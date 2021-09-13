 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middleton girls cross country coach Alexa Richardson earns state honor
0 Comments

Middleton girls cross country coach Alexa Richardson earns state honor

  • 0
Wisconsin-WIAA-Division-1-cross-country-xc-sectionals-02-H4X0043-10262019154757

Middleton head coach, Alexa Richardson, huddles with her team before the Wisconsin WIAA Division 1 high school sectional cross country meet at Lake Farm County Park on Saturday, 10/26/19 in Madison. The Middleton girls team finished in first place, with a score of 35 points.

 Greg Dixon

Middleton’s Alexa Richardson was selected by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association as the recipient of the National Federation of High School Associations' Coaches Association's 2020-21 cross country coach of the year award for Wisconsin.

Middleton was the 2021 girls cross country state champion in the WIAA’s alternate fall season last spring.

Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau was the individual champion. 

Annually, the NFHS recognizes one coach from each state for significant achievement in their sports, according to a release from the organization and distributed by Middleton.

State level recipients then are considered for NFHS sectional recognition. National coaches of the year are chosen from sectional winners.

Award recipients are selected based on criteria including coaching record, background, coaching honors and involvement in community and school organizations, according to the release.

About 1,000 coaches are recognized at the state level, 168 coaches at the sectional level and 21 at the national level. Wisconsin coaches are in Section 4, representing Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Richardson, the former Alexa Renstrom, ran at La Crosse Central and the University of Wisconsin,

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Futures: Jameis Winston to win Comeback Player of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics