Meet Madison West's Alex Ivey in this week's high school sports spotlight

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Alex Ivey of Madison West.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Alex Ivey, sr., Madison West

Sport: Boys cross country.

Key achievement/highlight: Ran 16 minutes, 59 seconds for 5,000 meters.

Favorite athletic memory: Staying overnight at a hotel in Minnesota with the team before racing in the Roy Griak Invitational, one of the biggest and most competitive meets in the Midwest.

Favorite class: Physics with Mr. Dominic.

Favorite place to compete or run on the road: The Capital City bike trail.

Quotable: “Alex has worked his way onto our varsity this season after three years of running in junior varsity competitions,” Madison West boys cross country coach Tom Kaufman said. “Alex has taken a leadership role as a team captain. He was instrumental in organizing summer running and captains practices. He leads daily both by example as well as by using his platform to encourage all members of our team. Alex’s hard work and diligent training has brought his running to an entirely new level.”