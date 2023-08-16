There will be lots of talent to keep an eye on in both boys and girls cross country this year.

The season just got underway this year as practice began on Monday. The season always seems to creep up fast ahead of the start of the postseason at the end of October. Sectionals will be held either Oct. 20 or Oct. 21, and the WIAA state championships will be held Oct. 28 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

There should be plenty of local teams represented at state this year, with an excess of strong performers in the area looking to make their first trip or eyeing a return back. Here are five boys and six girls to watch this season.

Boys

Spencer Alf, jr., McFarland

Alf had a sophomore season to remember, winning the Rock Valley Conference meet, setting a course record with a time of 16 minutes, 23 seconds. He also finished 13th at the Division 2 state meet in 16:43.7. Alf, who ran a season best of 16:08 at Spring Green as a sophomore, is expected to be the Spartans’ top runner this season and could end up back at the state meet.

Noah Kuhn, sr., Edgewood

Edgewood coach Joe LaMontagne said Kuhn had a consistent summer of training and is poised to contend for a Division 2 state title this season. LaMontagne said Kuhn’s coming off an undisclosed injury during the spring that hindered his track season. He finished seventh with a time of 16:22.7 in the Division 2 state meet last year and placed third at sectionals with a time of 17:01.6.

Finnian Stringer, sr., Madison East

Stringer had a strong junior season, finishing 14th at the Division 1 state meet with a time of 16:10.4. Of all the returning Big Eight Conference runners, he was the highest finisher at state, placing one spot and 5.2 seconds ahead of Madison West’s Zach Temple.

Zach Temple, sr., Madison West

Temple was a second-team All-State runner as a junior, finishing at 16:15.6 for 15th place at the Division 1 state race last season. According to Athletic.net, Temple won the Glenn Herold Invitational and the Marquette Invite with times of 16:46.9 and 16:38, respectively. He placed second at the River Valley Blackhawk Invite with a time of 16:07.2.

Will Whiteis, sr., Middleton

The Cardinals had a lot of firepower last season, but losing four of their top-five runners to graduation means Whiteis will have a lot to carry this season. The Cardinals finished sixth at the Division 1 state meet last year. Whiteis finished 49th at state last year with a time of 16:51.4. He also had a pair of sixth-place finish at the Arrowhead Invite (16:11.9) and a home invite (16:29). He finished 14th at 16:45.15 during sectionals last season as well.

Girls

Mackenzie Babcock, jr., Monona Grove

The Silver Eagles lost their No. 2 and No. 3 runners in Erica Eastman and Maddie Hogan, respectively. Both have moved on to either run cross country or track in college, leaving Babcock with her hands full as a junior. Babcock earned a second state trip last year, finishing fourth with a time of 18:29.1. She took third at sectionals last season at 19:04.6.

Olivia Chellevold, soph., Middleton

Chellevold was the Cardinals’ No. 2 runner last year, and she’ll need to step up her game as a sophomore, having to replace last year’s No. 1, Zaira Malloy-Salgado, and No. 3 runner Lila Ginsberg. All three of the girls helped Middleton finish sixth at last year’s Division 1 state meet. Chellevold finished ninth at 19:04.4. She also had a great track season in the spring, placing sixth in the 3,200 with a time of 10:52.22.

Hannah Hallick, sr., Madison Country Day

The Trailways Conference champion is back for her senior season. Hallick won the conference meet at 19:23.75, beating Dodgeland’s Ava Raasch by almost 8 seconds. She took fourth (20:40.9) at the sectionals to qualify for the Division 3 state meet, where she finished 19th with a time of 20:16.4.

Rylan Oberg, sr., DeForest

It's hard to find fault with Oberg’s junior season. She took fifth at the Badger Conference Championships at 20:08.9. Then she followed it up with a sixth-place finish at the Division 1 sectionals with a time of 19:45.75. At the Division 1 state meet, she finished at 19:51 flat for 35th place.

Anna Wickizer, sr., Madison West

Madison West coach Cory Hayden praised his senior for “emerging as a junior” as Wickizer had to bounce between junior varsity and varsity as a sophomore. Hayden said Wickizer benefited from consistency in her training and gained confidence last season, finishing the Division 1 state meet in 78th at 20:38.8 and taking ninth at sectionals at 20:06.22.

Cianna Wipperfurth, jr., Waunakee

This Warriors athlete is one to look out for in the Badger Conference. Wipperfurth finished fourth (20:04.9) at the conference championships behind teammate Emily Berger, who finished third at 19:24.7. Wipperfurth followed it up by winning the Division 1 sectionals meet in a time of 18:55.88 to qualify for the state meet. In Wisconsin Rapids, she took 15th with a time of 19:22.3.

