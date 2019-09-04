Prep boys cross country photo: Runners hit the trail for Big Eight Conference meet

Runners jostle down a tree-lined, leaf-covered trail at Lake Farm County Park during an earlier Big Eight Conference boys cross country meet. Leading the pack, from left, are Janesville Craig's Bryan Bloomquist, Middleton's Caleb Easton (the eventual race winner), Sun Prairie's Ash Francis and Middleton's Roman Ystenes.

 ART KABELOWSKY -- State Journal

The Middleton boys claimed the No. 1 spot in the season’s first Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches’ Association state rankings for Division 1.

The Cardinals, last year’s WIAA state runner-up, were one of three Big Eight Conference teams to make the Division 1 boys Top Ten, and one of five conference teams mentioned overall.

Madison West, fourth at state last year, was ranked fourth; Verona earned the No. 10 ranking; Madison La Follette was ranked 14th and Sun Prairie was 19th.

Also in Division 1, Badger North Conference member Sauk Prairie was ranked 18th.

In the Division 1 girls poll, Onalaska (third at state last year) earned the No. 1 spot, followed by defending state champion Muskego and Madison Memorial. The Spartans, 10th at state last year, finished ahead of last year’s runner-up, Sun Prairie, in the first poll. The Cardinals were ranked fourth.

Madison West, fourth at state last year, came in at No. 8 in the poll to give the Big Eight three of the top eight teams. Also, Janesville Craig (eighth at state last year) was ranked 14th.

In Division 2, the Deerfield/Cambridge boys earned the No. 8 ranking, with Jefferson at No. 9. Defending state champ Valders was ranked first.

Wisconsin Dells earned the No. 3 ranking in the Division 2 girls poll, with Jefferson ranked ninth and Lake Mills 11th. Last year’s runner-up, Freedom, was ranked first.

In Division 3, the La Crosse Aquinas boys were ranked first and Darlington was ranked 13th. On the girls side, Oostburg earned the No. 1 ranking, with Brookwood ranked ninth and Darlington 16th.

CROSS COUNTRY

WISCONSIN CROSS COUNTRY

COACHES’ ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1 BOYS

1, Middleton; 2, Stevens Point; 3, Green Bay Preble; 4, Madison West; 5, Hartland Arrowhead; 6, Kimberly; 7, Appleton North; 8, Whitefish Bay; 9, Germantown; 10, Verona.

Also receiving votes: 11, Brookfield East; 12, Oconomowoc; 13, Marshfield; 14, Madison La Follette; 15, Kenosha Indian Trail; 16, Bay Port; 17, Milwaukee Marquette; 18, Sauk Prairie; 19, Sun Prairie; 20, Hortonville.

DIVISION 2 BOYS

1, Valders; 2, Green Bay Notre Dame; 3, La Crosse Logan; 4, Freedom; 5, New London; 6, Shorewood; 7, Wisconsin Lutheran; 8, Deerfield/Cambridge; 9, Jefferson; 10, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.

Also receiving votes: 11, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 12, Minocqua Lakeland; 13, Medford; 14, Winneconne; 15, West Salem; 16, Little Chute.

DIVISION 3 BOYS

1, La Crosse Aquinas; 2, Kohler; 3, Gillett; 4, Boscobel; 5, Onalaska Luther; 6, Sheboygan Lutheran; 7, Brillion; 8, Manitowoc Lutheran; 9, Stevens Point Pacelli; 10, Chippewa Falls McDonell.

Also receiving votes: 11, Clear Lake; 12, Jackson Living Word Lutheran; 13, Darlington; 14, Marathon; 15, Athens; 16, Unity.

DIVISION 1 GIRLS

1, Onalaska; 2, Muskego; 3, Madison Memorial; 4, Sun Prairie; 5, Kaukauna; 6, Hartland Arrowhead; 7, Kimberly; 8, Madison West; 9, Brookfield Central; 10, Sussex Hamilton.

Also receiving votes: 11, Mequon Homestead; 12, Waukesha West; 13, Whitefish Bay; 14, Janesville Craig; 15, Appleton North; 16, Hudson; 17, Menomonie; 18, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 19, Stevens Point; 20, Eau Claire Memorial.

DIVISION 2 GIRLS

1, Freedom; 2, Shorewood; 3, Wisconsin Dells; 4, Medford; 5, Winneconne; 6, Minocqua Lakeland; 7, Green Bay Notre Dame; 8, Plymouth; 9, Jefferson; 10, Tomahawk.

Also receiving votes: 11, Lake Mills; 12, Appleton Xavier; 13, Hayward; 14, La Crosse Logan; 15, Platteville; 16, Little Chute.

DIVISION 3 GIRLS

1, Oostburg; 2, Gillett; 3, Auburndale; 4, Boscobel; 5, Chequamegon; 6, Durand; 7, Cashton; 8, Oshkosh Lourdes; 9, Brookwood; 10, La Crosse Aquinas.

Also receiving votes: 11, Onalaska Luther; 12, Glenwood City; 13, Fall Creek; 14, Westby; 15, Rosholt; 16, Darlington.

