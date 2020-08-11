Mental toughness remains formidable for Sun Prairie’s Kate Kopotic

Sun Prairie’s senior cross country captain, Kate Kopotic, has placed in the top 12 in the WIAA Division 1 state meet to close each of her first three season with the program.
She finished 12th as a freshman, seventh as a sophomore and seventh again in 2019, with a personal best of 18 minutes, 35 seconds over the 5,000-meter course at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
“She would probably tell you it was kind of an up and down fall for her last year,” said Sun Prairie coach Matthew Roe, “but she’s such a machine and competitor that even on her down days, I don’t think anybody else would notice.”
“I’m nothing if not consistent, I guess,” Kopotic joked. “If you asked me my sophomore year, I would’ve predicted that I would’ve done better my junior year, but to get on the podium two years in a row was exciting for me.”
The Cardinals won a second consecutive state team championship during Kopotic's freshman year, then finished second to Muskego in 2018 and third behind Muskego and Onalaska last fall.
Drastic progress on the course didn’t come to the degree Kopotic wanted or expected her junior season, but she forged on — and learned a lot about herself in the process.
“I feel like I was in a better place physically and mentally my sophomore year,” Kopotic said, “but more was expected of me my junior year. It was a weird contradiction. … Honestly, it felt like the whole season was an internal battle of wanting to do better and wanting to be my best self while trying to figure out who that even was.”
Kopotic is known for her psychological fortitude in the Cardinal cross country program. Amid the difficulties of transitioning to a leadership position as captain and determining the trajectory with which she wanted to direct her years after high school, she affirmed her mental tenacity to her coaches and teammates.
“Some kids go through bumps for a year or two and never come out the same,” Roe added. “She was able to maintain through that and still be at a top level in the state. … She learned a lot, as high school kids do, about who she is.”
She'll need that fortitude this fall, as Sun Prairie will not have a fall season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes to compete in a spring season. Those changes are beyond Kopotic's control, so she'll just keep working on what she can control.
“She’s always doing the little things,” added senior teammate Dani Thompson. “Kate has a commitment to excellence. She’s willing to put in hard work in school, at practice, on the course, on the track. No matter what she does, she always gives 110 percent.”
For Kopotic, the desire and mindset tailored towards hard work has always been a foundational aspect of who she wants to be.
“I like to believe that you really are your own worst enemy and, if you’re able to overcome that, you can overcome anything,” she said.
"With the mindset that I’ve developed, I tell myself, ‘You get what you get, and you’re dealt your cards. How you play them is up to you.’ I think running really embodies that. … You get out what you put in.”
