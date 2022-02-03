Madison Memorial names new girls cross country coach

Madison Memorial has named Katie Kornaus as its girls cross country coach, according to Spartans athletic director Jeremy Schlitz.
Longtime coach Paul Chellevold stepped down after the fall season.
Kornaus was an assistant on Madison Memorial boys cross country coach Casey Hopp’s staff this past fall and she previously was an assistant for the Spartans’ girls cross country program, according to information provided by Schlitz. She also is an assistant coach for Memorial track and field.
Kornaus
Submitted by Madison School District
Kornaus, who grew up in Portage, ran cross country and track at Augustana College.
Kornaus, who’s been a Spanish teacher at Madison Edgewood since 2016, also competes and coaches adults in long-distance triathlon and road biking.
“Running is my first love, but I’ve really come to value cross-training and trying new activities in the off-seasons,” she said in the release.
Chellevold resigned effective Dec. 31 after 14 years as coach. He indicated he wanted to temporarily step back as a coach so he could spend more time with his family.
In addition to thanking the administration, faculty, coaches, students and community (at Madison Memorial and three seasons at Madison East) when he submitted his resignation, Chellevold wrote:
“I am proud of what we were able to accomplish as a collective unit. I am so thankful for the relationships that were built and the memories that were made along the way. While we had success on the cross country course, I am most proud of the lessons we learned and the people we became in the school and in the community.
“There isn’t a day that went by where I didn’t thank my lucky stars, and I know that I am a better person because of the experiences I gained while coaching this incredible program.”
