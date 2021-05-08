Middleton’s Lauren Pansegrau sets record time at WIAA cross country state meet

JANESVILLE — For the first time during the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring, cross country race day felt normal to Middleton junior Lauren Pansegrau.
Pansegrau and her teammates could share conversation and a few laughs Saturday morning en route to the state meet at Blackhawk Golf Course, finally able to ride together on the bus under the school’s COVID-19 protocols.
Then, when it was time to compete, cheering spectators lined the predominantly flat course in ideal conditions for cross country running, in the upper 40s and low 50s with no wind.
Pansegrau was the runaway winner in the girls race at the alternate fall state meet Saturday, finishing first in 17 minutes, 7.3 seconds over 5,000 meters.
“I’m really excited about it,” she said. “It’s just really exciting getting the opportunity to run here. No one knew that we were going to get a chance for a meet like this. I was just really happy it all worked out.”
Pansegrau shattered the previous state record for 5,000 meters of 17:44.6 set by Onalaska’s Kora Malecek in the fall of 2019 in Wisconsin Rapids.
“She looked awesome,” Middleton girls coach Alexa Richardson said. “She looked amazing. She came out and did what she said she was going to do. It’s a different course (from Wisconsin Rapids), but, still, she’s very happy. I’m very happy. We’re happy with the whole team.”
Pansegrau completed an individual goal of winning a state title — one she’s had since finishing second to Malecek in Division 1 in 2019 — and helped Middleton accomplish its season-long team goal.
“I was just thinking about running — nothing else,” Pansegrau said. “I just run. I was just going for place, not time. It was fun with all the spectators around here.”
The Cardinals, behind Pansegrau’s victory and sophomore Zaira Malloy-Salgado’s third-place finish (18:45.3), comfortably won the team title with 41 points. It was Middleton’s fifth title, and first since 2006. Oregon placed second (76) and Madison West third (79) in the eight-team meet.
“This is my first time having a state title as a coach and also the first time having my athlete have a state title,” Richardson said. “So, it’s really exciting for me. I was very confident coming out. But at the same time, you never know, anything can happen. I was just very hopeful everything would play out the way we’ve been dreaming about this season and it even surpassed that.”
A week ago, Pansegrau became the first state high school girl to run sub-17 minutes while winning at sectionals in Cross Plains.
“I actually had no idea, but it was really exciting to see that,” she said.
She was aware of the state-meet record time but wasn’t focused on it.
“I knew it was a possibility,” she said. “I was just going for place for this one. But it’s really exciting to see I did that.”
After winning the state title Saturday, Pansegrau planned to run a 3,200-meter race at a meet Saturday night in Palatine, Illinois.
Madison West junior Genevieve Nashold, coming back from a stress fracture in her foot in January, was second in 18:27.
“I’m super happy about it,” Nashold said. “I felt really good today. Every race I feel better. I’m really happy with my team, too. I think we put our all into it today.”
Oregon sophomore Dasha Vorontsov placed fifth for the runner-up Panthers.
“They prepared for this moment and then they took it,” Oregon coach Doug Debroux said. “They put their heart into everything they did and supported each other and the whole team. I’m so proud, not so much what they were able to accomplish, as much as what they did to get here — all the preparation.”
Madison Memorial teammates Natalie Rhodes and Annika Cutforth finished ninth and 10th, respectively.
In the boys race, Stevens Point claimed its 11th state title with 32 points. Sun Prairie, led by sophomore Mateo Alvarado Venegas' sixth-place finish, earned second (69).
“The more important thing was they knew it was possible (after winning the sectional title last week),” Sun Prairie coach Kevin Hall said. “Getting them to believe in themselves and to be confident was huge. I told them before the race that the way they have been able to come together and stay together through all this is a true testament for how much they care for one another and the sport.”
Stevens Point senior Jake Bourget, who's committed to the University of Wisconsin, was the individual champion in 15:38.6. Middleton junior Griffin Ward was runner-up (15:43.2) and Middleton senior Ryan Schollmeyer (15:43.9) placed third as the Cardinals finished fourth (95 points).
“I really didn’t know what I was going to do (coming in),” Ward said. “I’m kind of surprised. I felt great. I was hoping to run a little faster time, but my place was better than what I wanted.”
Ward and Schollmeyer, who’s committed to North Central College for cross country and track and field, ran together much of the race.
“Warming up with the guys, it’s was pretty cool, pretty special,” Schollmeyer said about his final prep cross country race. “(It was my) last cross race with my coach (Brian Finnel). That’s why I knew I needed to leave it out there. For the team, it’s a pride thing. Again, We are running with one of the best coaches and best programs, we owe it to them to run our hearts out.”