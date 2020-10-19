Prep cross country: Beaver Dam's Gavin Czarnecki keeps running toward success

Last year, Beaver Dam's Gavin Czarnecki placed 15th in his third appearance at the WIAA state cross country meet. And he's gearing up for an even better finish this season.
Clearly, the senior has covered a lot of ground since he almost decided against joining the Golden Beavers' cross country program as a middle-school athlete.
Originally a multi-sport athlete attempting to juggle football, basketball and baseball, Czarnecki elected to give cross country a try following a dinner with Beaver Dam’s head coach and two of the team’s runners.
One of the runners who broke bread with Czarnecki is now his training partner: Cade Ferron, a sophomore in the Marquette University cross country program.
Ferron pushed for Czarnecki to join the team, recognizing the potential he had.
“It would be a waste of talent if he didn’t run,” Ferron explained. “From a young age, he won all of his races in middle school. And from all the training runs we went on, you could tell he had a natural ability.”
Beaver Dam’s new head coach, P.J. Senn, was an assistant last year, working with Czarnecki one on one. The coach said Czarnecki's special talent stood out as he rode a bicycle next to him during training.
“He’s on a different level, and we all know that,” Senn said. “I haven’t worked with an athlete that’s been like him other than when I was at the college level.”
Czarnecki has elevated his performance level by augmenting his natural ability with a top-shelf work ethic.
“He has some pretty good goals and he knows what he needs to do to get there,” said his father, Chad Czarnecki. “The biggest change for him is, he is extremely dedicated now. Whenever we have a family vacation, he makes sure to plan out his runs as well.”
Ferron has been working with Czarnecki for six years now, and has seen his attitude toward training take a 180-degree turn.
“His work ethic has definitely improved,” Ferron said. “He was reluctant to go on longer runs or tougher workouts at first. But now, as he’s grown ... he’s become someone who will ask you if you want to go on a run and look forward to it.”
The mileage paid off in a big way last fall, as he was able to improve his 5,000-meter time to 16 minutes, 11 seconds in a sectional and 16:15 at state, good for 15th place. Now, he will take an unbeaten regular-season record into Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 DeForest sectional, to be held at Wyona Park in Wyocena.
Despite all his success, Czarnecki has remained humble and keeps approaching workouts with a desire to get better.
“Biggest thing I can think that sets Gavin apart is his mindset and how great of a kid he is,” Senn said. “It’s not too common to see a kid who's so dominant and such a great runner, that’s very kind, knows his manners and is very thankful for every opportunity he gets.
"When he’s running well, he’s happy about it. But then he’s right back to it, ready to start working.”
