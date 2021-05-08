Middleton’s Lauren Pansegrau sets record time at WIAA cross country state meet

“The more important thing was they knew it was possible (after winning the sectional title last week),” Sun Prairie coach Kevin Hall said. “Getting them to believe in themselves and to be confident was huge. I told them before the race that the way they have been able to come together and stay together through all this is a true testament for how much they care for one another and the sport.”

Stevens Point senior Jake Bourget, who's committed to the University of Wisconsin, was the individual champion in 15:38.6. Middleton junior Griffin Ward was runner-up (15:43.2) and Middleton senior Ryan Schollmeyer (15:43.9) placed third as the Cardinals finished fourth (95 points).

“I really didn’t know what I was going to do (coming in),” Ward said. “I’m kind of surprised. I felt great. I was hoping to run a little faster time, but my place was better than what I wanted.”

Ward and Schollmeyer, who’s committed to North Central College for cross country and track and field, ran together much of the race.