How the alternate fall season has cross country athletes entering 2021 from all angles

“We’d rather come into the season undertrained than over-trained, because you can’t unbake a cake,” Madison West girls coach Cory Hayden said. “We can’t undo things if they’re already toward the razor’s edge. But if they have room to grow, that’s great. So our big stress over the summer was, ‘Do less, start later and don’t panic about it — trust that you’ve been doing this long enough that it’s going to come back.’

“And if the first few weeks of the season are harder than normal, we’ll take that rather than being so close to out of gas at the end of the season.”

Added Middleton boys coach Brian Finnel: “If they took the break that they were supposed to — and most told me that they did, or took even longer because we had the back-to-back seasons — they should be feeling pretty good and pretty, I would say, normal.”

Finnel did point out that, while the alternate cross country season and the regular track and field season ran back-to-back, cross country started in mid-March about the same time as track and field would have normally started. So the two overlapping — which they did briefly in late April and early May — only added a couple weeks to the equation, on the back end of the track and field season.