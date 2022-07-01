 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Madison Media Partners Inc., madison.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Stoughton Health
alert

Monona Grove selects boys cross country coach

  • 0
Nick Gehring

Monona Grove's Brady Voss, center, races to the finish against Madison Edgewood's Nick Gehring, left, in the boys 400-meter dash during a Badger South Conference track and field meet June 8, 2021, at Edgewood High School.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Monona Grove has named Sam Keltner as its boys cross country coach.

Keltner volunteered with the program during the 2021 season and worked with the Silver Eagles’ boys track and field team’s distance runners as an assistant coach this past spring, according to a release Friday from Monona Grove.

Keltner moved to Wisconsin about two years ago from Virginia Beach, Va. Prior to that, he served six years in the U.S. Navy.

He started running during his junior year in high school and continued in college, also serving as an intern during summers at a post-collegiate running group in Boone, N.C. That “ignited my desire to become a cross country coach,” he said in the release.

“What excites me most is the high desire the team has to be competitive not just as individuals, but as a team,” Keltner said. “Cross country may seem like an individual effort type of sport, but it is truly a group effort when it comes down to scoring and executing various strategies. We have a great team environment where the boys truly want to see each other push past the limits they put on themselves, and they will work extremely hard to meet their early season goals.”

People are also reading…

Monona Grove activities director Joe Schneider said he is looking forward to seeing the students develop as people and athletes under Keltner’s direction.

“Coach Keltner has been around our program for a year now after a simple email asking to help out with the cross country program last fall,” Schneider said. “He has made connections with our distance runners since then and has displayed some great depth of knowledge in this sport.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wisconsin RB great Jonathan Taylor discusses the importance of giving back

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics