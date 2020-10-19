 Skip to main content
Prep cross country: Beaver Dam's Gavin Czarnecki keeps running toward success
WIAA CROSS COUNTRY | SECTIONALS PREVIEW

Prep cross country: Beaver Dam's Gavin Czarnecki keeps running toward success

WIAA state cross country photo: Gavin Czarnecki, Beaver Dam

Gavin Czarnecki, Beaver Dam

Last year, Beaver Dam's Gavin Czarnecki placed 15th in his third appearance at the WIAA state cross country meet. And he's gearing up for an even better finish this season.

Clearly, the senior has covered a lot of ground since he almost decided against joining the Golden Beavers' cross country program as a middle-school athlete.

Originally a multi-sport athlete attempting to juggle football, basketball and baseball, Czarnecki elected to give cross country a try following a dinner with Beaver Dam’s head coach and two of the team’s runners.

One of the runners who broke bread with Czarnecki is now his training partner: Cade Ferron, a sophomore in the Marquette University cross country program.

Ferron pushed for Czarnecki to join the team, recognizing the potential he had.

“It would be a waste of talent if he didn’t run,” Ferron explained. “From a young age, he won all of his races in middle school. And from all the training runs we went on, you could tell he had a natural ability.”

Beaver Dam’s new head coach, P.J. Senn, was an assistant last year, working with Czarnecki one on one. The coach said Czarnecki's special talent stood out as he rode a bicycle next to him during training.

“He’s on a different level, and we all know that,” Senn said. “I haven’t worked with an athlete that’s been like him other than when I was at the college level.”

Czarnecki has elevated his performance level by augmenting his natural ability with a top-shelf work ethic.

“He has some pretty good goals and he knows what he needs to do to get there,” said his father, Chad Czarnecki. “The biggest change for him is, he is extremely dedicated now. Whenever we have a family vacation, he makes sure to plan out his runs as well.”

Ferron has been working with Czarnecki for six years now, and has seen his attitude toward training take a 180-degree turn.

“His work ethic has definitely improved,” Ferron said. “He was reluctant to go on longer runs or tougher workouts at first. But now, as he’s grown ... he’s become someone who will ask you if you want to go on a run and look forward to it.”

The mileage paid off in a big way last fall, as he was able to improve his 5,000-meter time to 16 minutes, 11 seconds in a sectional and 16:15 at state, good for 15th place. Now, he will take an unbeaten regular-season record into Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 DeForest sectional, to be held at Wyona Park in Wyocena.

Despite all his success, Czarnecki has remained humble and keeps approaching workouts with a desire to get better.

“Biggest thing I can think that sets Gavin apart is his mindset and how great of a kid he is,” Senn said. “It’s not too common to see a kid who's so dominant and such a great runner, that’s very kind, knows his manners and is very thankful for every opportunity he gets.

"When he’s running well, he’s happy about it. But then he’s right back to it, ready to start working.”

WIAA CROSS COUNTRY | AREA SECTIONALS SCHEDULE

MONDAY

WIAA SUBSECTIONALS

(Note: The top two teams, along with the top five individuals not part of a qualifying team, advance to sectionals.)

DIVISION 1

Portage sectional

Onalaska subsectional (11:45 a.m., Maple Grove Cross Country Course, West Salem) — Baraboo, Holmen, Onalaska, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Sparta, Tomah.

TUESDAY

WIAA SUBSECTIONALS

(Note: The top two teams, along with the top five individuals not part of a qualifying team, advance to sectionals.)

DIVISION 1

Portage sectional

DeForest subsectional (12:55 p.m., Wyona Park, Wyocena) — Beaver Dam, DeForest, Delavan-Darien, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Elkhorn, Fort Atkinson, Watertown, Waunakee.

DIVISION 2

Westby sectional

Westby subsectional (1:35 p.m., high school) — La Crosse Aquinas, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center/Ithaca, River Valley, Southwestern co-op, Viroqua, West Salem, Westby.

Winneconne sectional

Poynette subsectional (2:15 p.m., Shepherd’s Meadow Golf Course, Poynette) — Adams-Friendship, Cambria-Friesland/Randolph, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, Marshall, Mauston, Poynette, Wautoma/Wild Rose, Wisconsin Dells.

Deerfield sectional

East Troy sectional (2:15 p.m., TimberLee Christian Center, East Troy) — Deerfield/Cambridge, East Troy, Hartland Lake country Lutheran, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Mayville, Watertown Luther Prep, Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

DIVISION 3

Racine Prairie sectional

Albany subsectional (1:30 p.m.) — Albany, Beaver Dam Wayland, Dodgeland, Horicon, Johnson Creek, Madison St. Ambrose, Markesan, Orfordville Parkview, Pardeeville, Princeton/Green Lake, Rio/Fall River, Waterloo.

SATURDAY

WIAA SECTIONALS

(Note: The top two teams, along with the top five individuals not part of a qualifying team, advance to state.)

DIVISION 1

Portage sectional (9 a.m., Wyona Park, Wyocena) — Qualifiers from Onalaska and DeForest subsectionals.

DIVISION 2

Westby sectional (time TBA, high school) — Qualifiers from Stratford and Westby subsectionals.

Winneconne sectional (11 a.m., high school) — Qualifiers from Poynette and Berlin subsectionals.

Deerfield sectional (time, site TBA) — Qualifiers from East Troy, University School of Milwaukee subsectionals.

DIVISION 3

Racine Prairie sectional (time, site TBA) — Qualifiers from Albany, Palmyra-Eagle subsectionals.

