Monona Grove selects boys cross country coach

Monona Grove has named Sam Keltner as its boys cross country coach.

Keltner volunteered with the program during the 2021 season and worked with the Silver Eagles’ boys track and field team’s distance runners as an assistant coach this past spring, according to a release Friday from Monona Grove.

Keltner moved to Wisconsin about two years ago from Virginia Beach, Va. Prior to that, he served six years in the U.S. Navy.

He started running during his junior year in high school and continued in college, also serving as an intern during summers at a post-collegiate running group in Boone, N.C. That “ignited my desire to become a cross country coach,” he said in the release.

“What excites me most is the high desire the team has to be competitive not just as individuals, but as a team,” Keltner said. “Cross country may seem like an individual effort type of sport, but it is truly a group effort when it comes down to scoring and executing various strategies. We have a great team environment where the boys truly want to see each other push past the limits they put on themselves, and they will work extremely hard to meet their early season goals.”

Monona Grove activities director Joe Schneider said he is looking forward to seeing the students develop as people and athletes under Keltner’s direction.

“Coach Keltner has been around our program for a year now after a simple email asking to help out with the cross country program last fall,” Schneider said. “He has made connections with our distance runners since then and has displayed some great depth of knowledge in this sport.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.