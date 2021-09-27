Mateo Alvarado Venegas already owns Sun Prairie cross country's school record. He's aiming for more

The biggest obstacle Mateo Alvarado Venegas had to clear was that of self-belief.
Belief that the Sun Prairie junior was simply believing he was actually good enough to stick with the state’s best cross country runners.
That belief was something that Alvarado Venegas didn’t always have. Entering his freshman year of cross country back in the fall of 2019, his goal was to become one of Sun Prairie’s top three runners and run in the low 16-minute range by the time he was a senior in the fall of 2022.
Alvarado Venegas can look back at those goals now and laugh. He easily blew by both in his sophomore season with the Cardinals, when established himself as the team’s top runner after setting a new school record time of 15 minutes, 42.6 seconds during a race in Middleton in the alternate fall season April 24.
“Coming into my sophomore year and breaking 17 (minutes) my second race of the season and then going on and getting the school record in my fourth meet of the season, it was just kind of a shock,” Alvarado Venegas said.
Breaking Sun Prairie’s record wasn’t something that was even on Alvarado Venegas’ radar. He said entering the Middleton race he was trying to break Sun Prairie’s sophomore team record, which was nearly 40 seconds slower than the team’s overall record.
When Alvarado Venegas neared the finish line of the Middleton race, he saw his time and realized he was about to do something special.
“I think that was the day I realized my potential,” Alvarado Venegas said. “The races prior to that one, I honestly just did not race my hardest the last mile and let the front pack leave me. I think that race I stuck with the front pack, and that was the day I put my head to the grindstone and was like, ‘I’m not letting them get away from me.’”
His school-record run helped set the stage for a special finish to the season for both Alvarado Venegas and his teammates.
Just a few weeks later at the Alternate Fall State Championships in Janesville, Alvarado Venegas finished sixth in 15:56.9 while the Cardinals finished second as a team, 37 points behind meet champion Stevens Point.
Sun Prairie cross country co-head coach Megan Nelson said one of the biggest reasons for the team’s success last season was the work Alvarado Venegas and teammate Joe Freng put in during the long offseason.
It was an offseason that basically began in November 2019 at the completion of that cross country season and extended through the spring of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the spring track season. The offseason continued as the pandemic delayed the 2020 fall cross country season until spring of 2021 as part of the alternate fall season.
Alvarado Venegas and Freng did their best to make sure their teammates were putting in the miles during the long layoff.
“Joe and Mateo were a huge push when we got that huge extended offseason,” Nelson said. “When we got bumped to spring, they had to train that entire thing. Just the dedication to put those miles in the offseason is huge, especially for really young runners.”
Alvarado Venegas said it was Freng who got the ball rolling when it came to offseason training.
“He was always dragging me out (to run), and from there we started dragging out the other people on our team and trying to get them out most of the week to run with us, trying to get a baseline for the spring season, and it paid off,” Alavardo Venegas said. “I’m definitely glad we didn’t give up on them, or ourselves.”
Alvardo Venegas plays another important role for the Cardinals, as he has a reputation as the team’s jokester. Nelson said Alvarado Venegas will often roast teammates with one-liners, but is also the first to support them when needed.
Alvarado Venegas said using humor to lighten things up during the cross country season is by design. In 2019, when the Sun Prairie boys cross country team finished third at the Division 1 Kettle Moraine Sectional, missing a state championship berth by one spot, Alvarado Venegas, then a freshman, noticed that not everyone was having fun.
“After that sectional meet, something I realized was that everybody was so hard on each other. And not necessarily hard on each other, but there wasn’t that sense of humor,” he said. “I just thought that being yourself is something that is going to bring your team up.”
One of the main ways Alvarado Venegas keeps things light during the cross country season is to give nicknames to the coaches and his teammates.
When it comes to picking out a nickname, one method Alvarado Venegas uses is to learn one’s middle name. For example, Freng’s middle name is Dennis, and once Alvarado Venegas found out his friend didn’t like being called Dennis, it was time to make that his new nickname.
“Nicknames can be as simple as middle names, or something as complex as an inside joke mixed in with something they’ve done in the past,” Alvarado Venegas said. “It depends on what fits them the most and what makes the most sense.”
Nelson said Alvarado Venegas’ personality is definitely a positive for the team.
“He’s a lot of fun being around,” Nelson said. “The guys love being around him. The girls love being around him. Our teams are combined, so he’s the kind of student athlete that people just want to be around. He is so much more to our team than just our No. 1 runner.”
One thing that Alvarado Venegas doesn’t joke about is the lofty goals he has set for himself and his team this season.
He would like to see the Sun Prairie boys return to the state meet this season, something that won’t be easy. The Cardinal boys are currently unranked in the latest Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Division 1 Poll and are scheduled to run in a Kettle Moraine Sectional that also includes No. 12-ranked Madison La Follette and No. 14 Oconomowoc.
Individually, Alvarado Venegas is shooting to break the school record he set in Middleton back in April. It’s a record that he thought he could potentially break Saturday at the Midwest Cross Country Classic in Janesville and then did, posting a 15:28.5 to finish fifth.
Those might seem like some pretty big goals, but Nelson knows they are very much within reach.
“I think he’s completely capable,” Nelson said. “As we’ve seen from his past success, when he puts his mind to it, he can run it down.”
