 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Meet Madison West's Alex Ivey in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • 0

Waunakee junior Izzi Stricker discusses the girls golf season Oct. 3 at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton. 

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Alex Ivey of Madison West.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Alex Ivey, sr., Madison West

Alex Ivey

Madison West senior cross country runner Alex Ivey

Sport: Boys cross country.

Key achievement/highlight: Ran 16 minutes, 59 seconds for 5,000 meters.

Favorite athletic memory: Staying overnight at a hotel in Minnesota with the team before racing in the Roy Griak Invitational, one of the biggest and most competitive meets in the Midwest.

People are also reading…

Favorite class: Physics with Mr. Dominic.

Favorite place to compete or run on the road: The Capital City bike trail.

Quotable: “Alex has worked his way onto our varsity this season after three years of running in junior varsity competitions,” Madison West boys cross country coach Tom Kaufman said. “Alex has taken a leadership role as a team captain. He was instrumental in organizing summer running and captains practices. He leads daily both by example as well as by using his platform to encourage all members of our team. Alex’s hard work and diligent training has brought his running to an entirely new level.”

Meet the Madison-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series

The State Journal recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email wsjsports@madison.com and explain why they are deserving.

Meet Madison Memorial's A.J. Ketarkus in this week's high school sports spotlight
High School Cross Country
alert top story

Meet Madison Memorial's A.J. Ketarkus in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Sean Davis
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why.

Meet Sun Prairie East's Brady Shanahan in this week's high school sports spotlight
High School Football
alert top story

Meet Sun Prairie East's Brady Shanahan in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why.

Meet Madison Edgewood's Ben Hanson in this week's high school sports spotlight
High School Football
alert

Meet Madison Edgewood's Ben Hanson in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Middleton's Sophie Benson in this week's high school sports spotlight
High School Swimming
alert top story

Meet Middleton's Sophie Benson in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Sean Davis
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet DeForest's Thomas Taylor in this week's high school sports spotlight
High School Soccer
alert top story

Meet DeForest's Thomas Taylor in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Waunakee's Payton Maly in this week's high school sports spotlight
High School Volleyball
alert

Meet Waunakee's Payton Maly in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Monona Grove girls swimming's Morgan Heilman in this week's high school sports spotlight
High School Swimming
alert

Meet Monona Grove girls swimming's Morgan Heilman in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Sean Davis
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Meet Middleton volleyball's Eliana Ross in this week's high school sports spotlight
High School Volleyball
alert top story

Meet Middleton volleyball's Eliana Ross in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Mark McMullen
  • 0

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics