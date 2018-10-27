WISCONSIN RAPIDS — When the team totals were revealed on a scoreboard near the finish line, Middleton senior Caleb Easton slumped to the ground.
Easton, in a kneeling position, planted his forehead on the soggy grass, his face tilted downward. He was unable to take another look at the WIAA Division 1 state boys cross country meet results.
The Northern Arizona University recruit wasn’t satisfied with his race and the top-ranked Cardinals’ runner-up finish compounded his disappointment.
After a dominating performance in winning last year’s Division 1 state championship, Big Eight Conference champion Middleton wasn’t able to repeat.
Second-ranked Neenah, led by third-place finisher Matthew Meinke, totaled 122 points and edged runner-up Middleton (131) in the day’s first race, contested in 44-degree temperatures and a steady rain at the Ridges Golf Course.
“I know my guys worked really hard … but not every (race) goes the way you want it to,” Easton said. “It’s a bummer, especially when it’s in one of the big races.”
Fifth-ranked Germantown (162) finished third, narrowly ahead of fourth-ranked Madison West (165) and third-ranked Stevens Point (169).
“The boys dug deep,” Middleton coach Brian Finnel said. “I know they are bummed, but I’m proud of them. … We just couldn’t put all the pieces of the puzzle together today.”
The Cardinals were without their No. 2 runner, Roman Ystenes, who was runner-up to Easton at the Big Eight meet but missed the sectional race due to an Achilles injury, Finnel said.
“We knew it was going to be tough,” Finnel said. “We were confident coming from sectionals. We thought we could do it. It was a challenging day. We knew Neenah could win it.”
Mequon Homestead senior Drew Bosley — who also has committed to defending NCAA Division 1 champion Northern Arizona — defended his title. He covered the 5,000 meters in a winning time of 15 minutes, 20.1 seconds.
Kimberly senior Rowen Ellenberg (15:30.9) was second and Meinke (15:33.9), a senior, finished third.
Easton came in seventh, clocking in at 15:51.9.
“I’m just disappointed in my race,” Easton said. “I’m still trying to put it together (in my mind). I felt weak a couple times in there. I was going for top three and I fell off at a mile-and-half and struggled to reconnect. I was about fifth with a half-mile left, but I fell off again.”
Janesville Craig sophomore Bryan Bloomquist (15:55.3) placed 10th and Madison East senior Max Loetscher (16:07.20) was 16th.
Madison West junior Ryan Reed finished 29th, leading the Regents to their fourth-place finish. Sun Prairie senior Ash Francis took 22nd, helping the Cardinals to 12th.
Division 2
Two Rock Valley Conference competitors, East Troy senior Henry Chapman (15:59.3) and McFarland senior Andrew Pahnke (16:11.7), finished first and second, respectively.
“I felt it was going out a little slow,” Pahnke said. “I decided to try to take the lead for a little while. Then at the mile, Henry took it and I tried to sit on his shoulder as long as I could. I think that is one of the best races I’ve ever run. I’m happy. It’s senior year and it’s the first time getting a medal at this meet.”
After the race, Pahnke gave a hug to his dad, Brian Pahnke, who won the WIAA Class B 1,600 and 3,200 races while representing McFarland at the 1984 state track and field meet.
“A little bit of a legacy thing going on,” Andrew Pahnke said. “It’s just nice to be able to talk to my dad about running. He knows exactly what’s going on.”
Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld junior Christian Patzka (16:27.0) was fifth, followed by Portage senior Tyler Jones (sixth, 16:28.3) and McFarland senior Eli Kemna (seventh, 16:28.6).
Evansville sophomore Riley Siltman took 15th, Jefferson junior Ian Sande was 19th, Dodgeville/Mineral Point junior Henry Keith took 21st, Deerfield/Cambridge senior Wills Manning placed 22nd and Jefferson senior Logan Dzielinski placed 24th.
Top-ranked Valders repeated as champion, finishing with 98 points. Fifth-ranked Green Bay Notre Dame was second (114) and second-ranked East Troy was third (138).
McFarland claimed fifth place with 158 and Jefferson was sixth (167).
Division 3
Onalaska Luther senior David Vannucchi won his third consecutive state title, finishing in 15:43.9 and becoming the sixth boy in all divisions to win three times. Rosholt senior Adam Rzentkowski (16:15.2) was second.
Top-ranked La Crosse Aquinas totaled 90 points to earn the title. Third-ranked Rosholt was second with 111.
Senior Payton Heinberg (16:25.9) was sixth in leading fourth-ranked Darlington to fourth place.