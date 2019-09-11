After a first-place showing at the Verona Invitational on Saturday, the Madison La Follette boys cross country team made a huge jump in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association weekly state rankings.
The Lancers moved from 14th to second in Division 1 in the poll.
Middleton was ranked fourth, Madison West fifth and Verona (14th) and Sun Prairie (19th) earned honorable-mention recognition. Middleton had been No. 1 last week.
Stevens Point was top-ranked this week.
Madison Edgewood was ranked ninth in Division 2. Edgewood was unranked last week.
Deerfield/Cambridge (11th) received honorable-mention recognition.
Valders was top-ranked.
Poynette was ranked eighth in Division 3. Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld (15th) was in the honorable-mention category.
Brillion was top-ranked.
In the girls poll, Madison West climbed from eighth to second in Division 1 after winning the Verona Invitational team title.
Middleton went from unranked to fourth. Madison Memorial was fifth and Sun Prairie seventh. Janesville Craig (18th) was an honorable-mention choice.
Muskego was No. 1 in Division 1.
Wisconsin Dells was third and Lake Mills sixth in Division 2. Jefferson (14th) was an honorable-mention selection.
Freedom was No. 1 in Division 2.
Poynette was sixth in Division 3.
Auburndale was top-ranked in Division 3.
CROSS COUNTRY
WISCONSIN CROSS COUNTRY
COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s rank in parentheses)
DIVISION 1 BOYS
1, Stevens Point (2); 2, Madison La Follette (14); 3, Green Bay Preble (3); 4, Middleton (1); 5, Madison West (4); 6, Hartland Arrowhead (5); 7, Germantown (9); 8, Kimberly (6); 9, Oconomowoc (12).
Also receiving votes: 10, Appleton North (7); 11, Brookfield East (11); 12, Whitefish Bay (8); 13, Kenosha Indian Trail (15); 14, Verona (10); 15, Marshfield (13); 16, River Falls (NR); 17, Hortonville (20); 18, Greendale (NR); 19, Sun Prairie (19); 20, Bay Port (16).
DIVISION 2 BOYS
1, Valders (1); 2, Freedom (4); 3, New London (5); 4, Shorewood (6); 5, Green Bay Notre Dame (2); 6, La Crosse Logan (3); 7, Wisconsin Lutheran (7); 8, Little Chute (16); 9, Madison Edgewood (NR); 10, Wautoma/Wild Rose (NR).
Also receiving votes: 11, Deerfield/Cambridge (8); 12, Medford (13); 13, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (10); 14, Waukesha Catholic Memorial (11); 15, Minocqua Lakeland (12); 16, Tomahawk (NR).
DIVISION 3 BOYS
1, Brillion (7); 2, Gillett (3); 3, La Crosse Aquinas (1); 4, Boscobel (4); 5, Kohler (2); 6, Eau Claire Regis (NR); 7, Sheboygan Lutheran (6); 8, Poynette (NR); 9, Onalaska Luther (5); 10, Manitowoc Lutheran (8).
Also receiving votes: 11, Stevens Point Pacelli (9); 12, Clear Lake (11); 13, Living Word Lutheran (12); 14, Darlington (13); 15, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld (NR); 16, Unity (16).
DIVISION 1 GIRLS
1, Muskego (2); 2, Madison West (8); 3, Onalaska (1); 4, Middleton (NR); 5, Madison Memorial (3); 6, Mequon Homestead (11); 7, Sun Prairie (4); 8, Kaukauna (5); 9, Hudson (16); 10, Brookfield Central (9).
Also receiving votes: 11, Whitefish Bay (13); 12, Waukesha West (12); 13, Kimberly (7); 14, Hartland Arrowhead (6); 15, Appleton North (15); 16, Menomonie (17); 17, Eau Claire Memorial (20); 18, Janesville Craig (14); 19, Milwaukee King (NR); 20, Germantown (NR).
DIVISION 2 GIRLS
1, Freedom (1); 2, Shorewood (2); 3, Wisconsin Dells (3); 4, Medford (4); 5, Tomahawk (10); 6, Lake Mills (11); 7, Winneconne (5); 8, Minocqua Lakeland (6); 9, Port Washington (NR); 10, Appleton Xavier (12).
Also receiving votes: 11, Green Bay Notre Dame (7); 12, Osceola (NR); 13, La Crosse Logan (14); 14, Jefferson (9); 15, Little Chute (16); 16, Kiel (NR).
DIVISION 3 GIRLS
1, Auburndale (3); 2, Gillett (2); 3, Oshkosh Lourdes (8); 4, Boscobel (4); 5, Brookwood (9); 6, Poynette (NR); 7, Oostburg (1); 8, Ozaukee (NR); 9, Marathon (NR); 10, Glenwood City (12).
Also receiving votes: 11, Lancaster (NR); 12, Chequamegon (5); 13, Durand (6); 14, La Crosse Aquinas (10); 15, Westby (14); 16, Darlington (16).