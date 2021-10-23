Middleton's Griffin Ward, Lauren Pansegrau lead sweep in WIAA Division 1 cross country sectional

DEFOREST — The signs popping up alongside the Don Batty 5-kilometer cross country course wished a special day for Middleton senior Griffin Ward.
Ward’s 18th birthday was meaningful enough, but it truly became a banner day individually for Ward and collectively for the Middleton boys team at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 DeForest sectional cross country meet.
Ward won in 15 minutes, 44.76 seconds, leading Middleton to the sectional title and a state berth with 61 points at the Windsor Sports Commons’ Linde Fields.
Madison West claimed the second spot for next Saturday’s WIAA state meet in Wisconsin Rapids, by the narrowest of margins. Madison West was runner-up with 82 points, one point ahead of third-place DeForest, among 12 teams.
Top-ranked Middleton, led by sectional champion and University of Michigan commit Lauren Pansegrau, and fourth-ranked Madison West also finished 1-2 in the girls race and qualified for state.
Both Middleton teams — still thinking about the death of Evan Kratochwill, a senior in the boys program who died in an Oct. 2 car crash — turned in strong performances.
“Everyone across the board looked and felt better,” Middleton boys coach Brian Finnel said. “I’m super-pumped. I’m really thrilled for the guys. We knew it would be a really tough task.”
Ward, who switched from soccer to cross country as a sophomore, wanted to make his final sectional memorable.
“I knew it was going to come down to a few points, so I wanted to get the win and get us the least points possible,” said Ward, adding: “I turned 18 today. So, that made it a little more special.”
Sauk Prairie junior Jack Boerger finished second in 16:04.07. DeForest junior Isaiah Bauer (16:17.20) was third and Madison West sophomore Zach Temple (16:31.31) placed fourth.
Ward, last week's Big Eight Conference meet champion, found several sharp turns and steep uphill climbs on the course to be challenging.
“Right before the 2-mile, I started to break out,” Ward said. “I tried to make my move a little sooner, but my competitors were great.”
Said Finnel: “(Ward) did a great job. He’s so disciplined and such a pleasure to work with the last couple years. He’s just a strong runner.”
Joseph Schwartz (eighth), William Whiteis (13th) and Ethan Mladucky (16th) also helped propel 10th-ranked Middleton to its ninth consecutive state appearance.
The Cardinals turned the tables on sixth-ranked Madison West — the Big Eight winner, which finished 29 points ahead of Middleton at the conference meet.
Temple, sophomore Eli Pettit (15th) and senior Paul Treiber (17th) led a young Regents lineup that included five sophomores and a freshman.
“We’re delighted, we are absolutely delighted,” Regents coach Tom Kaufman said of the state berth. “We knew this would be really, really close. … We got better at the end of the season, for sure. That was evidenced last week at the conference meet.”
The top five boys runners not on qualifying teams also advanced to state: Boerger, Bauer, Verona’s Aidan Manning (who was fifth), Waunakee’s Andrew Regnier (sixth) and Madison Memorial’s Jake Zarov (seventh).
Girls race
In the girls race, Middleton placed four finishers in the top six and five in the top 10 in winning the sectional crown with 23 points.
“Our team has been doing so well this year,” said Pansegrau, a senior. “Everyone is just running their own race. The goal (Saturday) was just to make it to state. I know our team wants to win state again (after) we won last spring.”
Pansegrau, the champion at the state meet during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring and last week's Big Eight winner, won easily Saturday, finishing in 17:24.29.
“It was a really good course,” she said. “It’s really nice. Basically, I ran my race. I just run and stay with the pace.”
Teammate Zaira Malloy-Salgado was second (18:06.93), while Monona Grove’s Mackenzie Babcock was third (18:32.55).
Big Eight champion Middleton also had top-10 placings from Maddie Ruszkiewicz (fourth), Madeleine Blust (sixth) and Elizabeth Schwartz (10th).
“They are excited about state, but they are focused on the moment,” Middleton coach Alexa Richardson said.
Madison West’s Genevieve Nashold and Haddie Ryan placed eighth and ninth, respectively, as the runner-up Regents totaled 67 points.
“You hope going in that you have a team that is good enough to execute,” Regents girls coach Cory Hayden said. “And on the day that it mattered the most they put it together and we got through.”
Monona Grove (105) was third among 11 teams.
The top five finishers not on qualifying teams were Babcock, Madison Memorial’s Annika Cutforth (fifth), Waunakee’s Cianna Wipperfurth (seventh), DeForest’s Rylan Oberg (11th) and Reedsburg’s Jacqueline Lacen (12th).
