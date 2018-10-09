The Madison West boys cross country team leapfrogged No. 2 Stevens Point and previous No. 1 Middleton to take over the top spot in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings this week.
Defending state champ Middleton was ranked third. No other Big Eight Conference teams made the top 10, though three were represented on the honorable mention list. The local honorees were No. 13 Sun Prairie, No. 14 Monona Grove of the Badger South, No. 15 Madison La Follette and No. 19 Janesville Craig.
With conference meets coming up next week, followed by the WIAA postseason, two-time defending state champion Sun Prairie kept its No. 1 spot in the girls team rankings, with three other Big Eight teams holding their spots in the Top Ten: Madison West at No. 4, Middleton at No. 6 and Janesville Craig at No. 10.
Also, Waunakee of the Badger North was ranked 14th, Madison Memorial of the Big Eight was No. 15 and Monona Grove was No. 16.
East Troy, of the Rock Valley Conference, held its No. 1 spot in the Division 2 boys rankings, with McFarland staying at No. 5, Madison Edgewood at No. 8, Jefferson at No. 12 and Platteville at No. 16.
The East Troy girls stayed in the No. 3 state ranking, with Jefferson moving up one notch to No. 7. Lake Mills held firm at No. 13. Plymouth was No. 1.
In Division 3, Darlington slipped two spots to No. 4 this week, with Boscobel at No. 8. Onalaska Luther jumped up three positions to No. 1.
In the Division 3 girls rankings, Lancaster and Boscobel held their No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, with Dodgeland staying put at No. 4. Marshall jumped two positions to No. 5, Darlington fell a notch to No. 7, and Albany was 14th and Poynette 16th.
CROSS COUNTRY
WISCONSIN CROSS COUNTRY COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1 BOYS
1, Madison West (3); 2, Stevens Point (2); 3, Middleton (1); 4, Oconomowoc (4); 5, Germantown (6); 6, Green Bay Preble (5); 7, Neenah (7); 8, Sussex Hamilton (9); 9, Slinger (14); 10, Hartland Arrowhead (10).
Honorable mention — 11, Brookfield East (8); 12, Whitefish Bay (11); 13, Sun Prairie (12); 14, Monona Grove (13); 15, Madison La Follette (16); 16, Mukwonago (19); 17, Hortonville (NR); 18, Appleton North (15); 19, Janesville Craig (17); 20, De Pere (18).
DIVISION 1 GIRLS
1, Sun Prairie (1); 2, Onalaska (2); 3, Muskego (3); 4, Madison West (4); 5, Waukesha West (5); 6, Middleton (6); 7, Mequon Homestead (7); 8, Brookfield Central (8); 9, Hartland Arrowhead (9); 10, Janesville Craig (10).
Honorable mention — 11, Sussex Hamilton (11); 12, Appleton North (13); 13, Stevens Point (14); 14, Waunakee (12); 15, Madison Memorial (16); 16, Monona Grove (17); 17, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (15); 18, Milwaukee King (18); 19, Hudson (20); 20, Menomonie (19).
DIVISION 2 BOYS
1, East Troy (1); 2, Valders (2); 3, Wisconsin Lutheran (4); 4, Green Bay Notre Dame (3); 5, McFarland (5); 6, Shorewood (7); 7, Freedom (NR); 8, Madison Edgewood (8); 9, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (10); 10, Medford (13).
Honorable mention — 11, La Crosse Logan (6); 12, Jefferson (12); 13, Osceola (11); 14, Grafton (14); 15, Platteville (15); 16, Wautoma/Wild Rose (16).
DIVISION 2 GIRLS
1, Plymouth (1); 2, Freedom (2); 3, East Troy (3); 4, Minocqua Lakeland (5); 5, Green Bay Notre Dame (4); 6, Medford (6); 7, Jefferson (8); 8, Wisconsin Dells (9); 9, Shorewood (11); 10, La Crosse Logan (7).
Honorable mention — 11, Grafton (10); 12, Hammond St. Croix Central (12); 13, Lake Mills (13); 14, Winneconne (15); 15, Osceola (14); 16, Two Rivers (NR).
DIVISION 3 BOYS
1, Onalaska Luther (4); 2, Rosholt (1); 3, La Crosse Aquinas (3); 4, Darlington (2); 5, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (13); 6, Kohler (5); 7, Brillion (6); 8, Boscobel (7); 9, Athens (8); 10, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (16).
Honorable mention — 11, Sheboygan Lutheran (9); 12, Marathon (12); 13, Cedar Grove/Belgium (10); 14, Durand (11); 15, Weyauwega-Fremont (14); 16, Kenosha St. Joseph (15).
DIVISION 3 GIRLS
1, Lancaster (1); 2, Boscobel (2); 3, Auburndale (3); 4, Dodgeland (4); 5, Marshall (7); 6, Marathon (8); 7, Darlington (6); 8, Oostburg (9); 9, Rosholt (5); 10, Ozaukee (10).
Honorable mention — 11, Sheboygan Lutheran (13); 12, Cedar Grove/Belgium (15); 13, Bonduel (NR); 14, Albany (12); 15, Stevens Point Pacelli (16); 16, Poynette (NR).