grove; 16, Greendale; 17, Hudson; 18, Eau Claire Memorial; 19, Kenosha Indian Trail; 20, Neenah.
DIVISION 1 GIRLS
Rank, school (LW)
1, Sun Prairie (1)
2, Onalaska (2)
3, Waukesha West (4)
4, Muskego (3)
5, Madison West (5)
6, Middleton (6)
7, Sussex Hamilton (7)
8, Milw. Divine Savior Holy Angels (9)
9, Hudson (8)
10, Mequon Homestead (12)
Honorable mention: 11, Brookfield Central; 12, Menomonie; 13, Waunakee; 14, Stevens Point; 15, Milwaukee King; 16, Monona Grove; 17, Pewaukee; 18, Madison Memorial; 19, De Pere; 20, Appleton North.
DIVISION 2 BOYS
Rank, school (LW)
1, East Troy (1)
2, Valders (3)
3, Wisconsin Lutheran (4)
4, Green Bay Notre Dame (2)
5, Shorewood (7)
6, Freedom (6)
7, McFarland (5)
8, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (15)
9, Madison Edgewood (10)
10, La Crosse Logan (9)
Honorable mention: 11, Medford; 12, Grafton; 13, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 14, Jefferson; 15, Deerfield/Cambridge; 16, Hammond St. Croix Central.
DIVISION 2 GIRLS
Rank, school (LW)
1, Plymouth (1)
2, Freedom (2)
3, Jefferson (3)
4, East Troy (5)
5, Minocqua Lakeland (7)
6, Wisconsin Dells (4)
7, Medford (14)
8, Shorewood (8)
9, Osceola (16)
10, Hammond St. Croix Central (6)
Honorable mention: 11. Grafton; 12. Green Bay Notre Dame; 13. Port Washington; 14. Watertown Luther Prep; 15. Lake Mills; 16. La Crosse Logan.
DIVISION 3 BOYS
Rank, school (LW)
1, Darlington (1)
2, Rosholt (4)
3, Brillion (2)
4, La Crosse Aquinas (3)
5, Boscobel (8)
6, Sheboygan Lutheran (7)
7, Onalaska Luther (5)
8, Kohler (NR)
9, Wis. Rapids Assumption (6)
10, Cedar Grove/Belgium (9)
Honorable mention: 11, Chippewa Falls McDonell; 12, Athens; 13, Marathon; 14, Durand; 15, Kenosha St. Joseph; 16, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran
DIVISION 3 GIRLS
Rank, school (LW)
1, Lancaster (1)
2, Boscobel (3)
3, Marathon (9)
4, Oostburg (6)
5, Auburndale (2)
6, Marshall (5)
7, Darlington (8)
8, Ozaukee (11)
9, Rosholt (7)
10, Dodgeland (4)
Honorable mention: 11, Durand; 12, Cedar Grove/Belgium; 13, La Crosse Aquinas; 14, Sheboygan Lutheran; 15, Glenwood City; 16, Albany.