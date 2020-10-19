Prep cross country: Beaver Dam's Gavin Czarnecki keeps running toward success

Czarnecki has elevated his performance level by augmenting his natural ability with a top-shelf work ethic.

“He has some pretty good goals and he knows what he needs to do to get there,” said his father, Chad Czarnecki. “The biggest change for him is, he is extremely dedicated now. Whenever we have a family vacation, he makes sure to plan out his runs as well.”

Ferron has been working with Czarnecki for six years now, and has seen his attitude toward training take a 180-degree turn.

“His work ethic has definitely improved,” Ferron said. “He was reluctant to go on longer runs or tougher workouts at first. But now, as he’s grown ... he’s become someone who will ask you if you want to go on a run and look forward to it.”

The mileage paid off in a big way last fall, as he was able to improve his 5,000-meter time to 16 minutes, 11 seconds in a sectional and 16:15 at state, good for 15th place. Now, he will take an unbeaten regular-season record into Tuesday's WIAA Division 1 DeForest sectional, to be held at Wyona Park in Wyocena.

Despite all his success, Czarnecki has remained humble and keeps approaching workouts with a desire to get better.