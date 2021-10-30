Middleton senior Griffin Ward earns fourth in WIAA Division 1 boys race

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — After finishing as runner-up at the state boys cross country meet during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring in Janesville, Middleton’s Griffin Ward returned to the Ridges Golf Course on Saturday.
And it brought back memories.
“I forgot how hard that course was,” Ward said.
The senior turned in a strong effort, finishing fourth in 15 minutes, 55.1 seconds in the WIAA Division 1 race.
“I thought he ran exceptionally well. He ran a really smart race,” said Middleton boys coach Brian Finnel. “He’s just got such a strong aerobic engine. Some of the workouts he’s been doing have been extremely good.”
Neenah senior Austin Henderson was the winner in 15:40.9, with Waukesha North senior Patrick Wills second (15:44.6) and Mequon Homestead junior Owen Bosley third (15:48.7).
Those four were out front much of the race, until Henderson and Wills “threw down a nice surge” late in the race, Finnel said.
Ward, who won the Big Eight Conference meet and the DeForest sectional titles, had anticipated a faster opening pace. His plan to sit back and attack later was thrown off by the slower pace.
“I’m a little disappointed because it’s my last race,” Ward said. “But it’s great to be at state. It’s a great atmosphere.”
Ward switched from soccer to cross country as a sophomore and said he was happy he made that decision.
Sauk Prairie junior Jack Boerger finished 14th (16:13.5) in the Division 1 race. He was pleased after finishing 44th in the Division 1 race in the fall of 2020.
“I think it went well,” Boerger said. “I think I went out smart. … It was a great day. There was no wind, which was great.”
Onalaska was the Division 1 team winner with 89 points, edging runner-up Homestead (94). Madison West was seventh (231), Middleton ninth (270) and Sun Prairie 11th (279).
Madison West’s youthful team, coached by Tom Kaufman, was led by sophomore Zach Temple, who finished 31st.
“It will be good to see our team develop,” Temple said. “That’s what I want to see. It will be awesome.”
Temple said he was too ambitious during the race, adding: “Those hills can crush you. Those hills hit you like a truck.”
In the Division 2 boys race, Shorewood was the team winner with 54 points, led by individual champion Nathan Cumberbatch (16:06.4).
Lakeside Lutheran placed 10th (234), led by sophomore Cameron Weiland, who placed 13th in 16:45.2.
“It was a nice day, but I went out too hard,” Weiland said. “I got kind of tired really quickly. … I was just trying to get my breath back. I was a little disappointed. I was hoping for a top-10 finish.”
Zach Huffman, a senior from Deerfield/Cambridge, was 17th in 16:55.3.
Valders was the Division 3 boys team champion. Poynette finished fourth. Poynette senior Tucker Johnson was seventh (16:47.3), while Belleville sophomore Carter Scholey (16:52.5) finished eighth.
Dodgeville-Mineral Point won the Division 2 girls title with 88 points, one better than Shorewood.
New Glarus/Monticello was 11th, Watertown Luther Prep 15th and Deerfield/Cambridge 16th.
Boscobel, with 71 points, was the Division 3 girls team champion.