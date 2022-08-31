How Monona Grove's Finnian Sardar uses creative mind to grow own business

MONONA GROVE — Finnian Sardar has always had a creative mind.

As far back as the fifth grade he’d have many different drawing projects and have his own sense of style that included a bandana over his head.

The 15-year-old sophomore at Monona Grove has matured and evolved into sharing his creativity with others by creating his own business called Gowie in 2020.

“I always wanted to do something that was something bigger than myself and people can make something where people can enjoy,” said Sardar, who is a cross country runner and track athlete for the Silver Eagles.

The name comes from his deceased 18-year-old cat, who’s name was Gowie. Sardar said he wanted his brand to mean something to him and with Gowie being the first word he spoke, he thought that would be the perfect way to respect his dear friend.

Sardar creates logos and designs on hats, sweatshirts and t-shirts he buys. The main logo has a third eye, which the Gowie.us website says symbolizes “enlightenment or having a deeply personal, spiritual and psychological significance.” There also is a cat’s eye, which “brings happiness and serenity, along with optimism, generosity and confidence” the website states.

A lot of the designs Sardar creates uses gargoyles, which it says on the website he uses because of the fascination his grandmother had of them.

“I’ve always liked to draw,” he said. “My grandma was a pretty big artist. … She’s probably the most influential person when it comes to art that I know. I’ve always (had fun).”

Sardar said he’s had the idea of creating his own brand since 2019, but it was until February of 2020 where he put his creative mind to use. On March 13, he had his first drop of merchandise, which included a simple logo-design t-shirt.

“I expected more people to buy it than it did. That was a little discouraging and that kind of got me to stop,” Sardar said. “It stopped right after that. In June 2020, I got the clothes into a skate shop downtown and that was the last big thing I did.”

Sardar, who’s an avid skater himself, got a burst of motivation in October of 2021 when he saw other small brands such as his gain traction and felt he could do it, too.

“I was thinking, ‘Wow, they got all the way up there in that little of time, so maybe I should try that,’” he said.

Since then, Sardar has dropped four other merchandise sales and will have a “Back to School” sale starting Sept. 1. Each drop Sardar does only lasts for five days and he will promote it via social media during this time.

“For this whole ‘Back to School’ drop … I saw this older looking mascot,” he said. “I think it was at one of the track meets I was at (last season). I really liked how it looked and was thinking I should make a Gowie-themed mascot.”

Sardar spent roughly $1,200 in equipment, which included a heat press, vinyl cutter, vinyl and various apps. One of the apps he uses to create designs is called Procreate. He also uses Illustrator for complicated designs as well.

“That was probably my least favorite part of having a brand was doing the research to make sure I don’t buy the wrong thing,” Sardar said. “Once you end up do buy the thing, making sure you can fix it or you can either get a different thing.”

His mother, Darcy Wittberger, said what she admired about her son is even though he was met with challenges throughout every step of the process, he’s figured things out on his own.

“He would call help desks by himself,” she said. “He would spend the day trying to figure out what equipment was helpful. We went to Best Buy and we would buy certain equipment, and then he would talk to the help desks. He figured this all out. I think it’s a good life skill because when you’re transitioning, you’re going to have things get in your way.

“I think it’s cool he didn’t rely on me to help him out. He relied on himself. It’s the same with the funding. He relied on himself for purchasing everything, for saving the money and repurchasing. He’s been self-funded and self-taught in this whole process.”

Sardar buys clothes of all sizes in bulk to put designs on, where each shirt can cost $7 to $15 apiece. There are currently seven items for sale (a Mew hat for $22 is the cheapest; the most expensive are the hoodies, which are $50 apiece).

Sardar said he’s made around $2,000 since October and has made sales to Australia and Germany.

“I want to keep this going for a while,” Sardar said. “I was thinking of starting a different one when I’m older, using what everything I learned from this one and putting it into a fresh start. I think I’ll keep this going through high school. I don’t really know where it will go after that.

“If I’m seeing a lot of growth I’ll definitely stick with it, but if it’s not getting anywhere then I’ll probably use everything I learned and grow a new one.”

He said one thing he’s learned through this is he has to be consistent while being a business owner and enjoy what you’re doing.

“You’ve got to do what you want to do and put out the designs you want, but you’ve also got to make sure you learn what people like and need to make sure you accommodate to what people like,” Sardar said. “If nobody likes your stuff, then nobody is going to buy it.”

He’s also learned he likes to be his own boss through this endeavor; if he had the money he would hire someone to help him out. However, through this process running a business, he’s learned time management is important.

“I really wasn’t good with it before,” said Sardar, who at one point would wake up at 8 a.m. and work until 3 a.m. the next morning, with breaks included. “Working on my brand is sometimes relaxing. That also can be used as relaxing time. I usually go to school, cross country, I’ll shower and then work on the brand the rest of the night and then after eating I’ll go to bed.”

Over time he’s learned that failure is a good way to grow as a business owner and not get discouraged.

“I think if everything did do well, then nothing would be special that came out of it,” he said. “Some things have to do bad and if some things do bad, then people talk about how they did bad. That will just tell me. Sometimes if things don’t work out how I want it, I can also (learn from it).”