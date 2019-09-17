The Middleton boys cross country team moved up to the top spot in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association weekly state rankings for boys and girls cross country.
Middleton was fourth last week.
Madison La Follette was third and Madison West sixth this week. Honorable-mention recognition went to Verona (12th), Sun Prairie (19th) and Sauk Prairie (20th).
Madison Edgewood stood ninth and Deerfield/Cambridge 10th in the Division 2 boys poll. Mount Horeb (14th) earned honorable-mention recognition.
Valders was No. 1. Among region teams, Dodgeville/Mineral Point was in the honorable-mention category at No. 16.
Poynette was No. 10 in Division 3. La Crosse Aquinas was top-ranked.
In the girls poll, Madison West was No. 2 in Division 1, trailing top-ranked Muskego.
Middleton was fifth, Madison Memorial seventh and Sun Prairie 10th. Janesville Craig (17th) earned honorable mention.
In the Division 2 girls poll, Wisconsin Dells was third and Lake Mills fifth. Freedom was No. 1 in Division 2.
Poynette was fourth in Division 3. Gillett was No. 1.
WISCONSIN CROSS COUNTRY
COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1 BOYS
1, Middleton (4); 2, Stevens Point (1); 3, Madison La Follette (2); 4, Green Bay Preble (3); 5, Hartland Arrowhead (6); 6, Madison West (5); 7, Oconomowoc (9); 8, Brookfield East (11); 9, Germantown (7); 10, Kimberly (8).
Also receiving votes: 11, Appleton North (10); 12, Verona (14); 13, River Falls (16); 14, Marshfield (15); 15, Kenosha Indian Trail (13); 16, Whitefish Bay (12); 17, Hortonville (17); 18, Greendale (18); 19, Sun Prairie (19); 20, Sauk Prairie (UR).
DIVISION 2 BOYS
1, Valders (1); 2, Shorewood (4); 3, Freedom (2); 4, New London (3); 5, La Crosse Logan (6); 6, Green Bay Notre Dame (5); 7, Wisconsin Lutheran (7); 8, Little Chute (8); 9, Madison Edgewood (9); 10, Deerfield/Cambridge (11).
Also receiving votes: 11, Wautoma/Wild Rose (10); 12, Tomahawk (16); 13, Medford (12); 14, Mount Horeb (NR); 15, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (13); 16, Dodgeville/Mineral Point (NR).
DIVISION 3 BOYS
1, La Crosse Aquinas (3); 2, Gillett (2); 3, Brillion (1); 4, Kohler (5); 5, Boscobel (4); 6, Sheboygan Lutheran (7); 7, Manitowoc Lutheran (10); 8, Eau Claire Regis (6); 9, Onalaska Luther (9); 10, Poynette (8).
Also receiving votes: 11, Stevens Point Pacelli (11); 12, Darlington (14); 13, Clear Lake (12); 14, Jackson Living Word Lutheran (13); 15, Iowa-Grant (NR); 16, Unity (16).
DIVISION 1 GIRLS
1, Muskego (1); 2, Madison West (2); 3, Onalaska (3); 4, Whitefish Bay (11); 5, Middleton (4); 6, Mequon Homestead (6); 7, Madison Memorial (5); 8, Kaukauna (8); 9, Waukesha West (12); 10, Sun Prairie (7).
Also receiving votes: 11, Brookfield Central (10); 12, Hudson (9); 13, Appleton North (15); 14, Hartland Arrowhead (14); 15, Eau Claire Memorial (17); 16, Kimberly (13); 17, Janesville Craig (18); 18, Menomonie (16); 19, Germantown (20); 20, Stevens Point (NR).
DIVISION 2 GIRLS
1, Freedom (1); 2, Shorewood (2); 3, Wisconsin Dells (3); 4, Winneconne (7); 5, Lake Mills (6); 6, Tomahawk (5); 7, Medford (4); 8, Osceola (12); 9, Minocqua Lakeland (8); 10, Port Washington (9).
Also receiving votes: 11, Appleton Xavier (10); 12, Green Bay Notre Dame (11); 13, La Crosse Logan (13); 14, Little Chute (15); 15, Kiel (16); 16, Two Rivers (NR).
DIVISION 3 GIRLS
1, Gillett (2); 2, Auburndale (1); 3, Oshkosh Lourdes (3); 4, Poynette (6); 5, Lancaster (11); 6, Oostburg (7); 7, Darlington (16); 8, Brookwood (5); 9, Albany (NR); 10, Ozaukee (8).
Also receiving votes: 11, Marathon (9); 12, Boscobel (4); 13, Westby (15); 14, Chequamegon (12); 15, La Crosse Aquinas (14); 16, Reedsville (NR).