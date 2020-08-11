Mental toughness remains formidable for Sun Prairie’s Kate Kopotic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sun Prairie’s senior cross country captain, Kate Kopotic, has placed in the top 12 in the WIAA Division 1 state meet to close each of her first three season with the program.

She finished 12th as a freshman, seventh as a sophomore and seventh again in 2019, with a personal best of 18 minutes, 35 seconds over the 5,000-meter course at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

“She would probably tell you it was kind of an up and down fall for her last year,” said Sun Prairie coach Matthew Roe, “but she’s such a machine and competitor that even on her down days, I don’t think anybody else would notice.”

“I’m nothing if not consistent, I guess,” Kopotic joked. “If you asked me my sophomore year, I would’ve predicted that I would’ve done better my junior year, but to get on the podium two years in a row was exciting for me.”

The Cardinals won a second consecutive state team championship during Kopotic's freshman year, then finished second to Muskego in 2018 and third behind Muskego and Onalaska last fall.

Drastic progress on the course didn’t come to the degree Kopotic wanted or expected her junior season, but she forged on — and learned a lot about herself in the process.