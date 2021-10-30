Middleton, Madison West finish 1-2 in WIAA Division 1 girls cross country meet

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Middleton girls cross country coach Alexa Richardson felt somewhat shaky.
“I’m a little weak-legged,” she said.
She had just looked at results on a cell phone and witnessed the good news that the top-ranked Cardinals had won the WIAA Division 1 championship at the state cross country meet Saturday at the Ridges Golf Course.
“I am so happy for every one of our girls,” Richardson said, adding: “We have such a good mesh of girls. Everyone encourages everyone. … I’ve never had this level of chemistry before. That’s why I think we do so well.”
Richardson was uncertain whether the Cardinals would win the title again — after winning last spring — after Middleton’s No. 3 runner — senior Maddie Ruszkiewicz, who’s committed to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs — couldn’t finish the race due to illness with about 400 meters remaining.
“My heart goes out to her,” Richardson said while Ruszkiewicz was being treated in the medical tent (and was expected to be OK).
But the Cardinals, in claiming a sixth state title, were a comfortable winner with 61 points.
“They just want Maddie to be OK,” Richardson said. “At this point, they don’t care if we won. Obviously, coming into the race, we had high hopes. But we knew anything could happen. Unfortunately, Maddie was a little bit anemic and light-headed, so she didn’t finish.”
Madison West, with 150 points, claimed the runner-up trophy by two points over Muskego. It was a 1-2 finish for the Big Eight Conference.
And that was an exciting development for the Regents, who went from packing up to taking their place on the podium.
“Walking away from the finish, I didn’t think it was possible,” Madison West coach Cory Hayden said. “I thought we lost position from the 2-mile to the finish and assumed we’d fall in the middle of that pack. … We were really packing up our camp, getting ready to go and the next thing you know, the phone is buzzing, 'Congratulations. Great work on second (place),’ from other coaches, parents. Then we got the confirmation, checked PT Timing, and sure enough.
“It comes down to the girls. We talked all week about that there will come a time in the race when you have to pick which pain you are OK dealing with. Is it the physical pain of the moment or the regret of leaving something out there? Little did we know it would come down to so thin of a margin of the difference between one or two girls in that chute.”
Richardson said her team was nervous entering the meet.
“They ran very well,” Richardson said. “I think everyone ran well. Obviously, they are upset Maddie wasn’t able to finish but they were where I expected them to be.”
Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau, a University of Michigan commit, won the state title in 17 minutes, 44.7 seconds. Middleton junior Zaira Malloy-Salgado was fourth and senior Madeleine Blust 15th.
Middleton won its fifth state championship during the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring in Janesville. Previously, the Cardinals claimed three consecutive Division 1 state titles from 1995-1997 and won again in 2006.
“I know our team came here to win it, but everyone has had such a good season so far and everyone always tries their best, so whatever happens, happens,” Pansegrau said before the team result was announced.
Madison West was led by junior Haddie Ryan (16th) and senior Genevieve Nashold (18th).
Hayden, who thought beforehand that his team was in a tight group of five or six teams behind Middleton, said cross country isn’t a glamorous sport.
“It’s a lot of working hard when no one is looking,” he said. “So when you do get the little bit of recognition for all that work, it makes it special.”
Entering the meet, Hayden had said that “it’s very clear that Middleton is head and shoulders above the field.”
He said Middleton’s depth paid off.
“They are, obviously, so deep and so talented, that they could overcome a really important athlete having an off-day,” he said. “And that is a testament to their strength, depth and preparation for today. For other lesser teams that would have been something where they would have unraveled and they would have gone backward. But it was next woman up, and they just got themselves across the line.”