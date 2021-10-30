Middleton, Madison West finish 1-2 in WIAA Division 1 girls cross country meet

Madison West, with 150 points, claimed the runner-up trophy by two points over Muskego. It was a 1-2 finish for the Big Eight Conference.

And that was an exciting development for the Regents, who went from packing up to taking their place on the podium.

“Walking away from the finish, I didn’t think it was possible,” Madison West coach Cory Hayden said. “I thought we lost position from the 2-mile to the finish and assumed we’d fall in the middle of that pack. … We were really packing up our camp, getting ready to go and the next thing you know, the phone is buzzing, 'Congratulations. Great work on second (place),’ from other coaches, parents. Then we got the confirmation, checked PT Timing, and sure enough.

“It comes down to the girls. We talked all week about that there will come a time in the race when you have to pick which pain you are OK dealing with. Is it the physical pain of the moment or the regret of leaving something out there? Little did we know it would come down to so thin of a margin of the difference between one or two girls in that chute.”

Richardson said her team was nervous entering the meet.