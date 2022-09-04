Middleton's Alexa Richardson earns state coaching recognition

Middleton girls cross country coach Alexa Richardson has received a state honor.

Richardson was selected by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association as the recipient of the National Federation of State High School Associations' cross country coach of the year award for Wisconsin, according to a release from the organization and distributed by Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims.

The Middleton girls cross country team won the WIAA Division 1 state championship last season in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Cardinals also won the state title in the alternate fall season in the spring of 2021 in Janesville. Richardson was similarly recognized last year.

The NFHS recognizes a coach from each state for achievement in their sport, according to a NFHS release. State level recipients are considered for sectional recognition. National coaches of the year then are chosen from sectional winners.

Coaching record, background, coaching honors and involvement in community and school organizations are considered.

About 1,000 coaches are recognized at the state level, 168 at the sectional level and 21 at the national level.

Wisconsin is in Section 4, which also includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan.