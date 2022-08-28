Meet Madison Memorial's A.J. Ketarkus in this week's high school sports spotlight

The State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our first high school sports spotlight is A.J. Ketarkus of Madison Memorial.

A.J. Ketarkus, Sr., Madison Memorial

Sport: Boys cross country.

By the numbers: Ketarkus finished 11th overall at last year’s WIAA Division 1 DeForest sectional with a time of 17 minutes, 1.31 seconds, helping the Spartans finish fifth with 115 points. He qualified for state as a freshman in 2019, finishing 111th overall with a time of 17:18.3.

Favorite athletic memory: Competing at the WIAA Division 1 state meet as a freshman.

Favorite class: English with Mr. (Daniel) Walkner as he always makes learning enjoyable.

Favorite place to compete on the road: The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids because it is a challenging course with great competition.

Quotable: “AJ has worked really hard this year to improve his fitness and is ready to have a great senior season,” coach Casey Hopp said. “The experience he has gained over his four years at Madison Memorial make him a good leader for our team.”