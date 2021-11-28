 Skip to main content
Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau qualifies for national cross country meet
Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau qualifies for national cross country meet

Lauren Pansegrau

Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau opens up a commanding lead early during the Division 1 girls race in Saturday's WIAA state cross country championships at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

 SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau finished 10th at the Eastbay Cross Country Championships Midwest regional Saturday at UW-Parkside in Kenosha.

The result qualified Pansegrau for the Eastbay (formerly Foot Locker) Cross Country Championships National finals Dec. 11 at Morley Field at Balboa Park in San Diego, California.

The top 10 boys and top 10 girls in the seeded races qualified to compete against runners from the South, Northeast and West regional meets.

Riley Stewart of Englewood, Colorado, was first in the 5,000-meter girls race in 16 minutes, 54.4 seconds. She is a senior at Cherry Creek High School and will be returned to the national finals for the third time.

Pansegrau finished in 17:39.4.

Pansegrau was the WIAA Division 1 girls champion at the state cross country meet. Middleton finished first in Division 1 as a team at the state cross country meet. She has committed to the University of Michigan for women's cross country and track and field. 

Riley Hough of Fenton, Michigan, was the boys winner in 14:49.5.

The race temperature was 30 degrees.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

