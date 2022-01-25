Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau named Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Cross Country Player of the Year

Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau has been recognized as the 2021-22 Gatorade Wisconsin Girls Cross Country player of the year.
Pansegrau won the WIAA Division 1 state championship in the fall in 17 minutes, 44.7 seconds, beating Oak Creak senior Isabela Ross by 32 seconds. The Cardinals won the team title in runaway fashion with 61 points, 89 better than Madison West.
It was Pansegrau's second straight WIAA title. She will be running for the University of Michigan on a scholarship this fall.
After the varsity season, she finished ninth at the Eastbay Midwest Regional Championships in the fall and 21st at the national Eastbay Cross Country Championships.
Pansegrau, the State Journal's girls cross country runner of the year as well, boasts a 3.95 GPA and earned the National Charity League's Presidential Volunteer Service Award two years in a row for her community service efforts.
She is up for the Gatorade's national award as well. Gatorade selects athletes of the year at the state level, and each state honoree is automatically nominated for Gatorade's National Player of the Year awards.
She is the first Middleton runner to win the award. The last Madison-area runner to earn the Gatorade state award was Madison West's Genevieve Nashold in 2018-19.
See the State Journal's fall All-Area girls teams, players of the year and coaches of the year
2021 All-Area girls tennis team
Player of the year
Lily Olson, soph., Madison Edgewood — The top-seeded Olson won the WIAA Division 2 singles championship at the girls tennis individual tournament Oct. 14-16 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, defeating East Troy junior Lauren Lindow 6-1, 6-0 in the final. Olson also won her No. 1 singles match the next week at team state to improve to 23-0, but Edgewood dropped a 4-3 decision to Eau Claire Regis in the Division 2 semifinal.
Co-coaches of the year
Matt Given, Middleton, and Aaron Kondrasuk, Madison Edgewood — Given led Middleton to the Big Eight Conference dual and tournament titles and to the WIAA Division 1 semifinals at team state Oct. 22-23 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The fourth-seeded Cardinals defeated fifth-seeded Ashwaubenon 6-1 in the quarterfinals before falling to top-seeded and eventual champion Neenah 5-2 in the semifinals. Kondrasuk, in his first season coaching the Crusaders’ girls tennis team, directed Edgewood to the Badger West Conference title and to the Division 2 team state semifinals.
First team
Singles: Lily Olson, soph., Madison Edgewood; Netra Somasundaram, soph., Middleton; Annalise Yang, soph., Madison La Follette; Naisha Nagpal, fr., Verona.
Doubles: Nikita Remesh, sr., and Elizabeth Wu, jr., Madison Memorial; Abby Lin, sr., and Molly Ryan, soph., Madison West; Ashley Andler, so., and Rose Ryan, sr., Middleton.
Honorable mention
Singles — Grace Qian, soph., Madison West; Quinlyn Mack, sr., Sauk Prairie; Allison Grund, sr., Janesville Craig; Tyra Gustafson, soph., Madison West; Ella Peotter, soph., Oregon; Rya Arreazola, fr., Janesville Craig; Sonya Agapov, jr., Middleton; Claire Jaeger, soph., Waunakee; Sophia Jiang, so., Madison Memorial; Claudia Curtis, jr., Lake Mills.
Doubles — Danielle Rogers, sr., and Jadyn Statz, sr., Waunakee; Jacey Smith, sr., and Taylor Wruck, sr., Watertown; Madison Peters, sr., and Riley Quinn, sr., Watertown; Annie Barnes, sr., and Lucy Barnes, jr., Janesville Parker; Reagan Schwartzer, jr., and Alexandra Stein, sr., Sun Prairie; Bella Conrad, sr., and Amy Li, jr., Middleton; Paige Lewison, sr., and Lanie Koppie, sr., Baraboo; Ashley Ulset, jr., and Sylvia Fox, jr., Edgerton; Samantha Buchner, jr., and Maeve Shanahan, sr., Edgerton.
2021 All-Area girls cross country team
Runner of the year
Lauren Pansegrau, sr., Middleton — Pansegrau won the WIAA Division 1 girls race at the state cross country meet Oct. 30 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. She finished first in 17 minutes, 44.7 seconds and helped lead the Cardinals to the team title. Pansegrau, a University of Michigan commit for women’s cross country and track and field, was the Big Eight Conference winner and DeForest sectional champion.
Coach of the year
Alexa Richardson, Middleton — Richardson directed the Cardinals to the WIAA Division 1 team title at the state meet. Middleton was first with 61 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Madison West (150), even with the Cardinals’ No. 3 runner unable to finish due to illness. Top-ranked Middleton also won the Big Eight and DeForest sectional championships.
First team
Lauren Pansegrau, sr., Middleton; Mackenzie Babcock, fr., Monona Grove; Zaira Malloy-Salgado, jr., Middleton; Annika Cutforth, sr., Madison Memorial; Cianna Wipperfurth, fr., Waunakee; Maddie Ruszkiewicz, sr., Middleton; Madeleine Blust, sr., Middleton; Haddie Ryan, jr., Madison West; Genevieve Nashold, sr., Madison West; Dasha Vorontsov, jr., Oregon.
Honorable mention
Rylan Oberg, soph., DeForest; Reagan Zimmerman, sr., Sun Prairie; Elizabeth Schwartz, jr., Middleton; Mary Worden, fr., Fort Atkinson; JoJo Knauss, fr., Sun Prairie; Amalia Morner, jr., Middleton; Rhya Brandemuehl, sr., Mount Horeb; Jemma Habben, so., Watertown Luther Prep; Sierra McGuire, sr., Monroe; Dayna Karls, sr., New Glarus/Monticello; Lily Maynard, soph., New Glarus/Monticello; Alora Spiegel, soph., Belleville; Jacqueline Lacen, sr., Reedsburg; Mara Talabac, sr., Milton; McKenna Michel, fr., Deerfield/Cambridge; Kylie Hackbarth, soph., Beaver Dam; Mara Brown, soph., Deerfield/Cambridge; Rylee Coleman, sr., Janesville Craig; Leah Burchardt, jr., Beaver Dam.
2021 All-Area girls golf team
Player of the year
Ellie Frisch, sr., Middleton — UW-Green Bay commit Frisch was a first-team selection on the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin All-State team. Frisch placed fourth at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in October at University Ridge Golf Course, leading Middleton to a third-place finish. Frisch, who said she was pleased she had all her rounds this season below 80, tied Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker for first at sectionals and was declared the winner in a scorecard playoff.
Coach of the year
Becky Halverson, Middleton — Halverson directed the Cardinals to third place at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, the best finish by an area team in Division 1 and 2. Prior to that, Middleton was top-ranked and won all their matches and tournaments, including the Big Eight Conference dual and tournament championships and regional and sectional titles.
First team
Ellie Frisch, sr., Middleton; Izzi Stricker, soph., Waunakee; Hannah Dunk, jr., Milton; Mya Nicholson, soph., Janesville Craig; Jordan Shipshock, soph., Waunakee; Vivian Cressman, soph., Middleton; Ashleigh Johnson, jr., Reedsburg; Sarah Ramsden, soph., Beloit Memorial.
Honorable mention
Amanda Beckman, jr., Middleton; Milanne Dahmen, sr., Middleton; Isabel Royle, jr., Sun Prairie; Ava Heckmann, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Sarah Nakada, jr., Madison Edgewood; Emily Humphrey, sr., Waunakee; Emily Hopp, sr., Oregon; Taylor Swalve, sr., Waunakee; Addison Sabel, fr., Oregon; Ellen Close, soph., Middleton; Caroline Lewison, sr., Baraboo; Jacklyn Thao, soph., Madison Edgewood; Allyssa Thao, sr., Madison Edgewood; Molly Jaeggi, sr., Milton; Delainey Halverson, fr., Oregon; Ella Denure, jr., Portage; Taryn Endres, sr., DeForest.
2021 All-Area girls volleyball team
Player of the year
Maddy Fortune, sr., McFarland — As setter, Fortune led Rock Valley Conference champion McFarland’s potent attack to the WIAA Division 2 state championship match against Luxemburg-Casco. Fortune, a UW-Stevens Point commit, was a unanimous first-team selection on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team.
Coach of the year
Trish Fortune, McFarland — Fortune directed the Spartans to the Rock Valley title; a championship in a loaded sectional that included Sauk Prairie, Lake Mills and Madison Edgewood; and a runner-up finish in Division 2 at the WIAA state meet in November in Ashwaubenon — the best state finish among area teams.
First team
Maddy Fortune, sr., McFarland; Natalie Ring, sr., Madison Edgewood; Aida Shadewald, sr., Sauk Prairie; Alia Schlimgen, sr., Sauk Prairie; Avery Pennekamp, sr., McFarland; Claire Ammeraal, sr., Madison La Follette; Jordan LaScala, jr., Middleton; Allyson Barth, sr., Edgewood; Gwen Crull, jr., McFarland; Sydney Lewellin, sr., Lake Mills; Macie Wieman, sr., Reedsburg; Delaney McIntosh, sr., Verona.
Honorable mention
Andi Spies, soph., Fort Atkinson; Maggie Hartwig, jr., Sauk Prairie; Hannah Rounds, sr., McFarland; Kaitlin Borchert, sr., Lake Mills; Annika Braund, jr., Sauk Prairie; Ella DeNoyer, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Kate Fox Gunderson, sr., Edgerton; Alexis Klemm, jr., Sauk Prairie; Olivia Paukner, sr., Sauk Prairie; Addison Schmotzer, sr., Madison Edgewood; Lily Schuetz, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Mahra Wieman, sr., Reedsburg; Claudia Bobb, sr., Verona; Sierra Pertzborn, jr., Middleton; Britten Bertagnoli, sr., Janesville Craig; Ella Graper, sr., Madison Memorial; Mckaylie Justman, sr., Janesville Craig; Siena Roling, sr., Sun Prairie; Abby Trapp, sr., Janesville Craig; Jordan Karlen, sr., Milton; Summer Grigg, soph., Waunakee; Maryann Gudenkauf, sr., Watertown; Ally Saleh, jr., Waunakee; Kaitlyn Jordan, sr., DeForest; Annie Tangeman, sr., Stoughton; McKenzie Gruner, sr., Baraboo; Ava Belling, sr., Lake Mills; Sophia Schneider, jr., Waterloo; Michaela Riege, sr., Waterloo; Kylee Doherty, sr., Wisconsin Heights; Grace Nommensen, jr., New Glarus; Daryn Schaefer, sr., Wisconsin Heights; Callie Smith, sr., Belleville; Emma Bortulin, jr., Watertown Luther Prep; Sam Fisch, jr., Watertown Luther Prep; Taylor Raley, sr., Columbus; Kate Hanson, sr., River Valley; Shannon Rusch, jr., Edgerton.
2021 All-Area girls swimming team
Swimmer of the year
Izzy Enz, jr., Madison Edgewood — Enz left the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving meet Nov. 12 at the Waukesha South Natatorium with four gold medals. Individually, she won the 200-yard freestyle in record time and also won the 500 freestyle. She was part of the Crusaders’ victorious and record-setting 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
Coach of the year
Emily Schwabe, Madison Edgewood — Schwabe directed the Crusaders to their seventh consecutive state championship. Edgewood was part of three state records and won seven of the 12 events, including sweeping the relays, and totaled a WIAA Division 2 record 394 points at the Division 2 state meet.
First team
Diving — Rian Wells, sr., Madison West, 381.75 points at state.
200 medley relay — Madison Edgewood (Claire Sweeney, sr.; Anna teDuits, sr.; Izzy Bloom, fr.; Abby Reid, sr.), 1 minute, 45.20 seconds.
200 freestyle — Izzy Enz, jr., Edgewood, 1:47.65 (WIAA Division 2 state record).
200 individual medley — Bailey Ratzburg, jr., Milton, 2:05.06.
50 freestyle — Abby Reid, sr., Edgewood, 23.50 seconds.
100 butterfly — Claudia Carson, sr., Madison Memorial, :55.15.
100 freestyle — Abby Reid, sr., Edgewood, :50.93.
500 freestyle — Izzy Enz, jr., Edgewood, 4:55.29.
200 freestyle relay — Edgewood (Sophie Reed, jr.; Izzy Enz, jr.; Brynn Stacey, jr.; Abby Reid, sr.), 1:34.46 (Division 2 state record).
100 backstroke — Mara Freeman, sr., McFarland, :55.79.
100 breaststroke — Ella Lohr, sr., Baraboo, 1:04.90.
400 free relay — Edgewood (Anna teDuits, sr.; Brynn Stacey, jr.; Sophie Reed, jr.; Izzy Enz, jr.), 3:25.56 (Division 2 state record).
Honorable mention
Diving — Olivia Davis, fr., Middleton; Annika Rufenacht, soph., Verona/Mount Horeb; Natalie Caroll, sr., Edgewood.
200 medley relay — Middleton; Baraboo; Madison Memorial; Madison West; McFarland; DeForest.
200 freestyle — Brynn Stacey, jr., Edgewood; Bella Granetzke, sr., Madison West; Molly Haag, sr., Middleton; Sophie Benson, jr., Middleton; Sylvia Thompson, fr., Edgewood.
200 individual medley — Anna teDuits, sr., Edgewood; Izzy Bloom, fr., Edgewood; Sam Vega, jr., Edgewood; Natalie Charles, jr., Middleton; Mazie Paradis, fr., Monroe/New Glarus; Evy Laursen, sr., Madison West; Zoey Rank, soph., Jefferson/Cambridge; Natalie Gneiser, sr., Baraboo.
50 freestyle — Jillian Holler, fr., Madison Memorial; Ryanne Woodall, sr., Middleton; Anna Balfanz, jr., Baraboo; Abby Utter, sr., Middleton; Payton Flowers, fr., DeForest; Sophie Reed, jr., Edgewood; Emily Schoenbrodt, sr., McFarland.
100 butterfly — Ellen Osthelder, jr., Madison West; Ella Lohr, sr., Baraboo; Izzy Bloom, fr., Edgewood; Clare McDermott, soph., Madison Memorial; Claire Sweeney, sr., Edgewood; Mazie Paradis, fr., Monroe/New Glarus; Emily Schoenbrodt, sr., McFarland.
100 freestyle — Jillian Holler, fr., Madison Memorial; Bailey Ratzburg, jr., Milton; Abby Utter, sr., Middleton; Mara Freeman, sr., McFarland; Sophie Reed, jr., Edgewood; Beverly Harper, sr., River Valley/Richland Center.
500 freestyle — Brynn Stacey, jr., Edgewood; Bella Granetzke, sr., Madison West; Molly Haag, sr., Middleton; Kaitlin Haag, soph., Middleton; Amanda George, sr., Middleton; Sylvia Thompson, fr., Edgewood; Riley Talmage, jr., Sauk Prairie; Kassandra Miller, sr., Sauk Prairie.
200 freestyle relay — Madison West; Middleton; Sun Prairie; Monona Grove; Verona/Mount Horeb; DeForest; Sauk Prairie.
100 backstroke — Anna teDuits, sr., Edgewood; Anna Balfanz, jr., Baraboo; Claire Sweeney, sr., Edgewood; Lily Mair, soph., Middleton; Ella Gorski, jr., Edgerton/Evansville; Carly Oosterhof, sr., DeForest; Savannah Acker, soph., Sauk Prairie; Violet McCullough, fr., Madison West; Jordyn Davis, soph., Jefferson/Cambridge; Adriana Nickels, sr., McFarland.
100 breaststroke — Natalie Charles, jr., Middleton 1:05.32; Jenna Willis, sr., DeForest; Zoey Rank, soph., Jefferson/Cambridge; McKenzie Stute, soph., Baraboo; Jenna Schmitt, jr., Edgerton/Evansville; Natalie Gneiser, sr., Baraboo; Lauren Slattery, sr., Madison Memorial.
400 freestyle relay — Middleton; Madison West; Madison Memorial; McFarland; Sauk Prairie; Monroe/New Glarus; Baraboo; DeForest.