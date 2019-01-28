Weather Alert

...SNOW CONTINUES FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... ...DANGEROUS COLD WILL ARRIVE TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE INCH. VERY COLD WIND CHILLS WILL DEVELOP LATE TONIGHT AND PERSIST THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. WIND CHILLS OF 20 TO 35 BELOW ZERO EXPECTED. DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WILL ARRIVE TUESDAY EVENING AND LINGER THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. WIND CHILLS OF 35 TO 55 BELOW ZERO EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. FOR THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY, FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. FOR THE WIND CHILL WARNING, FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 5 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. A WIND CHILL WARNING MEANS THE COMBINATION OF VERY COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL CREATE DANGEROUSLY LOW WIND CHILL VALUES. FROSTBITE CAN OCCUR QUICKLY AND EVEN HYPOTHERMIA OR DEATH IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY MEANS THAT COLD AIR AND THE WIND WILL COMBINE TO CREATE LOW WIND CHILLS. FROSTBITE AND HYPOTHERMIA CAN OCCUR IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. MAKE SURE YOU WEAR A HAT AND GLOVES. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&