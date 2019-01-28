Madison West’s Genevieve Nashold was named Monday as the 2018-19 Gatorade Wisconsin girls cross country runner of the year.
Nashold, a freshman, is the first Gatorade Wisconsin girls cross country runner of the year selected from Madison West, according to a release from the Gatorade Company that was sent to Madison West athletic director Devon Peterson.
The Gatorade Company is in its 34th year honoring the country’s best high school athletes.
The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the cross country course.
Nashold becomes a finalist for the Gatorade national girls cross country runner of the year award to be announced in February,
The 5-foot-2 Nashold won the WIAA Division 1 state meet this past fall in Wisconsin Rapids with a time of 18 minutes, 10.0 seconds, breaking the tape 16.5 seconds ahead of her next-closest competitor.
Nashold took 13th at the Nike Cross Nationals Heartland Regional championships and she finished 29th at the Foot Locker Midwest Regional championships. She won nine of her 11 races this past fall.
Nashold has volunteered locally at an animal rescue center and as a youth soccer referee.
“Genevieve was a great competitor all season long,” Sun Prairie girls cross country coach Matt Roe said. “She’s a natural talent that thrived on the competition of the race. She would push her competition hard for the first couple of miles and was then able to put them away in the last mile.”
Nashold has maintained a 3.86 GPA in the classroom.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one national player of the year in each sport.
The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year selection committee, which works with top sport-specific experts and a media advisory board of accomplished and veteran prep sports journalists to determine the state winners in each sport.
Nashold joins recent winners of the Gatorade Wisconsin girls cross country runner of the year honor – including Dana Feyen (2017-18, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau), Meghan Scott (2016-17, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels), Aubrey Roberts (2015-16, Eau Claire Memorial), Annie Frisbie (2014-15, River Falls) and Elizabeth Flatley (2013-14, Brookfield Central). The cross country award was first presented in 2007.
As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Nashold has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing.
She also eligible is to submit an essay to win one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice, which will be announced throughout the year.