Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau named Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau has been recognized as the 2021-22 Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Cross Country runner of the year.

Pansegrau won the WIAA Division 1 state championship in the fall in 17 minutes, 44.7 seconds, beating Oak Creek senior Isabela Ross by 32 seconds. The Cardinals won the team title in runaway fashion with 61 points, 89 better than Madison West.

It was Pansegrau's second straight WIAA title. She will be running for the University of Michigan on a scholarship this fall.

After the varsity season, she finished ninth at the Eastbay Midwest Regional Championships in the fall and 21st at the national Eastbay Cross Country Championships.

Pansegrau, the State Journal's girls cross country runner of the year as well, boasts a 3.95 GPA and earned the National Charity League's Presidential Volunteer Service Award two years in a row for her community service efforts.

She is up for the Gatorade's national award as well. Gatorade selects athletes of the year at the state level, and each state honoree is automatically nominated for Gatorade's National Player of the Year awards.

She is the first Middleton runner to win the award. The last Madison-area runner to earn the Gatorade state award was Madison West's Genevieve Nashold in 2018-19.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.