Madison schools shut down athletic facilities, player-coach contact 'through July at a minimum'

Madison Metropolitan School District athletic director Jeremy Schlitz has shut the door to summer coach-athlete contact and facility availability for athletic teams at the four MMSD high schools "through July at a minimum," due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That decision shuts down facilities through the weekend before the Aug. 3 scheduled start of high school football practice activities, with other fall sports scheduled to begin practices soon afterward.

For at least the foreseeable future, Schlitz wrote, that contact will remain virtual (online) only. Furthermore, all MMSD sporting facilities and fields will remained closed through the end of July, other than required maintenance.

That’s an important deadline, because Aug. 3 is the WIAA’s scheduled date for equipment handouts and physical fitness testing, with the first actual practice set for Aug. 4. Opening games are scheduled for Aug. 20-22.

Because of the WIAA rule requiring at least 14 separate days of practice before a game can be played, any delay to the start of practice could mean a delay or shortening of the regular season.