Middleton's Alexa Richardson earns state coaching recognition

Middleton girls cross country coach Alexa Richardson has received a state honor.
Richardson was selected by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association as the recipient of the National Federation of State High School Associations' cross country coach of the year award for Wisconsin, according to a release from the organization and distributed by Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims.
The Middleton girls cross country team won the WIAA Division 1 state championship last season in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Cardinals also won the state title in the alternate fall season in the spring of 2021 in Janesville. Richardson was similarly recognized last year.
The NFHS recognizes a coach from each state for achievement in their sport, according to a NFHS release. State level recipients are considered for sectional recognition. National coaches of the year then are chosen from sectional winners.
Middleton head coach Alexa Richardson huddles with her team before the WIAA Division 1 cross country sectional Oct. 26, 2019, at Lake Farm County Park in Madison. The Middleton girls team finished in first place at the meet.