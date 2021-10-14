How Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski's route to running excellence began in Ethiopia

“My mom got me started,” he said. “She always thought I could be a good runner — that I had potential. If you asked me now, `Do I enjoy the sport?’ I’d say, `Yes.’ If you asked me three years ago, I don’t know. I was just doing it to do it — to say I’m doing a sport.”

He had considered going out for soccer after his first two years of cross country, but began taking running training seriously his junior year.

“Now I see the bigger picture and I’m definitely putting in more time and effort,” said Zelinski, who wants to be considered one of the best runners in school history and to run in college, with the Olympics in the 800 as a goal.

Zelinski’s range is large and somewhat unusual — he can run track events from the 200 meters to the 3,200, with the 800 his favorite, and runs cross country.

“The faster you are, the harder it is to take off time,” Haakenson said. “But he has steadily taken off time throughout his four years.”

Raising training levels

Zelinski saw that other runners, including Verona's Aidan Manning, were lowering their times and he believed he could do that, too.

"I had to pick up my game," he said.