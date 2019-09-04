The Middleton boys claimed the No. 1 spot in the season’s first Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches’ Association state rankings for Division 1.
The Cardinals, last year’s WIAA state runner-up, were one of three Big Eight Conference teams to make the Division 1 boys Top Ten, and one of five conference teams mentioned overall.
Madison West, fourth at state last year, was ranked fourth; Verona earned the No. 10 ranking; Madison La Follette was ranked 14th and Sun Prairie was 19th.
Also in Division 1, Badger North Conference member Sauk Prairie was ranked 18th.
In the Division 1 girls poll, Onalaska (third at state last year) earned the No. 1 spot, followed by defending state champion Muskego and Madison Memorial. The Spartans, 10th at state last year, finished ahead of last year’s runner-up, Sun Prairie, in the first poll. The Cardinals were ranked fourth.
Madison West, fourth at state last year, came in at No. 8 in the poll to give the Big Eight three of the top eight teams. Also, Janesville Craig (eighth at state last year) was ranked 14th.
In Division 2, the Deerfield/Cambridge boys earned the No. 8 ranking, with Jefferson at No. 9. Defending state champ Valders was ranked first.
Wisconsin Dells earned the No. 3 ranking in the Division 2 girls poll, with Jefferson ranked ninth and Lake Mills 11th. Last year’s runner-up, Freedom, was ranked first.
In Division 3, the La Crosse Aquinas boys were ranked first and Darlington was ranked 13th. On the girls side, Oostburg earned the No. 1 ranking, with Brookwood ranked ninth and Darlington 16th.
CROSS COUNTRY
WISCONSIN CROSS COUNTRY
COACHES’ ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1 BOYS
1, Middleton; 2, Stevens Point; 3, Green Bay Preble; 4, Madison West; 5, Hartland Arrowhead; 6, Kimberly; 7, Appleton North; 8, Whitefish Bay; 9, Germantown; 10, Verona.
Also receiving votes: 11, Brookfield East; 12, Oconomowoc; 13, Marshfield; 14, Madison La Follette; 15, Kenosha Indian Trail; 16, Bay Port; 17, Milwaukee Marquette; 18, Sauk Prairie; 19, Sun Prairie; 20, Hortonville.
DIVISION 2 BOYS
1, Valders; 2, Green Bay Notre Dame; 3, La Crosse Logan; 4, Freedom; 5, New London; 6, Shorewood; 7, Wisconsin Lutheran; 8, Deerfield/Cambridge; 9, Jefferson; 10, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.
Also receiving votes: 11, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 12, Minocqua Lakeland; 13, Medford; 14, Winneconne; 15, West Salem; 16, Little Chute.
DIVISION 3 BOYS
1, La Crosse Aquinas; 2, Kohler; 3, Gillett; 4, Boscobel; 5, Onalaska Luther; 6, Sheboygan Lutheran; 7, Brillion; 8, Manitowoc Lutheran; 9, Stevens Point Pacelli; 10, Chippewa Falls McDonell.
Also receiving votes: 11, Clear Lake; 12, Jackson Living Word Lutheran; 13, Darlington; 14, Marathon; 15, Athens; 16, Unity.
DIVISION 1 GIRLS
1, Onalaska; 2, Muskego; 3, Madison Memorial; 4, Sun Prairie; 5, Kaukauna; 6, Hartland Arrowhead; 7, Kimberly; 8, Madison West; 9, Brookfield Central; 10, Sussex Hamilton.
Also receiving votes: 11, Mequon Homestead; 12, Waukesha West; 13, Whitefish Bay; 14, Janesville Craig; 15, Appleton North; 16, Hudson; 17, Menomonie; 18, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 19, Stevens Point; 20, Eau Claire Memorial.
DIVISION 2 GIRLS
1, Freedom; 2, Shorewood; 3, Wisconsin Dells; 4, Medford; 5, Winneconne; 6, Minocqua Lakeland; 7, Green Bay Notre Dame; 8, Plymouth; 9, Jefferson; 10, Tomahawk.
Also receiving votes: 11, Lake Mills; 12, Appleton Xavier; 13, Hayward; 14, La Crosse Logan; 15, Platteville; 16, Little Chute.
DIVISION 3 GIRLS
1, Oostburg; 2, Gillett; 3, Auburndale; 4, Boscobel; 5, Chequamegon; 6, Durand; 7, Cashton; 8, Oshkosh Lourdes; 9, Brookwood; 10, La Crosse Aquinas.
Also receiving votes: 11, Onalaska Luther; 12, Glenwood City; 13, Fall Creek; 14, Westby; 15, Rosholt; 16, Darlington.