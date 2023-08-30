Before each high school cross country season starts, runners explore the calendar to see which meets they have on their schedule.

Whether it's a familiar meet they're returning to compete in, one that poses tough challenges or one with a unique atmosphere, there are several factors that runners look forward to when preparing for the season.

Here are five meets Madison-area runners have circled on their calendars this season.

Verona Invitational, at Verona Area High School, Saturday

Who is going: Verona, DeForest, Altoona, Aquinas, Arcadia, Arrowhead, Baraboo, Beloit Memorial, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Edgerton, Fort Atkinson, Lakeside Lutheran, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Mauston, McFarland, Middleton, Monona Grove, Monroe, New Glarus, Oregon, Platteville, Stoughton, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Watertown Luther Prep, West Salem and Wisconsin Dells.

Oregon senior Reese Evans has a love-hate relationship with this course, which will also be home to the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet later in the year.

“What I like and dislike are the hills because downhills are super nice,” Evans said. “I think all of us use that to our advantage as far as like passing people. What I dislike is the uphill, they are very steep. Some of the hills are rolling hills. You go up and it will be a little flat. You go up again and more flat.”

Despite the challenges, it still is one of her favorite courses because of the scenery and top-notch competition.

Madison East junior Mason Bieri said the course helps prepare runners for the regular season.

“A lot of what we’re looking at, at the start of the season, is to just get a baseline of where people are after the first weeks of practice and any training they did during the summer,” Bieri said. “Verona is a very difficult course, but if you can see someone effectively running it, then you know you’re going to have a good shot going through the season towards October when you get into conference and sectionals, and then hopefully state.”

Bieri believes this course isn’t one runners “look forward to racing every year” because while there are some flat parts, there are hills in the back stretch that runners have to fight their way up. He said after the middle of the race is where runners are most tired and have to “dig deep” to find the extra gear.

“Last year, the Wildcat Invite did get rained out,” he said. “We didn’t run it. My freshman year, we did run at the Verona course. Before that, I was so used to semi-flat courses — on golf courses, on just fields. With Verona, with those big hills at the second and third miles, it really opened my eyes to how difficult a cross country race can actually be on your body.”

River Valley Blackhawk Invite, at Spring Green Municipal Golf Course, Sept. 9

Who is going: Spring Valley, Lancaster, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Albany, Boscobel, Brookwood, Darlington, Fennimore, Hillsboro, Madison La Follette, Mount Horeb, New Glarus, Palmyra-Eagle, Reedsburg, Riverdale, Sauk Prairie, Sun Prairie East, North Crawford, River Ridge, Baraboo, Iowa-Grant, St. Ambrose Academy, DeForest, Monroe, Waunakee, McFarland, Wisconsin Dells, Necedah, Viroqua, Edgewood, Lodi, Wisconsin Heights, Wauzeka-Steuben, Royall, Madison West and Pecatonica/Argyle.

This invite is DeForest junior Elijah Pabon’s favorite to attend because it’s on a golf course with a nice surface and it’s fast with only one hill the runners go over twice during the race.

“When you hear it’s a fast course, everyone gets super hyped around it that they’re going to go all out,” Pabon said. “Everyone wants to (record a personal record) at a fast course. You only get so many fast courses in a season. You want to make the most of the opportunities. Everyone goes 100%, especially because the River Valley has some very competitive teams that go there.”

Pabon said the best opportunity to shave off time is in the downhill section near the start of the race where “you start moving.”

“On the second time you go around there, you have to give it everything you’ve got on that part of the race,” Pabon said. “If you don’t, you’re going to get left behind. Right after that, there’s another hill and if you’re not already up there, you’re going to get dropped fast.”

Pabon knows what he’s talking about after shaving off 30 seconds from his personal record his freshman season, which he said was surprising.

“Yeah, I have a list of meets I feel like would be really cool to win,” he said. “The River Valley is definitely up there. All the teams we race throughout the year, most of them are at that meet. I know all the guys that race it. To win that race would be really cool.”

Mount Horeb Viking Invitational, at Norsk Golf Club, Sept. 16

Who is going: Mount Horeb, DeForest, Madison East, Madison La Follette, McFarland, Milton, Monona Grove, Reedsburg, The Lincoln Academy, Tri-State Home and Wisconsin Heights.

Bieri said he likes the course at Norsk Golf Club because of the competition during the race.

“Last year, we ran Mount Horeb for the first time and it’s another race with a lot of people because they run varsity and junior varsity together,” Bieri said.

He mentioned that in recent years Madison East hasn’t been the most competitive, as the Regents have finished around fifth or sixth place or constantly at the bottom of meets.

“The competition, for us, is really around our realm,” Bieri said. “We race one of our rivals, Madison La Follette, there. They took first and we took second last year.”

Similar to the Verona Invite, the course at Mount Horeb is very hilly, according to Bieri. He said you begin the race going downhill, gaining a lot of speed right away.

“You’re up, you’re down, I don’t think there’s a single part over a quarter mile that’s flat,” he said.

It’s a tough course midseason.

“It’s just one of those races where you either love it or hate it,” Bieri said. “Some of us love it because of the competition and that drive to fight for first place for the team. Some people dread it because of all that up-down. Me, personally, and a lot of the guys that are on our varsity team really like it because it’s a good race to compete at.”

Midwest Invitational, at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville, Sept. 23.

Who is going: Janesville Craig, Middleton, Appleton North, Arrowhead, Badger, Beaver Dam, Belleville, Beloit Memorial, Carrollton, Clinton, Darlington, Deerfield/Cambridge, Dodgeville, East Troy, Edgewood, Elkhorn Area, Germantown, Hinsdale Central, Homestead, Hononegah, Houston MacArthur Senior, Indian Trail High School & Academy, Janesville Parker, Kenosha Bradford, Kimberly, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Neenah, Nicolet, Oconomowoc, Platteville, Rockford (Guilford), South Milwaukee, Stoughton, Sun Prairie East, Turner, Verona, Warren Township, Waukesha North, Waukesha South, Waunakee, Whitewater, Whitnall, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Heights and Woodstock.

This race is a favorite of many runners, including Bieri, who said that it “has a special place in all of our hearts because opposite to Verona, it’s a very flat course.”

“It’s on a golf course and grass, so it’s nice and short,” he said. “It’s fast.”

And because it's a flat surface, many runners look ahead on the schedule knowing this could be one they shave time off their personal record with good week of training and positive mindset.

“Me, personally, I’ve ran the race twice,” said Bieri, who set personal record of 16 minutes, 59 seconds at last year’s Midwest Invite. “The first time I shaved 55 seconds off. The second time I shaved 44 seconds off. It’s one of those races it’s exciting to run because you see it on the calendar and you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s going to be a good week.’”

That's not to mention the top-notch level of competition with 50 schools set to participate, according to Janesville Craig’s athletic calendar. That ends up bringing in a lot of spectators to cheer on the runners, a similar atmosphere to that of the WIAA state championships at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

“The atmosphere, I bet you there’s over 1,000 people watching each race,” Bieri said. “You’re running with 500 or 600 guys, but the atmosphere of constantly cheering, there’s constantly people around you yelling things. Also, knowing that no matter where you are in the race, you’re going to have somebody to race whether you’re in the top 10 or in the bottom 400.”

Evan Kratochwill Memorial Invite, at Glacier Creek Middle School, Sept. 30

Who is going: Middleton, De Forest, Fort Atkinson, Holmen, Kaukauna, Madison East, Marquette, Oconomowoc, Onalaska, Sun Prairie West, Verona, Waunakee and Wauwatosa East.

This invite is in its second year of existence after Evan Kratochwill, and two of his friends, were killed in a car accident in October 2021.

Middleton boys coach Brian Finnel said Kratochwill had a “very fun, outgoing, charming personality,” and got along with everyone on the team before he passed away his senior year.

“I think it is a great way to tribute Evan and keep his legacy in the community and family going for a very long time,” Finnel said.

The course is around Glacier Creek Middle School, which Kratochwill attended. Middleton senior William Whiteis said he likes this course because it’s good for spectators and has a lot of back loops.

“You do a loop at the start and then after you get through that loop, you head out towards a park and then towards a grass loop away from the park,” Whiteis said. “You go through there and it’s really cool. Then you come back up and do the end loop, and then when you’re coming around that last loop, you can see other people in the race, too.

“I definitely think it makes it almost a little easier because when there’s loops versus turns, you don’t have to make any short turns that slow down your momentum.”

