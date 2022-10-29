How Mount Horeb's Joe Stoddard turned heartbreak into gold at WIAA state cross country

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Joe Stoddard will be the first to admit he didn’t run his best race at last year’s WIAA state cross country championships.

A 27th-place finish in the Division 2 field didn’t sit well with the Mount Horeb senior.

“I was like ‘I have to come back here and win this race.’ That was the only thought going through my head,” he said. “People were looking at me like, ‘You just took 27th. How are you going to come back and win it?’”

He showed just how Saturday, surging over the final half-mile to win gold with a time of 15 minutes, 54.7 seconds at the Ridges Golf Course. Stoddard became the second boys champion for the Vikings, ending a 25-year drought, as he joined Andy Anderson, who won the 1997 Division 2 crown.

He also made program history as he was joined by junior Abby Sadler, who finished sixth in the Division 2 girls field with a time of 19:04.7 to help the pair became the school's first teammates to both reach the medal stand.

“I think it’s amazing for us and the program. It’s never been done before and it’s awesome for the town, too,” Sadler said.

Stoddard’s win caps off a near-unbeaten season for the senior as he placed no worse than fourth place throughout. Coach Brian McIntyre said not once this season did Stoddard lead after even the first or second mile during a race.

He implemented that strategy Saturday. Alongside Mauston senior Eli Boppart, last year’s runner-up, Stoddard turned on the afterburners heading into the final half-mile to pull away from the Golden Eagles’ three-time medalist.

“We’ve just talked all season long about ‘When you make your move, you better be prepared to not give the lead back,’” McIntyre said. “Just be confident and strong when you make it, and when you make the move, don’t give the lead up. He’s perfected that.”

Stoddard added: “When it was my time to go, I just knew. I went and I didn’t look back.”

It was a storybook ending for Stoddard, and just the first chapter for Sadler, who made her way to the medal stand in her state debut. The junior hung with the lead pack as long as she could but faded down the stretch.

New Berlin Eisenhower’s Faith Wehrman (18:14.8) won the race ahead of Northland Pines’ Nora Gremban (18:24.6) and Dodgeville/Mineral Point’s Ellie Robinson (18:49.3). According to McIntyre, the trio finished second, third and fourth last season, leaving nothing for Stoddard to hang her head about.

That being said she admitted it’s added plenty of fuel to her fire for next fall.

“I’m kind of the type of person where if I lose, I want redemption so I’m definitely going to go after it next year to get first,” she said.