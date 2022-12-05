Meet the Wisconsin State Journal's All-Area boys cross country teams

The Madison area had multiple teams heading to the WIAA state championships at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids along with even more individual runners this season.

Joseph Stoddard won the WIAA Division 2 state championship and Madison West finished third as a team in Division 1.

Here's the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area teams.

Runner of the Year — Joe Stoddard, sr., Mount Horeb.

Stoddard won six out of seven regular-season invites for the Vikings and won the Badger West Conference championship.

He won the sectional meet and and capped off the season by winning the WIAA Division 2 state title with a time of 15 minutes, 54.7 seconds, which ranks 22nd all-time in Division 2 and 17th all-time in Division 2 on the course.

He earned first-team All-State honors as well as Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association academic All-State honors.

Coach of the Year — Tom Kaufman, Madison West.

Kaufman led the Regents to an incredible season, his 25th as head coach.

The Regents won the Madison City championship, Big Eight Conference championship and the WIAA Division 1 sectional championship to qualify for the state championships. The Regents finished third at state.

During the regular season, the Regents won the Glenn Herold Invite, River Valley Invite, Marquette Invite and Eagle Invite.

First team: Mateo Alvarado Venegas, sr., Sun Prairie West; Blake Oleson, sr., Verona; Joseph Stoddard, sr., Mount Horeb; Finnian Stringer, jr.; Madison East; Zach Temple, jr., Madison West.

Second team: Noah Kuhn, jr., Madison Edgewood; Jack Boerger, sr., Sauk Prairie; Truman White, jr., Madison West; AJ Ketarkus, sr., Madison Memorial; Spencer Alf, so., McFarland.

Honorable mention: Isaac Ewing, so., McFarland; Joe Schwartz, sr., Middleton; Eli Pettit, jr., Madison West; Dean Montour, sr., Middleton; Jonah Simonson, jr., Madison West.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.