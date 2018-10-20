The defending state champion Middleton boys cross country team dominated arch rival Madison West on Saturday, scoring 31 points to the Regents’ 68, to win the team championship of the WIAA Division 1 Madison West sectional on the 5,000-meter course at Lake Farm County Park.
All five Middleton scorers finished in the top 13, with four in the top eight: senior Caleb Easton (first, 16 minutes, 7 seconds) and juniors Zach Leffel (fourth, 16:25); Egan Johnson (fifth, 16:27), West’s Erik Neunninghoff was seventh (16:32), helping the Regents earn one more shot at the Cardinals in Saturday’s WIAA state meet in Wisconsin Rapids.
Peter Hoferle (eighth, 16:33); and Braedon Gilles (13th, 16:47).
Madison East's Max Loetscher finished second (16:11) and qualified for state as an individual, as did Monona Grove’s James Giftos (third, 16:21) and Reed Anderson (ninth, 16:34); and DeForest seniors Jacob Burgener (sixth, 16:28) and Alex Grabowski (16:35).
Madison West won the girls team title with 44 points, led by individual champion Genevieve Nashold, a freshman (18:34). West placed three others in the top eight overall: Junior Kristina Rohrer (fifth, 19:22); senior Andi Bowman (sixth, 19:44) and freshman Cecily Greblo (eighth, 19:47).
Madison Memorial also qualified for state as a team, scoring 61 points to edge Waunakee’s total of 66. Sophomore Natalie Rhodes led Memorial (ninth, 19:52).
Also qualifying for state as individuals from the area were Middleton freshman Lauren Pansegrau (second, 18:53); Waunakee senior Reagan Hoopes (third, 18:57) and junior Emma Bertz (10th, 19:53) and Monona Grove sophomore Peighton Nelson (seventh, 19:47).
Kettle Moraine sectional
Two-time defending state champion Sun Prairie placed its five scorers in the top 13, including a sweep of the top three spots, to win the team title. Sophomore Kate Kopotic won the race in 18:55, followed by senior Maddie Thompson (second, 19:06), junior Hannah Ray (third, 19:36); junior Autumn Dushack (ninth, 20:04) and sophomore Bailey Lutes (13th, 20:20).
Janesville Craig also qualified for state with a runner-up team finish, led by fifth-place finisher Clare Hulick (19:52). Jenna Lovejoy of Fort Atkinson qualified individually, taking fourth (19:42), and will be joined at state by Stoughton’s Margaret Ross (sixth, 19:58), Oregon’s Lauren Beauchaine (eight, 20:04) and Janesville Parker’s Brooke Graesslin (10th, 20:16) and
The Sun Prairie boys qualified for state as a team, taking second behind Oconomowoc. The Cardinals were led by seniors Ash Francis (third, 16:34) and Adam Tess (sixth, 16:50).
Janesville Craig sophomore Bryan Bloomquist won the individual race (16:04) and will be joined at state by senior teammate Aaron Leverson (16:39).
Madison La Follette missed out on a state team berth, finishing 12 points behind Sun Prairie, but qualified three individuals for state: Junior Chris Wolfe (seventh, 16:51); senior Nick Hellrood (ninth, 17:08) and sophomore Christian Jaeger (10th, 17:09).
Manitowoc sectional
The Beaver Dam boys qualified senior Cade Ferron (second, 16:49) and sophomore Gavin Czarnecki (third, 16:52) for state. Watertown senior Marissa Wackett (eighth, 20:42) qualified for the girls state meet.
River Valley sectional
In Division 2, McFarland seniors Andrew Pahnke (16:31) and Eli Kemna (16:53) finished first and second to lead the Spartans to the team championship and a state berth. Also, senior Patrick Fasick took sixth for McFarland (17:05).\
Qualifying as individuals were Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld junior Christian Patzka (third, 16:56), Dodgeville/Mineral Point junior Kenry Keith (fourth, 16:59), Evansville sophomore Riley Siltman (seventh, 17:07) and Madison Edgewood senior Matt Gilles (eighth, 17:10) and sophomore Leo Richardson (ninth, 17:18).
Mount Horeb won the girls team title, led by sophomore Anna Ollendick (fifth, 12:06) and junior Emma Van Orsdel (ninth, 12:06). Evansville junior McKenzie Fillner qualified as an individual (seventh, 20:44).
Mayville sectional
Lodi senior Isabelle Clary was the area’s only individual state qualifier thanks to a third-place overall finish (20:37) in the girls race. Winneconne (first) and Grafton (second) saw their runners take seven of the top 10 spots to advance to next Saturday’s state meet. Grafton senior Julia Wille finished first with a time of 20:25.
On the boys side, Portage senior Tyler Jones won the individual title in 16:54 to qualify for state. Grafton had three runners finish in the top 10 to win the team title and advance for the second straight year. Winneconne also qualified with four runners in the top 20.
Whitewater sectional
Jefferson and Lake Mills each had five girls finish in the top 20 to earn their second consecutive state appearances.
Senior Mariah Linse and sophomore Makenzie Hottinger took first and second overall, respectively, for the Eagles, who won the race outright. Sophomore Lauren Winslow placed third for the second-place L-Cats.
Junior Maya Habben of Watertown Luther Prep also qualified for individual state with a sixth-place finish.
Jefferson also earned a second straight trip to state in the boys race with a second-place team finish. Senior Ryan Nelson (fifth), junior Ian Sande (seventh) and senior Logan Dzielinski (eighth) all finished in the top 10 for the Eagles.
East Troy took first overall thanks to senior Henry Chapman’s top finish (17:06). The Trojans will make their third state appearance in row.