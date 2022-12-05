Meet the Wisconsin State Journal's All-Area girls cross country teams

The Madison area displayed a wealth of talent in girls cross country this season.

There was a plethora of teams ranked highly by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association, and both Waunakee and Middleton qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state championships at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. That’s not to mention all of the individual runners that qualified as well.

Here's the Wisconsin State Journal's All-Area teams, as well as the Runner of the Year and Coach of the Year.

Runner of the Year — Mackenzie Babcock, so., Monona Grove.

Babcock had an incredible season for the Silver Eagles, finishing fourth at the WIAA Division 1 state championships with a time of 18 minutes, 29.1 seconds. She also took third at sectionals at 19:04.6.

She gained quite a bit of confidence heading into the postseason by finishing first at the Badger East Conference championships at 19:03.3.

She also won the Jim Newman Invite, Monona Grove Invite and the Glenn Herold Invite. She also took fourth at the Midwest Invite.

Coach of the Year — Alexa Richardson, Middleton.

Richardson led the Cardinals to a sixth-place finish at the Division 1 state championships. They also took second at the DeForest sectional with 67 points, just 20 behind champion Waunakee.

The Cardinals finished second at the Big Eight Conference meet as Zaira Malloy-Salgado and Olivia Chellevold took the top two spots. Madison West won the championship with a team score of 49 to the Cardinals’ 75.

The Cardinals also had multiple top-five finishes as a team during the regular season.

First team: Zaira Malloy-Salgado, sr., Middleton; Olivia Chellevold, fr., Middleton; Mackenzie Babcock, so., Monona Grove; Abigail Sadler, jr., Mount Horeb; Dasha Vorontsov, sr., Oregon.

Second team: Cianna Wipperfurth, so., Waunakee; Ella Whiffen, sr., Madison Country Day; Hannah Hallick, jr., Madison Country Day; Mallory Reiser, sr., Stoughton; Rylan Oberg, jr., DeForest.

Honorable mention: Emily Berger, fr., Waunakee; Jojo Knauss, so., Sun Prairie West; Rachel Gregorich, so., Waunakee; Charlise Smith, jr., Waunakee; Lila Glinberg, sr., Middleton.

