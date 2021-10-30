Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau earns runaway victory in WIAA Division 1 girls cross country race

“It went really well,” Babcock said. “I just came out here wanting to do the best I can in my last race in my freshman season. I’m so proud of how it went. I’m so happy.”

Middleton girls coach Alexa Richardson — who was concerned for Ruszkiewicz (whom Richardson said became light-headed and dehydrated and might have blacked out) — was ecstatic for Pansegrau.

“I’m so proud,” Richardson said, describing Pansegrau’s race as “amazing and amazing. We knew she was going to come out and run fast. We knew there were going to be a couple girls who would try to keep up with her.

“But I know as well as anyone does, she runs with our varsity boys in workouts. … I’ve never met anyone so determined, so focused and so positive in my life. I wish I could just bottle her up and give her to the other girls because she’s not just fast, she does everything correctly.”

Pansegrau liked the race conditions, with temperatures in the mid- to high 50s.