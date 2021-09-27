Mateo Alvarado Venegas already owns Sun Prairie cross country's school record. He's aiming for more

“After that sectional meet, something I realized was that everybody was so hard on each other. And not necessarily hard on each other, but there wasn’t that sense of humor,” he said. “I just thought that being yourself is something that is going to bring your team up.”

One of the main ways Alvarado Venegas keeps things light during the cross country season is to give nicknames to the coaches and his teammates.

When it comes to picking out a nickname, one method Alvarado Venegas uses is to learn one’s middle name. For example, Freng’s middle name is Dennis, and once Alvarado Venegas found out his friend didn’t like being called Dennis, it was time to make that his new nickname.

“Nicknames can be as simple as middle names, or something as complex as an inside joke mixed in with something they’ve done in the past,” Alvarado Venegas said. “It depends on what fits them the most and what makes the most sense.”

Nelson said Alvarado Venegas’ personality is definitely a positive for the team.