 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP SPORTS SPOTLIGHT

Meet Madison Memorial's A.J. Ketarkus in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • 0

The State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our first high school sports spotlight is A.J. Ketarkus of Madison Memorial.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.

A.J. Ketarkus, Sr., Madison Memorial

AJ Ketarkus mug

Ketarkus

Sport: Boys cross country.

By the numbers: Ketarkus finished 11th overall at last year’s WIAA Division 1 DeForest sectional with a time of 17 minutes, 1.31 seconds, helping the Spartans finish fifth with 115 points. He qualified for state as a freshman in 2019, finishing 111th overall with a time of 17:18.3.

People are also reading…

Favorite athletic memory: Competing at the WIAA Division 1 state meet as a freshman.

Favorite class: English with Mr. (Daniel) Walkner as he always makes learning enjoyable.

Favorite place to compete on the road: The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids because it is a challenging course with great competition.

Quotable: “AJ has worked really hard this year to improve his fitness and is ready to have a great senior season,” coach Casey Hopp said. “The experience he has gained over his four years at Madison Memorial make him a good leader for our team.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wisconsin 2023 DL commit Jamel Howard Jr. discusses facing fellow Badger commit Chris Terek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics