The Middleton boys cross country team slipped one spot to No. 2 in this week’s Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Division 1 rankings, with Madison La Follette holding on to the No. 3 spot and four other Big Eight Conference teams remaining in the rankings.
Stevens Point moved up one spot into the No. 1 position.
Madison West moved up one place to No. 5, with Verona at No. 13, Madison Memorial at No. 16 and Sun Prairie at No. 19. Badger North Conference member Sauk Prairie was ranked 20th.
After a strong showing in the Griak Invitational in Minneapolis, the Middleton girls moved up one spot to No. 5 in Division 1, ahead of Madison West, which dropped two places to No. 6. Sun Prairie also slipped two spots, to No. 10, and Madison Memorial was ranked 12th.
In the Division 2 boys rankings, Madison Edgewood held its No. 8 ranking and Deerfield/Cambridge moved up one place to No. 9. Dodgeville/Mineral Point was 12th, Monroe 15th and Mount Horeb 16th. Valders held on to the No. 1 ranking.
Shorewood and Freedom were tied for the No. 1 spot in the Division 2 girls rankings, with Wisconsin Dells holding at No. 5, Lake Mills falling one spot to No. 7 and McFarland holding the No. 13 spot.
Kohler was ranked first in the Division 3 boys poll, with Boscobel fourth, Darlington eighth, Iowa-Grant 14th and Poynette 15th.
Oshkosh Lourdes kept the No. 1 ranking in the Division 3 girls poll, followed by Boscobel at No. 3, Darlington at No. 6, Albany at No. 11 and Poynette at No. 12.
CROSS COUNTRY
WISCONSIN CROSS COUNTRY COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1 BOYS
1, Stevens Point (2); 2, Middleton (1); 3, Madison La Follette (3); 4, Green Bay Preble (4); 5, Madison West (6); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 7, Oconomowoc (9); 8, Brookfield East (7); 9, Germantown (8); 10, Kimberly (10).
Also receiving votes: 11, Hortonville; 12, Appleton North; 13, Verona; 14, Whitefish Bay; 15, Marshfield; 16, Madison Memorial; 17, River Falls; 18, Greendale; 19, Sun Prairie; 20, Sauk Prairie.
DIVISION 2 BOYS
1, Valders (1); 2, Shorewood (3); 3, Freedom (2); 4, Green Bay Notre Dame (7); 5, Wisconsin Lutheran (5); 6, La Crosse Logan (4); 7, New London (6); 8, Madison Edgewood (8); 9, Deerfield/Cambridge (10); 10, Tomahawk (11).
Also receiving votes: 11, Osceola; 12, Dodgeville/Mineral Point; 13, Wautoma/Wild Rose; 14, Little Chute; 15, Monroe; 16, Mount Horeb.
DIVISION 3 BOYS
1, Kohler (2); 2, La Crosse Aquinas (1); 3, Sheboygan Lutheran (3); 4, Boscobel (6); 5, Brillion (4); 6, Gillett (5); 7, Manitowoc Lutheran (7); 8, Darlington (8); 9, Eau Claire Regis (10); 10, Kenosha St. Joseph (14).
Also receiving votes: 11, Athens; 12, Stevens Point Pacelli; 13, Onalaska Luther; 14, Iowa-Grant; 15, Poynette; 16, Jackson Living Word Lutheran.
DIVISION 1 GIRLS
1, Muskego (1); 2, Onalaska (2); 3, Whitefish Bay (5); 4, Waukesha West (3); 5, Middleton (6); 6, Madison West (4); 7, Mequon Homestead (7); 8, Hartland Arrowhead (14); 9, Kaukauna (10); 10, Sun Prairie (8).
Also receiving votes: 11, Brookfield Central; 12, Madison Memorial; 13, Appleton North; 14, Janesville Craig; 15, Eau Claire Memorial; 16, Kimberly; 17, Stevens Point; 18, Menomonie; 19, Hudson; 20, Germantown.
DIVISION 2 GIRLS
1 (tie), Shorewood (2) and Freedom (1); 3, Winneconne (3); 4, Minocqua Lakeland (4); 5, Wisconsin Dells (5); 6, Tomahawk (6); 7, Medford (9); 8, Lake Mills (7); 9, Port Washington (8); 10, Osceola (12).
Also receiving votes: 11, Two Rivers; 12, Appleton Xavier; 13, McFarland; 14, Kiel; 15, Green Bay Notre Dame; 16, La Crosse Logan.
DIVISION 3 GIRLS
1, Oshkosh Lourdes (1); 2, Gillett (2); 3, Boscobel (5); 4, Auburndale (6); 5, Lancaster (3); 6, Darlington (7); 7, Ozaukee (8); 8, Glenwood City (13); 9, Oostburg (4); 10, Brookwood (9).
Also receiving votes: 11, Albany; 12, Poynette; 13, Marathon; 14, Durand; 15, Cameron; 16, Cedar Grove-Belgium.