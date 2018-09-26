The Middleton boys cross country team and the Sun Prairie girls team, both defending WIAA Division 1 state champions, retained their top spots in this week’s Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association state rankings.
But the big news came from Madison West, as both the Regents boys and girls teams jumped up two spots each to the No. 3 state ranking.
Also among the Division 1 boys, Monona Grove, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie and Verona earned honorable mention, giving the Big Eight five teams in the state rankings.
In the Division 1 girls rankings, Middleton slipped one position to No. 7 and Janesville Craig, Madison Memorial and Monona Grove each earned honorable mention.
East Troy stayed on top of the Division 2 boys rankings, with Rock Valley Conference challenger McFarland jumping up two spots to No. 5. Madison Edgewood slipped one spot to No. 10, and Deerfield/Cambridge earned honorable mention.
In the Division 2 girls rankings, East Troy moved up a spot to third, Jefferson dropped three notches to sixth and Wisconsin Dells fell four places to No. 10. Watertown Luther Prep and Lake Mills earned honorable mention.
The Division 3 boys rankings saw Darlington hold firm at No. 1 and Boscobel climb three places to No. 5.
In the Division 3 girls rankings, Lancaster remained at No. 1, Boscobel moved up a spot to No. 2, Marshall slipped one notch to No. 6, Darlington moved up a spot to No. 7 and Dodgeland fell six places to No. 10. Albany earned honorable mention.
WISCONSIN CROSS COUNTRY COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rankings in parentheses)
DIVISION 1 BOYS
1, Middleton (1); 2, Stevens Point (2); 3, Madison West (5); 4, Oconomowoc (9); 5, Germantown (3); 6, Green Bay Preble (6); 7, Neenah (20); 8, Hartland Arrowhead (4); 9, Sussex Hamilton (7); 10, Brookfield East (10).
Honorable mention: 11, Whitefish Bay (13); 12, Monona Grove (15); 13, Slinger (NR); 14, Appleton North (11); 15, Madison La Follette (12); 16, Sun Prairie (14); 17, Mukwonago (8); 18, Verona (NR); 19, De Pere (NR); 20, Hudson (NR).
DIVISION 1 GIRLS
1, Sun Prairie (1); 2, Onalaska (2); 3, Madison West (5); 4, Waukesha West (3); 5, Muskego (4); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (NR); 7, Middleton (6); 8, Sussex Hamilton (7); 9, Mequon Homestead (10); 10, Hudson (9).
Honorable mention: 11, Brookfield Central (11); 12, Janesville Craig (NR); 13, Stevens Point (14); 14, Madison Memorial (NR); 15, Monona Grove (16); 16, Milw. Divine Savior Holy Angels (8); 17, Pewaukee (17); 18, Milwaukee King (15); 19, De Pere (19); 20, Oconomowoc (NR).
DIVISION 2 BOYS
1, East Troy (1); 2, Valders (2); 3, Wisconsin Lutheran (3); 4, Green Bay Notre Dame (4); 5, McFarland (7); 6, La Crosse Logan (10); 7, Shorewood (5); 8, Freedom (6); 9, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (8); 10, Madison Edgewood (9).
Honorable mention: 11, Osceola (NR); 12, Medford (11); 13, Grafton (12); 14, Deerfield/Cambridge (15); 15, Hammond St. Croix Central (16); 16, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (13).
DIVISION 2 GIRLS
1, Plymouth (1); 2, Freedom (2); 3, East Troy (4); 4, Minocqua Lakeland (5); 5, La Crosse Logan (16); 6, Jefferson (3); 7, Medford (7); 8, Grafton (11); 9, Shorewood (8); 10, Wisconsin Dells (6).
Honorable mention: 11, Green Bay Notre Dame (12); 12, Hammond St. Croix Central (10); 13, Osceola (NR); 14, Watertown Luther Prep (14); 15, Port Washington (13); 16, Lake Mills (15).
DIVISION 3 BOYS
Rank, school (Last week’s rank); 5, Athens (12); 6, Sheboygan Lutheran (6); 7, Kohler (8); 8, Durand (14); 9, Boscobel (5); 10, Onalaska Luther (7).
Honorable mention: 11, Wis. Rapids Assumption (9); 12, Cedar Grove-Belgium (10); 13, Marathon (13); 14, Manitowoc Lutheran (NR); 15, Bonduel (NR); 16, Kenosha St. Joseph (15).
DIVISION 3 GIRLS
1, Lancaster (1); 2, Boscobel (2); 3, Auburndale (5); 4, Dodgeland (10); 5, Marathon (3); 6, Oostburg (4); 7, Rosholt (9); 8, Marshall (6); 9, Darlington (7); 10, Ozaukee (8).
Honorable mention: 11, Cedar Grove-Belgium (12); 12, Sheboygan Lutheran (14); 13, La Crosse Aquinas (13); 14, Albany (16); 15, Glenwood City (15); 16, Durand (11).