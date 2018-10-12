Middleton senior Caleb Easton, a distance runner who competes in cross country and track and field, announced via Twitter that he has orally committed to Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Northern Arizona, currently top-ranked in men’s cross country, has won the past two NCAA Division I men’s cross country championships.
Easton led Middleton to the WIAA Division 1 state boys cross country title in 2017. He was eighth overall and fourth in the team scoring.
Easton was 39th overall and 28th in the team scoring when Middleton placed third at state cross country in 2016. He was part of the Cardinals’ 2015 team that placed fourth at state.
Easton finished second in the 1,600 meters and ninth in the 3,200 at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet last June in La Crosse. He was 25th in the 1,600 at state in 2017.
Easton tweeted: “I am very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic careers next fall at Northern Arizona University. I am very happy to be joining a culture driven team full of passionate people.”